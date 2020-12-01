Buyer’s Guide 2020: Drag Racing’s Problem Solvers Deliver

Drag racing’s high-performance manufacturers didn’t let a challenging year stop them from rolling out dozens of new products

No one could have predicted the way the world changed this spring, which made the already hard process of releasing a new product even more challenging. Some racers left their cars on jack stands this season, or simply chose to make it through the season without upgrades. Others went all-in on long-needed updates and upgrades, flooding manufacturers with new orders.

For the fifth year in a row, DRAG ILLUSTRATED reached out to dozens of industry-leading manufacturers, mom-and-pop operations, mega parts distributors and service providers to lend a hand in showing off their latest and greatest offerings to the drag racing community. Not surprisingly, the overwhelmingly innovative minds that occupy the drag arcing industry delivered in spades with bad ass gadgets, machinery, electronics, parts, pieces and more. More than one of these items already made it onto our collective offseason shopping list, and we can’t imagine you won’t be saying the same soon.

Remember, most of these companies are offering holiday pricing, so be sure to ask and also be sure to tell ’em DRAG ILLUSTRATED sent you.

The resulting Buyer’s Guide is intended to help readers narrow down their search for the next addition to their project.

CD CARBON DIGITAL LOGGING DASH DISPLAY



AEM PERFORMANCE ELECTRONICS

(310) 484-2322

www.aemelectronics.com

Are you using CAN-based products from different companies? Wouldn’t it be nice to be able to see the channels you want and log them all? Well, you can with AEM CD Carbon Digital Logging Dash Displays. Send CAN data from Edelbrock, FAST, Haltech, Holley, MoTeC, MSD, RaceGrade, Racepak, Techmor and more, all over a 2-wire connection and save it to one file. Fully customizable, with multiple pages, custom warnings and alarms, LED RPM/shift lights and performance timers for 0-60, quarter-mile, etc., which is great for when you’re testing.

DZUS TRACK PACK ASSORTMENT



APPLIED RACING TECHNOLOGY

1-800-571-3023

www.appliedracing.com

The ART Dzus Track Pack Assortment is great for anyone from a novice builder who may want to try different fastener styles, all the way up to the professionals that may need to make repairs or replace lost fasteners at the track. This 103-piece kit contains: 10 Standard Self-Ejecting .500 Long Dzus, 10 Standard Self-Ejecting .550 Long Dzus, 10 Pro Stock-Style Self-Ejecting .500 Long Dzus, 10 Pro Stock-Style Self-Ejecting .550 Long Dzus, 10 Oval Head .500 Long Dzus, 10 Dzus Springs .250 #5, 10 Dzus Springs .325 #5, 10 Dzus Springs .250 #6, 10 Dzus Backing Plates Standard, 10 Dzus Backing Plates Large, Dzus Rivets 1/8 X ¼ Pack of 100, Flat Style Dzus Wrench, and a 13″ x 10″ Modular Storage Bin With Map all for only $159.95.

OFFSET BILLET REAR SHOCK MOUNTING KIT

APPLIED RACING TECHNOLOGY

1-800-571-3023

www.appliedracing.com

Photo: Offset Billet Rear Lower 017490

ART offers billet rear shock mounting kits for a variety of applications, and we are now proud to add an offset billet rear lower shock mount option. These are CNC-milled from a strong, yet lightweight billet aluminum and are coated in a black anodized finish utilizing all grade 8 hardware. They have an 1-1/2” offset built-in and are reversible. This allows them to be moved to offset your rear shock mounting either inward or outward based on the specific needs for your application. These mounts will work in conjunction with any ART ladder bar or four-link brackets or kits. Our offset billet rear lower shock mounts are sold as a pair for only $109.95.

