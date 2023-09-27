Camrie Caruso Eyes Midwest Nationals as Gateway to Championship

Heading into the third race in three weekends as well as the third playoff race has Camrie Caruso and her Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro Stock team feeling good and solidly in a positive racing groove. The Mooresville, North Carolina team had the advantage of not travelling last weekend for the Carolina Nationals to the KB Titan Racing powered group will be fresh and eager to go rounds when they roll into World Wide Technology Raceway for the NHRA Midwest Nationals, September 29-October 1. Riding the positive momentum of two solid quarterfinal finishes the previous two weekends has Caruso focused on more round wins.

“I feel so much better in this Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro at this point of the season than when we started,” said Caruso. “There wasn’t anything wrong, but it was a new car and I was still getting adjusted to it. Now I love rolling up to the starting line. I know I have good power from KB Titan Racing and this team is awesome. We have started winning rounds in the Countdown and now we just need to make a move up the points.”



Last year in Caruso’s first run through the Countdown the rookie driver had to dig deep to finish the longest season of her career. She admittedly struggled but has used that experience to better prepare for this year’s Countdown. The results have shown, with solid efforts in Reading, Pennsylvania and Charlotte, North Carolina races.



“Last year during the Countdown I was worn out mentally and physically,” said Caruso. “I had a better idea of what to expect this year and I think we can keep improving these last four Countdown races. I am looking forward to getting to St. Louis because I know I have a race car that can win. I am working on making sure I do everything correctly and three races in a row help keep me in a groove.”

Caruso will be lolling for her first round win at World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend. Last year at the Midwest Nationals the first-year driver, who went on to win Rookie of the Year honors, qualified No. 10 and dropped her first round race to Matt Hartford. Already this season Caruso has improved in the Countdown both in qualifying and race day performances.



“I am still figuring a lot of things out in my second year but after getting that first win at the Arizona Nationals and then the Pro Stock All-Star Callout win, I definitely feel like I belong,” said Caruso. “Winning and running well helps with confidence but you still have to drive the car and get more experience. I am looking forward to getting that first qualifying run Friday night in St. Louis and then building on it on Saturday.”



Last year Caruso tallied nine round wins, one runner-up finish and a No. 1 qualifier. Already this season with four races to go she has 13 round wins, a Pro Stock victory from the Arizona Nationals, another No. 1 qualifier, and the specialty race win. The improvement from year one to year two is not lost on the third generation drag racer and she knows the move to KB Titan Racing was a big component to the positive direction.



“Working with KB Titan Racing has been incredible every way you look at it,” said Caruso. “The power we have under the hoods is great and the team of people we have is incredible. My teammates are awesome drivers and when you look at how well Greg (Anderson), Dallas (Glenn), Matt Hartford, and Kyle (Koretsky) are doing I have a lot of confidence when I go to the races. I want to do my part for the team and for everyone at Tequila Comisario, DENSO, Big Jeff Audio, Powerbuilt Tools, and VP Racing Lubricants.”



Pro Stock qualifying for the NHRA Midwest Nationals will begin Friday, September 29 at 6:00 p.m. CT and will continue Saturday with two sessions at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Final eliminations for the third race of the NHRA Countdown will start at 11 a.m. with the nitro classes followed by Pro Stock eliminations at noon. The race will be broadcast nationally on FS1.