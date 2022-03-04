Cale Aronson Joins APEX Motorsports Mountain Motor Pro Stock

The increasingly competitive field of Mountain Motor Pro Stock – both within the PDRA and NHRA as an exhibition category – has recently seen an influx of new blood, while maintaining many of the familiar faces that have been a part of the eliminator for decades.

Last season saw the addition of Derrick Reese of Akron, Ohio, join the fold with his Jerry Haas-built Ford Mustang. Over the offseason, Reese and company have made a slew of significant changes to the program, including two additional team cars. Reese’s brothers, Derrick and Mike will field one of the new cars, with their grandfather Kurt Neighbors handling the driving duties for the other.

The family has teamed up with veteran second-generation Mountain Motor Pro Stock racer/tuner Cale Aronson. Aronson who in 2015 suffered a serious spinal injury while competing in IHRA Pro Stock at Palm Beach International Raceway, is known for clutch development, design and tuning expertise. He will be helping guide the newly formed team on all aspects of the program with hopes of bringing them up to speed quickly.

Additionally, former Caruso Family Racing crew member, Rich Adkins will be join the team, focusing on Derrick Reese’s car chief needs as well as anywhere else the team may need him.

The new APEX Motorsports team intends to attend as many PDRA and NHRA events as possible and make their presence known. All team cars will be utilizing Jon Kaase-based Ford Hemi engines with their Jerry Haas-built Mustangs.

“We’re basically infusing new blood with a little old to help grow the class, open new partnerships, bring some modern coverage and access to the team,” explained Cale Aronson. “Our goal is to ultimately allow a more open access to the inner workings of a competitive Pro Stock operation, where all too often it seems out of reach, too expensive or too close to rocket science for many fans. So often what we learn in one application can apply to others. I have always believed in teaching, as that’s the only way to ensure a better future.”

