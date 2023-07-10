Camrie Caruso Joins Tequila Comisario At Bevy’s Liquor World Wednesday Event Ahead of Mile-High Nationals

Leading up to the NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway, 2022 NHRA Rookie of the Year Camrie Caruso’s primary sponsor Tequila Comisario will be hosting a free fan event at Bevy’s Liquor World (5869 S Alkire Street, Littleton, CO 80127) on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. to promote their involvement with the rising star of the NHRA. The event will feature the Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro race car that Caruso will be racing, July 14-16, during the NHRA national event as well as a bottling signing opportunity. Caruso will also have free hero cards to sign and hand out to fans in attendance.

“I am super excited to get to Bevy’s Liquor World and meet some Tequila Comisario customers and fans,” said Caruso. “Having our race car on display makes it even better since I am hoping to get people excited about coming out to the race and trying Tequila Comisario. The design on my race car looks amazing and I am looking forward to seeing a ton of fans before we get to the racetrack for the race on Friday.”



Tequila Comisario is an ultra-premium award-winning tequila. Since its release, Tequila Comisario has become the most awarded brand in the entire Tequila category. Tequila Comisario is estate grown, in the unique appellation of the Highlands of Jalisco, with a unique terroir giving it a slightly more fruit-forward profile, yet keeping in balance the peppery, earthy spiciness of the 100% Blue Weber Agave, along with subtle, complex note from its barrel aging programs. In addition to their relationship with Caruso they have been involved in NHRA sponsoring Pro Mod competitors.

“Our two year marketing relationship with Camrie has been great for Tequila Comisario,” said Fran Vivenio, Vice President/National Sales Manager Stellar Spirits & Wine. “The exposure and brand awareness from her success on FOX and FS1 provides a great boost to Tequila Comisario. She is also an amazing ambassador at the track and off-site appearances like Bevy’s Liquor World.”

Caruso and the Pro Stock class will have two qualifying runs on Friday, July 14, at 3:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday they will hit the track at 2:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The quickest 16 Pro Stock race cars will face off in eliminations at noon MT on Sunday. The race will be broadcast nationally on FOX.