ACCESSORY FASTENERS

ARP

800-826-3045

www.ARP-bolts.com

Photo: DI ARP stainless collage

Racers around the world have come to rely on ARP’s high-strength head and main studs, rod bolts, etc. Also important are the many specialized polished stainless steel bolts and studs ARP manufactures for securing headers, intakes, oil pans plus many other vital engine and driveline tasks. They are rated at 180,000 psi tensile strength, which is 20% stronger than Grade 8 hardware. Also available are similarly rated black oxide finished 8740 chromoly fasteners. Both are offered, along with a choice of hex or 12-point heads, in money-saving Engine & Accessory Fastener Kits that attach a dozen items, by application and by size. The “bulk” fasteners come in handy 5-packs, and are offered in sizes from tiny #10-32 x ½” bolts to big ½” x 6” bolts that come in SAE coarse, fine or metric thread. They’re the perfect complement to any race car.

HEAD STUDS

ARP

800-826-3045

www.ARP-bolts.com

Photo: DI Head Stud Collage

Leading fastener manufacturer ARP is continually adding to its huge roster of head studs that cover pretty much every engine produced from the 1950s to date, plus all popular aftermarket designs. As racers continue to push engines to new levels of performance, ARP has kept pace with head studs (and head bolts) that range to 280,000 psi tensile strength. Head studs and head bolts are the basis of ARP’s NHRA Major Sponsorship program aimed at Sportsman racers.

All fasteners are manufactured in-house at ARP’s California facilities and all operations (including heat-treating) are closely monitored to assure optimum quality control. Only premium grade materials are used, threads are rolled after heat-treating to provide 10-times the fatigue life of ordinary fasteners, and meet the industry’s most stringent specification, AS8879D. They’re engineered to let you build maximum power with total reliability.

3-SPEED MAXIMUM DUTY OUTLAW TRANSMISSION

ATI PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS

(877) 298- 5040

www.ATIRacing.com

Photo: ATI T400 Outlaw Lock-Up Transmission

ATI’s 3-Speed Maximum Duty Outlaw Transmissions are the ultimate in Turbo 400s. Starting out with ATI’s award-winning Super Case, we use only the best parts available to be able to handle all the horsepower you have to give it.

Features include Race clutches and steels, Increased clutch capacity in all positions – up to 9 forward, 8 direct and 6 intermediates – blueprinted high-flow front pump with heat-treated tube or ATI Super Pump, billet Wicked Quick aluminum safety reverse transbrake valve body (band apply option available), ATI Severe Duty 36 element alum direct drum with billet piston, Vasco intermediate shaft, 1 3/16” Vasco input shaft with new lightweight steel drum & billet piston, 4140 HT steel forward clutch hub, an HD center support and HD cast aluminum bearing tail, a new billet aluminum reverse servo cover and a deep sheet metal pan. It includes -6 AN fittings, a Lokar® direct mount dipstick, a 1.60 low/1.26 second straight cut gearset, a 1.125 Main Shaft and a 300M Output Shaft.

BOLT-TOGETHER TREEMASTER, MRT AND OUTLAW CONVERTERS

ATI RACING

(877) 298- 5040

www.ATIRacing.com

Photo: 8-inch bolt together lock up – clippe

ATI now offers bolt-together and lock-up versions of their popular Treemaster®, MRT and Outlaw converters. Raccers who frequently send out their converters for stall changes or overhauls will save both time and money by having the option to service and adjust the converter themselves – at home or at the track. Each unit comes with a billet aluminum rear cover, stator, brazed turbine and pump half. ATI offers several different stator options specific to converter size. 8” pumps are adjustable and ATI offers pump options for 9” & 10” converters allowing for a multitude of possible combinations. ATI also offers a range of lock-up bolt-together converters that provide 0% slip, minimum ET and maximum MPH! The converters use double O-ring seals. The units require just half the assembly bolts of other bolt-together converters, keeping the largest diamter of the converter as light as possible. Average weight savings on an 8″ unit is 2.5 lbs. and 4.3 lbs. on a 10″ unit.

HOSE ADAPTERS

AUTOPLUMB

405-823-7149

www.AutoPlumb.com

Photo: IMG_5733

Easily go from one water-neck size to another without the need of reducers, splices or clamps while maintaining the same hose size with AutoPlumb’s hose adapters. They’re perfect for LS swaps when the pump is one size and the radiator is another. Our adapters can be installed on any water-neck (radiator, water pump, thermostat housing, etc.) We guarantee our adapters to be leak proof and are warranted against mechanical failure. Our patented adapters are both removable and reusable.

