Camrie Caruso Eager to Tackle Skip Barber Formula Racing School

Reigning NHRA Rookie of the Year Camrie Caruso is looking to take on a new challenge beyond racing her Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stock racecar at over 210 mph. The third-generation drag racer will attend the Skip Barber One Day Formula Racing School at COTA outside of Austin, Texas, on September 25.



“I am super excited to get behind the wheel of this Formula Car and take on this new experience,” said Caruso, who notched her first Pro Stock national event win at the Arizona Nationals. “I am always looking to find ways to become a better driver, and I think getting this unique perspective will be very helpful. Skip Barber Racing School is top of the line, and I look forward to being put through the paces in a completely different racing style.”

The One Day Formula Racing School is the perfect program for people who want to build their racing skills. This daylong experience allows the driver to experience a Skip Barber race prepared Mygale Formula 4 car on iconic racetracks throughout the US, including COTA, Laguna Seca, Sonoma, Sebring, VIR, Road Atlanta, and Lime Rock Park. Graduates include Sergio Perez, Michael Andretti, Joseph Newgarden, Colton Herta, Ross Chastain, Joey Lagano, Patrick Dempsey, and Ron Capps, to name a few. This school begins with an in-depth classroom session reviewing the racing line and vehicle dynamics. The program rapidly picks up the pace as students experience the thrill of these high horsepower, high grip race cars with lead follow laps on the racetrack.



“Skip Barber Racing School has been developing champion caliber drivers for over 45 years since 1975, and we look forward to working with Camrie as she becomes an SBRS graduate,” said Anthony DeMonte, Chief Executive Officer.



“I know this style of racing will be completely foreign to me when I get started, but after the classroom session and then time training on track, I hope to make some progress,” said Caruso, who has worked her way up the drag racing ranks since she was a young girl. I look forward to just taking in the whole experience and seeing how comfortable and challenging these cars are. My Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro is a handful to shift and drive straight in just over six seconds at 210 mph, so I am curious to see what it is like to experience new speeds on a road course.”