Cameron Ferre, Paton Racing Team Up for NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals

Top Fuel racer Cameron Ferre will rejoin forces with Todd Paton and Paton Racing and head to Bristol Dragway this weekend, seeking success at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals. Ferre, one of NHRA’s rising stars, will be competing in his first event of 2023 after being sidelined due to loss of sponsorship funding at the beginning of the year.

“I have been working my butt off to get back out there, and I’m so grateful for Todd’s phone call last week,” said Ferre. “He asked if I was busy this upcoming weekend, and before he finished, I said, ‘I’m going to be if this conversation heads the way I hope it is.’

“I know that the team had planned on competing in Bristol with Keith Murt behind the wheel, but Keith had something come up at the last minute, and I jumped at the chance to get back in the seat. Luckily, I have some great partners who are helping me get there, too. Also, a big thanks to Keith for allowing me to get back behind the wheel and keep the Paton Racing team out there.

“I won’t lie, it’s been hard not being there, but I am for sure going to use this weekend as an opportunity to show what a great team this is and that we have all the pieces to succeed when funding is there. I hope we can keep it rolling if Corporate America is interested, I’m here to let them know I’m their guy. I’m not ready to give this racing deal up just yet, and I don’t want to stop giving it my all until I’m out there on a full-time basis.

“I have started from the bottom of this sport, from Jr. Dragsters to Super Comp and everything in between. Making it to Top Fuel as a first-generation drag racer in my family is something I’m proud of, and I want to stay out here, however that may look in the future.”

“Cameron is a great guy, and we are happy to have him back in our car,” said Paton. “He deserves to be out here competing. He just needs an opportunity, and we are doing our best to help give him that, starting with this weekend. When Keith couldn’t make it, Cam was my first call.”

Paton Racing and Cameron will be ready to hit the ground running when qualifying kicks off Friday evening.

“We have a great car, tuner, team, and driver, and we’re ready to let it show this weekend,” said Paton.

The last two times Ferre was behind the wheel of the Paton family’s Top Fuel dragster, he turned in a semifinal and runner-up finish while recording his career-best speed and elapsed time. There always seems to be some magic when this group gets together, so fans shouldn’t be surprised if they turn some heads this weekend.

Paton Racing and Ferre thanked Performance Data Systems, JBS Equipment, Addnall Supplements, Murtco, Fast Eddie Speedwear, Engineered Racing Services, Choko Motorsports, Ultimate Design, and 3FP Sensors for making the event possible.