3-STAGE DRY SUMP KIT

AVIAID OIL SYSTEMS

818-998-8991

www.Aviaid.com

Photo: Aviaid kit for DI

The benefits of dry sump lubrication systems are available for a wide variety of engines thanks to these kits manufactured by Aviaid Oil Systems, the company that pioneered the use of dry sumps in motorsports. Important advantages for drag racers include low profile pans for lower engine placement, elimination of oil starvation under hard acceleration or braking, and flexible location of the sump tank. Aviaid offers two 3-stage pump styles (Series 1 and Series 2), with two stages used for pan evacuation and the other for pressure, fabricated steel or billet aluminum low profile pans, mounts to fit most any engine, and a variety of sump tanks. Complete kits, sans hoses and fittings, are available with single part number convenience for Chevy small-block, big-block and LS, Ford small and big blocks, plus Coyote and

most Chrysler applications. All the necessary plumbing components are an available option.

GRAPHIC PRODUCTS

BELL SIGNS

www.bellsignsnj.com

Photo: drag Ill ad photo

Bell Signs offers a full line of graphic services to racers, sponsors and car enthusiasts. From initial design to finished products, they are a one-stop shop for all your graphic needs. They produce high quality die-cut decals for race teams, sponsors or race facilities. Competition number sets and decals are all printed and UV laminated on high-performance 3M material. Bell Signs also offers full-color printed vinyl banners, promotional hero cards, flyers, brochures and T-shirt art for your shop or business.

BMP BLOCK 409 W

BILL MITCHELL PRODUCTS

386-957-3009

www.BillMitchellProducts.com

Photo: BMP Block 409 W

The wait is over. The first new 409 “W” Blocks since the ‘60s are in production, ready to blaze a new chapter in 409 history. This block represents BMP’s biggest and most complicated R&D project to date. The 409 is an incredibly hard design to machine. We have done it in 357T6 Aluminum with Ductile Iron sleeves custom cut to shape and size. For years 409 owners have had to depend on junkyard blocks to rebuild or replace tired 409s. The last 409s were cast iron version, made in 1966. The 409 features an in-block combustion chamber that requires 7 times the time to machine than a conventional big-block Chevy block. Designed in concert with Lamar Walden, the world’s foremost expert on 409s, this all-new W block uses mostly standard Chevy big-block Components, making your build easier and more economical.

BMP ALUMINUM CHRYSLER 426 HEMI & 440 WEDGE-STYLE ENGINE BLOCKS

BILL MITCHELL PRODUCTS

386-957-3009

www.BillMitchellProducts.com

Photo: BMP Block 426H

Bill Mitchell Products engineers have collaborated with leading Chrysler racers and engine builders to develop a highly-refined version of the original 426/440-style RB block. It’s been designed using CAD/CAM 3D technology not available when the original was developed, and is manufactured to far more critical specifications. The BMP Chrysler 426Hemi and 440Wedge style aluminum block (formerly World Products) made from 357T6 aluminum and has dual pattern Chrysler/GM bellhousings, stock motor mounts and more efficient lubrication system. This is the ultimate block for Chrysler applications. Available in small and large bore configurations.

PRIMING SYSTEM

BILLET CONNECTION

509-467-7584

www.BilletConnection.com

Photo: Priming System Photo (w-out_Text)

Billet Connection’s Priming System installs on vehicle – no more dry startups. To prime the engine, push the Momentary switch until the oil pressure gauge starts to move up around 15 pounds, which is enough to prime the oil system. After the oil gauge shows pressure and the engine is primed, push the starter button and eliminate dry startups. The complete kit weights less than 5 pounds and is always on the vehicle ready for the driver to prime the engine.

