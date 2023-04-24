Camrie Caruso Introduces Big Jeff Audio to NHRA Starting in Charlotte

The reigning NHRA rookie of the year, Camrie Caruso is off to a fast start this season winning the NHRA Arizona Nationals and grabbing her second career No. 1 qualifier at the NHRA Winternationals. The third generation drag racer is also making noise with new sponsors including the addition of Big Jeff Audio who will be the primary sponsor on her Chevrolet Camaro for the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Charlotte, NC, April 28-30, and an associate sponsor the rest of the season. Caruso is looking forward to introducing a brand-new sponsor to the NHRA and its massive consumer audience.

“This deal came together quickly, and I am looking forward to introducing Big Jeff Audio to the NHRA community,” said Caruso, who will be racing four-wide in Charlotte for the first time. “They are doing amazing things with not just car audio but side-by-sides, home audio and marine audio, Power Sports and CCTV Needs. We are heading into the summer months so now is the time to update your audio needs for the lake, pool or your road trips. I can’t wait to show off the Big Jeff Audio Chevrolet Camaro in Charlotte. It is going to be an eye-catching car and Big Jeff is going to make an impact in the NHRA I know.”

Big Jeff Audio is a part of Big Jeff Online Inc., a family-owned business that has been thriving since 2014, initially starting out on eBay and Amazon. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, they have now expanded to offer a vast array of products on their site, including car audio and CCTV security systems, all backed by their authorization as an online seller. They have a website full of products for everyone at www.BigJeffAudio.com and have a large social media platform that you can see by searching BigJeffAudio on all major platforms.

“We have never done anything like this before but after talking with Camrie we saw this as a great opportunity to introduce our company and customer service to a whole new audience,” said Jeff Goldman, President of Big Jeff Online, Inc. “We love working with our customers to give them the best audio service for their cars, boats, side-by-sides or Power Sports. We have a tremendous online business. I know NHRA is all about the noise and thrill of the racing and everyone at Big Jeff Audio is looking forward to bringing even more sound to the races and the pits.”

Big Jeff Audio takes pride in their exceptional customer service, and they are always available to help customers with any questions or concerns. Big Jeff Online Inc, values customer satisfaction and trust, and they are committed to providing their customers with the best products and services possible.

Caruso will get the Big Jeff Audio Chevrolet Camaro on the track for the first time Friday, April 28 for two qualifying sessions at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. followed by two sessions on Saturday, April 29, at 12:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. Final eliminations will begin for the 16 quickest Pro Stock cars at noon on Sunday. The race will be televised nationally on FS1.