Camrie Caruso Eyes First Pro Stock World Championship

Second year Pro Stock driver Camrie Caruso made major strides during the regular season setting up a serious run for her first NHRA Pro Stock world championship. The 25-year-old driver, racing the Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro with power from KB Titan Racing, is focused on starting the six race playoffs this weekend from Maple Grove Raceway with a strong start and a move up the point standings. Entering the Countdown as the No. 9 seed, less than 100 points behind the No. 1 seed has Caruso excited and eager to get on track for the Pep Boys NHRA Nationals.



“We made a lot of positive strides this year. We got our first win and won the Pro Stock Allstar Callout but we still have a big goal,” said Caruso. “We want to win the Pro Stock world championship. This Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro team is ready for the next six races. I am looking forward to getting back to Maple Grove Raceway for the second time and seeing if we can get another win this season.”

Caruso captured her first win this year at the Arizona Nationals and then at the Gerber Collision & Glass Rt. 66 Nationals in Chicago she turned heads when she outdueled seven other Pro Stock competitors to take the first Pro Stock Allstar Callout title. Those two victories have the 2022 NHRA Rookie of the Year feeling confident heading to the Countdown.



“We are less than 100 points out of first place,” said Caruso. “Earlier this season we lost in the first round at Gainesville and then won in Arizona and we moved from 12th to 2nd in the points. If we can come out of the gate strong in Reading, we can get right in the mix for the Pro Stock championship. I have a great team around me and our KB Titan Racing support is the best in the class.”



Last year in her first pass through the Countdown Caruso was battling to wrap up her rookie season as an independent team and the team owner and driver. The weight of the full season had the top ten regular season finisher, who raced to a final round at the Spring Nationals in Houston, battling for consistency over the last six races.



“We were spent at the end of last season and really didn’t have our best showing in the Countdown,” said Caruso, who is still looking for her first round win in the playoffs. “Our team never gave up, but we were just not at our best. This season it is like night and day. We have a whole operation supporting us and I don’t feel like I have to do everything. I feel good and after Indy we made some slight adjustments to get ready for this last six race push.”



The KB Titan Racing team that Caruso is a part of has been dominant this season with teammates Dallas Glenn, Matt Hartford, and Deric Kramer all collecting wins while Pro Stock legend Greg Anderson and Kyle Koretsky each having a final round to their credit as well. All the drivers work together throughout qualifying to make each other stronger and the data collection from having multiple cars make runs has paid dividends on race day.



“Being a part of KB Titan Racing has made a huge difference this season,” said Caruso. “All the crew chiefs work really well together, and I have never felt more comfortable in my race car thanks to feedback from Dallas, Greg, and Kyle. If I can’t get this championship, I will be pulling for one of these KB Titan Racing Camaros to get the big trophy.”



In addition to Caruso’s driving duties she has been active on the marketing front making sure her team is fully funded and her marketing partners get maximum return on and off the track. This season Caruso has continued to work with Powerbuilt Tools, Tequila Comisario, VP Racing Lubricants, Big Jeff Audio, and DENSO to host guests at the track and promote their brands through social media.



“We have a great group of marketing partners and we want to make sure we get them into as many winner’s circles as possible,” said Caruso. “That being said we can’t win every race, so we try and do all the little things from NHRA autograph sessions to special Q&A events throughout the season in the pits to pit tours during the races. All these things have to work together to make this team have success and I can’t thank all my sponsors enough for their support.”



The Tequila Comisario team will be on track on Friday for two qualifying runs at 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. with two more qualifying runs on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Pro Stock final eliminations will start on Sunday, September 17 at 11:30 a.m. ET. The race will be televised nationally on FOX.