WIN LIGHT DRAG PACK WHEELS

BILLET SPECIALTIES

877-240-4187

www.BilletSpecialties.com

Photo: 2X1A2999

Billet Specialties Win Lite Drag Pack wheels offer bolt-on straight line performance for modern muscle cars. No spacers to get around brakes, no special lugs, no hassle. Direct fitments offered for Gen 4, 5 & 6 Camaros, Chevrolet SS, Cadillac CTSV, C6 Corvette, SN95, S197 & S550 Mustangs and Dodge SRT vehicles. 18×5 wheels for the front and 17×10 rears available with or without single bead locks. Standard wheels weigh in less than 19 lbs and single bead lock wheels weigh in less than 23lbs. 18X5 wheels are precision machined from a one-piece 6061 forging and weigh less than 14.5lbs, while allowing clearance for the factory performance brakes. The direct fit applications ensure proper fender clearance and utilize the O.E. conical seat lugs for ease of installation.

BX4 XTREME LARGE BORE 4150 SERIES CARBURETORS

BLP RACING PRODUCTS

800-624-1358

www.BLP.com

Photo: BX4502

The all-new BX4 Xtreme is the ultimate 4150 application. This unique design is a result of customers requiring a solution for their respective classes that state a 4150 carburetor must be used and that no alternative single and dual blades designs were not applicable. BLP came up with a great solution to rectify these needs. BX4 Xtreme is available with throttle bores up to 2.200″ all in a 4150 styling. Using a 5-5/8″ air cleaner seal (recommended BLP 8201BX4X bottom base). All made in the USA in our Orlando, Florida, facility.

REUSABLE BILLET OIL FILTERS

BOB MAZZOLINI RACING

www.BobMazzoliniRacing.com

Photo: S15_HIRES c

Keep an eye on your engine by just pulling out this reusable billet air filter and examining it. It includes cleanable/reusable, high-performance stainless steel micronic oil filters. These amazing oil filters feature superior filtration, magnetic pre-filtering, high flow Rate, easy filter element inspection and are unaffected by water, heat and pressure. Made by K&P Engineering. Available for all engines at $169.

BIG-BLOCK STEP HEADERS

BOB MAZZOLINI RACING

www.BobMazzoliniRacing.com

Photo: proparts_highres

Big-block step-headers for A-body, 2″ to 2-1/8″. On the driver’s side, two tubes go around the frame. On the passenger side, one tube goes around frame. The answer for a street/strip machine and good reason to get rid of those outdated fender-well headers. The headers provide easy starter access and better front tire clearance. Mandrel-bent, 3/8″ thick flanges, 16-gauge tubing, 3.5″ collectors, bolts, gaskets and templates. Custom made for Bob Mazzolini Racing by Tube Tech Inc. Includes free Bob Mazzolini Racing T-shirt. These headers are priced at $1,049 for the set.

CARBON FIBER ROOTS SUPERCHARGER INJECTOR

BOHR RACING PRODUCTS

(248)-474-4544

www.BohrProducts.com

Photo: IMG_9965a

Bohr Racing Products presents our Carbon Fiber Roots Supercharger Injector. These injectors come standard with titanium throttle blades and modular base plates in 9.5” or 10.5” openings. Shown here with optional 22 nozzle helical spray bar technology and big bell-mouth lips.

BRACKETLIFE HAT

BRACKETLIFE BRAND

www.BracketLifeBrand.com

Photo: BracketLife Hat

Say hello to your new favorite racetrack hat. We know how hot it can be at the racetrack, and how little shade there can be. This BracketLife Hat is exactly what you need to help tackle that hot sun all day long. The hat is one size fits all and features textured material, a comfort stretch band and a full back.

BRACKETLIFE T-SHIRT

BRACKETLIFE BRAND

www.BracketLifeBrand.com

Photo: BracketLife Graphic T Back

You can never have enough racing shirts. Now is your chance to grab this BracketLife Graphic T-Shirt before it’s gone. It’s comfortable and flattering for both men and women. Simple in the front, graphic on the back. The design is printed on 100% pre-shrunk cotton shirts with a unisex fit.

BLACK MAMBA LIFTERS

BULLET RACING CAMS

662-893-5670

www.BulletCams.com

Photo: Black Mamba

All-new from Bullet Racing Cams, the Black Mamba Lifter Series features an innovative lifter system. The wheel runs on an oil wedge with full-time pressurized oiling to the lifter wheel, special diamond-like coating, and it’s rebuildable. Available now at Bullet Racing Cams.

