Camrie Caruso Joins Keystone Big Show with VP Racing
Q&A: Leah Pruett Dishes on Four-Wide Nationals, Admits Gamesmanship is Doubled

Jr. Dragster Star Jonathan McClain Accelerates His Future with Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School

Voss Family Racing Has High Expectations for Two-Car Team at PDRA Season Opener

'That New Car Smell' Has Pro Stocker Troy Coughlin Jr. Jazzed Up for Las Vegas Race

Hunter Green to Make NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster Debut at 4-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas

THREE RACES IN: NHRA Top Performers & Teams to Watch Headed into Las Vegas

Justin Ashley Opens Up on "Unpredictable" Nature of Four-Wide Drag Racing

Golden Child: Paige Coughlin Looks to Carve Her Own Path in No Prep World

AHDRA to Remember “Nitro Santa” at Gainesville Opener

Over the weekend NHRA Pro Stock rookie Camrie Caruso joined associate sponsor VP Racing at the Keystone BIG Show in Ft. Worth, Texas. The national event featured premier educational events, product training sessions as well as booths from nearly all of Keystone’s suppliers and brands. Caruso had her new look Chevrolet Camaro featuring the branding of Air Flow Research (AFR) SCAT Crankshafts and Procar by SCAT that she will be racing at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, April 1-3, on display in the VP Racing’s booth. Throughout the day on Saturday Caruso talked with show attendees, signed autographs and talked up the many benefits of VP Racing Lubricants.

“This was a great show and it was cool to be able to represent our sponsor VP Racing,” said Caruso, who has qualified in the top half at every NHRA national event this season. “Doing shows like this really gives you the chance to meet a lot of people and talk about what we do. Tons of people stopped and took pictures of our Chevrolet Camaro that features our Las Vegas primary sponsors Air Flow Research (AFR) SCAT Crankshafts and Procar by SCAT. It was also great to see Joe Amato. He is an NHRA legend.”

The chance to represent VP Racing on an off weekend was an opportunity that Caruso, who is building her racing program throughout her rookie season, could not pass up. The relationship between Caruso Family Racing and Titan Racing Engines with VP Racing Lubricants is instrumental since they are working on the development of the O weight oil that the team runs in their Titan Racing Engine program.  The team is also running VP Racing Lubricants’ gear oil and they are working to develop a transmission fluid for Pro Stock cars.

“We were proud to have Camrie in our booth this weekend at the Keystone BIG Show,” said Amanda Alexander, Business Development. “Having her Pro Stock race car drew a lot of attention and having her available to talk with the show attendees added another great element to our display. We have enjoyed growing our relationship with Camrie and Caruso Family Racing through our VP Racing relationship and we are looking forward to seeing more great things from Camrie.”

The 24-year-old driver who is living in Denver, North Carolina, has been one of the most active marketers on the NHRA tour this season representing multiple companies. The young driver knows that the off-track relationships are just as important as win lights.

“I want to thank VP Racing for the opportunity to come to the Keystone Big Show because this is what makes our program successful and meaningful for all our business partners,” added Caruso. “I am loving racing and the competition, but I know how important the business-to-business element is. We are excited to be heading to Las Vegas this weekend for my first four-wide nationals.”

The 2022 NHRA rookie of the year standout will get her first of four qualifying runs on Friday afternoon from The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Caruso has back-to-back quarterfinal finishes in the last two races and is currently sitting in 10th place in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series standings.

