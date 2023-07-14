Camrie Caruso Brings Experience And Focus For Return To Mile High Nationals

Last year rookie Pro Stock driver Camrie Caruso was in full learning mode in her first appearance at famed Bandimere Speedway. The first-year driver was halfway through a season that would see her enter the Countdown in the Top Ten and ultimately clinch the 2022 NHRA Rookie of the Year honors. This year Caruso and the Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro return to the NHRA Mile-High Nationals with a national event win to her credit as well as a second No. 1 qualifier and a new team, KB Titan Racing. The 25-year-old from Mooresville, North Carolina, will be looking to capture the final Wally trophy presented to the Mile-High Nationals Pro Stock winner.

“I am excited to get back to Bandimere Speedway,” said Caruso. “Last year the whole season was a whirlwind. Every track was a new experience and I loved every minute of it. I learned a ton and this season I feel a lot more confident. I am looking forward to really getting after it at the Mile-High Nationals.”

During the 2022 season Caruso, a third-generation drag racer, was leading her rookie team as both the driver and team owner along with family support from her father, mother and grandparents. The responsibilities gave the young professional a mountain of experience but now as part of the newly formed KB Titan Racing organization Caruso can focus solely on driving and sponsor relations.

“Last year was a lot for me but I was learning so much on the driving and the team operations sides. I love being part of KB Titan Racing because we have a great organization and I have awesome teammates,” said Caruso. “I have seen my driving take a huge step forward and our marketing partnerships are really taking off with Powerbuilt Tools, Big Jeff Audio, Hubsaver and of course Tequila Comisario.”

Prior to the Mile-High Nationals Caruso will spend Wednesday evening at Bevy’s Liquor World promoting the event and her relationship with Tequila Comisario. She will be signing bottles as well as autographs for fans who stop by Bevy’s between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Caruso’s Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro will also be on display. Promotional events and fan experiences have been the key to Caruso’s rise as a budding star of the NHRA.

“We have been trying to do more events to spend time with the fans and being able to have tequila tasting events or bottle signing events with Tequila Comisario has been great,” said Caruso. “We are looking to line up more events later this season. I am looking forward to the event on Wednesday because it will give us a chance to get some fans excited for the race and introduce them to Tequila Comisario.”

This year Caruso has made major strides winning her first race at the NHRA Arizona Nationals in March followed by a dominant qualifying performance at the NHRA Winternationals that saw the young driver secure her second career No. 1 qualifier. Caruso raced to the semifinals at Pomona and the quarterfinals at Bristol. Her Tequila Comisario Chevrolet has started race day in the top half of the field every race except for two national events.

“My Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro has been running really week in qualifying and I think we can make some good runs in Denver,” said Caruso. “I feel really comfortable in the car and the key is just getting everything to line up on race day like we were able to do in Arizona. This is the last Denver race and Pro Stock isn’t competing at Seattle and Sonoma so I want to leave Denver with some positive momentum going into the back part of the regular season.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Caruso and the Pro Stock class will have two qualifying runs on Friday at 3:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday they will hit the track at 2:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The quickest 16 Pro Stock race cars will face off in eliminations at noon MT on Sunday. The race will be broadcast nationally on FOX.