BBF 429/460 TWO-PIECE ALUMINUM DRY SUMP OIL PAN

C&C MOTORSPORTS

703-368-7878

Photo: DSCN0559

C&C Motorsports’ big-block Ford 429/460 2-piece aluminum dry sump oil pans are available with standard or wide rails. Driver side mount dry sump, passenger side bellhousing mounted starter.

CALTRACS TRACTION BARS

CALVERT RACING INC.

661-728-9600

www.CalvertRacing.com

Photo: CalTracs sq labelled-01

Designed by racing legend John Calvert, CalTracs is the original bolt-on traction system for leaf spring vehicles. Full pre-load adjustability, keeps axle from rotating/maintains pinion angle, improves 60′ times. Black powder coated for durability. Standard and Low Pro pivot plates are available. Specializing in leaf spring traction systems since 1995, the Calvert Racing team knows what it takes to get your car hooking harder than ever. CalTracs boasts unsurpassed quality and craftsmanship: The preload link is made with Chromoly, lightweight but strong, ensures maximum leverage and minimum flex. 3/4″ rod ends have a radial static load capacity of over 14,000 pounds. Two-piece aluminum front spring eye bushings assembly keeps the front pivot squared and rigid. The rear mounts are made with 5/16” mild steel to withstand the correct torque on your U-bolts, keeping the rear end from moving. Also available for most trucks.

LIGHTWEIGHT ALUMINUM STEERING WHEELS

CHASSIS ENGINEERING

800-327-9402

www.ChassisEngineering.com

Photo: 2740 Natural Aluminum

Chassis Engineering offers aluminum steering wheels. These aluminum wheels not only add a wow factor to your race car but offer weight savings at the same time. The 13-inch aluminum wheels have a slight dish and offer five different button locations. Mounting is designed for any 5-bolt standard mount hub including the quick disconnect hubs. Chassis Engineering also offers an adapter for 3-bolt to 5-bolt conversion that is available separately. These wheels are available in natural finish, black powder coat, carbon illusion and 100-dollar-bill hydro-dipped.

HOLLEY 7.5 EFI DIGITAL PANELS

CLASSIC DASH

866-882-3525

www.ClassicDash.com

Photo: 1967-68 Camaro Holly EFI dash 2

The latest generation Holley EFI digital panels with 7.5 screens can easily be installed in a wide range of GM vehicles that range from 1st Generation to 6th Generation Camaros, as well as Chevelles, Novas and G-Body applications thanks to a series of bolt-in replacement panels from Classic Dash. A “universal” panel is also available. Manufactured in Classic Dash’s Carson City, Nevada, facility, the panels are made from UV-resistant ABS composite material and as strong – if not stronger – than OEM panels, and easily installed using common tools. The large full-color, customizable touch screen has proven to be a popular method for drag racers to monitor critical engine functions. Complete dash packages that include the Holley digital gauge and wiring are available directly from Classic Dash. Panels are also available for Holley 6.8 EFI, Racepak IQ3 and AEM digital gauges, as well as two dozen style analog gauges for some 150 applications.

RACEPAK IQ3 DASH PANELS

CLASSIC DASH

866-882-3525

www.ClassicDash.com

Photo: 2010-15-5th-Gen-Camaro-black racepak KO

Installing a Racepak IQ3 digital gauge in a multitude of vehicles has been simplified thanks to a series of bolt-in panels from Classic Dash. They are offered for over a dozen popular automotive applications that range from Tri-5 Chevys to many Camaros, Mustangs, Chevelles, Novas and the like. A number of classic light truck applications are also available. The Racepak IQ3, which can display up to 28 user-definable inputs on four “pages,” has proven to be a popular method for drag racers to monitor critical engine functions. Complete dash packages that include the IQ3 and wiring are available directly from Classic Dash.

