Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Camrie Caruso Discusses Semifinal Finish in Pomona

Published

For second year Pro Stock driver Camrie Caruso last weekend’s win at the NHRA Arizona Nationals was a huge step forward. The driver of the Powerbuilt Tools Chevrolet Camaro wanted to prove to herself and her fellow competitors that her first professional win was not a fluke and the 2022 NHRA Rookie of the Year was ready to be a championship contender. Today at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals Caruso and her KB Titan Racing team proved just that point racing to the semifinals before losing to eventual winner and KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn from the No. 1 qualifier position.

“Our expectations were to win this race and go back-to-back,” said Caruso, who now has two career No. 1 qualifiers in just 22 professional races. “We have a consistent racecar, a good team, and a good combo. Our engine tuner Mike Smith texted me on Wednesday and told me we were going to win from the pole this weekend. I was like that sounds like a great plan. We came off the trailer and went to No. 1 so that felt pretty good.”

Caruso and her Powerbuilt Chevrolet team rolled off the trailer and went to No. 1 on Friday before holding off the rest of the field on Saturday. Caruso competed in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge and while she did not advance to the final round, she recorded the quickest losing time in the semifinals and earned one championship point for her effort. Going into race day Caruso was facing No. 16 qualifier Steven Graham for the first time. The competitiveness of the Pro Stock class had Caruso feeling on edge.

“I was more nervous for the first round today than I was for the final in Arizona,” said Caruso. “Everybody thinks you’re number one and you have the quickest car. I know that doesn’t matter on race day when anything can happen.”

She took the first round win with a wire-to-wire run that had her first off the line with a .017 reaction time and an elapsed time of 6.546 seconds at 209.98 mph. The win moved her into a match-up with Troy Coughlin Jr., the Gatornationals winner and only other driver besides Caruso who had stood in a winner’s circle in 2023. Once again Caruso was strong off the line with another .017 reaction time and her aggressiveness proved to be the deciding factor in the win. Her slower elapsed time of 6.576 seconds got to the finish line stripe first over Coughlin’s 6.566 second run thanks to the starting line advantage.

“I know Troy is a great racer,” said Caruso. “They have a great program over there. I kind of anticipated some starting line games but it wasn’t too bad. I knew it was going to be a tight race one no matter which way it went. I was a little nervous for that one, but we recovered well. The car started drifting left and you have to get in the mindset that you’re controlling a monster. You have to be careful because one big movement at the top end and you’re probably going to flip. You have a fine line to walk and we were able to get it done.”

In the semifinals looking to go to back-to-back finals for the first time Caruso raced her teammate Dallas Glenn. Both young stars are lethal off the starting line and Glenn was nearly perfect with a .002 against Caruso’s solid .029 to grab an early lead which he held onto for the full quarter mile. While Caruso’s day was done with a semifinal finish, she knew there was a positive side regardless.

“Racing Dallas was hard. I wanted to win but he did great. It’s an all KB Titan Final so no matter what KB Titan comes out on top,” said Caruso, who will leave Pomona sitting No. 2 in the Pro Stock point standings. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.