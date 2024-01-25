Callies Performance Products, Energy Manufacturing Join PRO Superstar Shootout as Premier Partner

Callies Performance Products and its sister company, Energy Manufacturing, have signed on as premier partners for the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage, race officials announced today.

Callies has an established relationship with professional drag racers, and they felt it was a natural fit to join the PRO Superstar Shootout at Bradenton Motorsports Park on February 8-10.

“This is a historic event, and we felt it was important to participate,” said Breann Fredritz, Callies Performance Products Marketing Director. “It is fun to see these professional drivers change their approach to drag racing and look to get more fan interaction. We had to support it.”

Callies Performance Products, located in Fostoria, Ohio, designs and manufactures a wide-ranging line of engine components, including crankshafts, connecting rods and camshafts. Callies products are used by a number of teams across professional and sportsman categories, especially by three-time Funny Car world champion Ron Capps and Kalitta Motorsports, which now includes the reigning Top Fuel champion Doug Kallita. Mike Salinas, the first driver in NHRA competition to go 300 mph to the eighth mile, also utilizes Callies.

Additionally, Energy Manufacturing machines billet aluminum, cast aluminum, and cast-iron blocks, which are engineered to perform reliably in high-horsepower naturally aspirated, nitrous-assisted and boosted applications.

Callies will have a presence at the event, with team members on the property to witness the first-ever PRO Superstar Shootout take place.

“We are committed to the longevity of drag racing,” said Fredritz. “This is going to be a great event.”

The PRO Superstar Shootout is set to payout more than $1.3 million, with $250,000 going to the winners in Top Fuel and Funny Car and $125,000 going to the Pro Stock winner. FTI Performance Top Sportsman, Stock, and Super Stock are the classes that will round out the event.

Furthermore, the fan-focused event will feature live music, with The Vindys slated to headline the PRO Superstar Shootout concert series, a vendor village, the area’s best food trucks, and more.

Tickets for the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by JHG are now on sale at https://bit.ly/scagpro. Fans can also watch the entire race live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3t04gHk.