News

Camrie Caruso Adds OZ Saferooms for Texas Fall Nationals

Published

With three races remaining in the NHRA Countdown rookie of the year front-runner and Pro Stock championship contender Camrie Caruso along with Caruso Family Racing have added OZ Saferooms to their Sand Haulers of America Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stock race car during the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals this weekend. OZ Saferooms builds the first and only above ground seamless concrete tornado structure. Caruso is battling a tough field of Pro Stock competitors and marketing support continues to assist the young driver as the 2022 NHRA season winds to a close.

“We have been very fortunate to race and compete against established multi-car teams all season thanks to our marketing partners,” said Caruso, the No. 1 qualifier at the Sporing Nationals earlier this season. “We will have Sand Haulers of America as the primary sponsor at Texas Motorplex, but the addition of OZ Saferooms is a great addition and their product saves lives which is amazing.”

OZ Saferooms became a FEMA mitigation success story when they took a direct hit, in the direct path of an F5 Tornado in Moore, Oklahoma. The OZ Saferooms sustained no damage and saved lives. The seamless saferooms can be formed and poured directly on a client’s lot and there are also prefabricated saferooms available as well.

“We are excited to be racing with Camrie and Caruso Family Racing,” said Andrew Zagorski, CEO OZ Saferooms. “We know how important safety is to Camrie and all the NHRA race teams. We take the same attention to detail to build our saferooms and we want to get the word out about our seamless and prefabricated saferooms. This will be a great weekend for OZ Saferooms and we are looking forward to meeting the NHRA community.”

Caruso will begin racing Friday, October 14, with two qualifying sessions including the Friday Night Live session when $7,500 in bonus money will be available to the quickest Pro Stock competitor during the second qualifying session. On Saturday Caruso will wheel the Sand Haulers of America Chevrolet Camaro with OZ Saferooms getting two more shots to qualify for the 16-car field. Final eliminations will begin at noon CT on Sunday with FS1 broadcasting the race nationally.