AIR/FUEL RATIO GUAGE

CLASSIC INSTRUMENTS

800-575-0461

www.ClassicInstruments.com

Photo: VS394WBPF-AFRatio

The rugged air core movement, microprocessor technology, and full sweep on Classic Instruments’ Air/Fuel Ratio gauges provides increased precision, durability, and accuracy. The gauges utilize a premium BOSCH wideband air/fuel sensor, which is included, along with a FASTTM wideband controller. Other features include configurable LED lighting with choice of warm or cool white lights, a built-in warning light and connection for external warning light, data logging compatibility, push-button calibration, and a single-connection wire harness. The installation hardware and a weld-in bung with plug are included. The gauges are available in seven different design styles and two sizes, 2 1/8” and 2 5/8”. They are calibrated for gasoline applications only, but you can call for additional fuel applications.

TRANSMISSION TEMPERATURE GUAGE

CLASSIC INSTRUMENTS

800-575-0461

www.ClassicInstruments.com

Photo: AX327YBPF-TransT

The rugged air core movement, microprocessor technology, and full sweep on Classic Instruments’ Transmission Temperature gauges provide increased precision, durability, and accuracy. The gauges come complete with the needed temperature sending unit, installation hardware, and wire harness . Other features include configurable LED lighting with choice of warm or cool white lights, a built-in warning light and connection for external warning light, data logging compatibility, push-button calibration, and a single-connection wire harness. The gauges are available in seven different design styles and two sizes, 2 1/8” and 2 5/8”.

BILLET ALUMINUM INSTANT REACTION TRANS BRAKE KIT

COAN ENGINEERING

765-456-3957

www.CoanRacing.com

Photo: COA-22027-AL-ID-100_RAW_1

Coan Engineering now offers a complete line of internal converter charge “dump” kits for the TH400. It’s no secret that proper management of the torque converter charge circuit can be very beneficial in tuning the performance of a race vehicle. Manipulating the converter charge pressure can assist turbocharged applications in spooling as well as helping to manage tire slip on traction limited applications. There are many ways to manipulate converter charge pressure, but none more effective than Coan Engineering’s “Internal Dump”. Kits are available for standard TH spline, 1-1/8” 35 spline, 1-3/16” 27 spline, and 1-1/4” 29 spline and are easily retrofitted into existing transmissions.

HRP CAM PACKAGES

COMP CAMS

1-800-999-0853

www.COMPCams.com

Photo: COMP CK112-330-11

COMP Cams® HRT™ Cam Packages for turbo and supercharged Dodge Gen III HEMI applications take the guesswork out of choosing the right valve train upgrade package for your specific engine and desired performance.

The Gen III HEMI market is rapidly expanding, and the HRT™ Cam Packages use the newest and most advanced lobe designs from COMP Cams® in order to produce some of the highest average power and torque increases available for turbo and supercharged engines. The “Low Shock Technology” features lobe profiles designed to maximize horsepower while improving stability at higher RPM. These profiles are also easier on the valve springs, enhancing durability and reducing load loss. HRT™ Camshafts receive the proprietary Micro Surface Enhancement™ (MSE) finishing process as a standard feature, which increases strength and performance by reducing surface peak roughness and provides a 250% improvement in the effective load bearing area, allowing for much higher loads.

RACE XD™ BUSHED SOLID ROLLER LIFTERS

COMP CAMS

1-800-999-0853

www.COMPCams.com

Photo: COMP 99958-16_4

Race XD™ Bushed Solid Roller Lifters from COMP Cams® are premium lifters, proven to be the strongest, most durable and versatile roller lifters available for GM LS engines. Featuring a lightweight modular design with interchangeable pushrod seats. Lifter sets come standard with centered seats but can be swapped for optional .090” and .180” offset seats to clear even the largest intake ports and create less deflection in the valve train while properly fitting both 5/16” and 3/8” ball pushrods.

For superior durability in extreme operating conditions, COMP Cams® incorporates a proprietary bronze alloy roller wheel bushing, while an oversized captured link bar connects to the individual lifters. In an effort to eliminate the most common source of roller lifter failures, COMP Cams® developed a new oiling system that ensures consistent roller wheel and axle lubrication. REM-finished bodies create an extra smooth surface for reduced lifter body and lifter bore wear.

PSI EXTREME PRO MOD INJECTOR

COMPOSITE SPECIALTIES

317-852-1408

www.CompositeSpecialties.com

Photo: PSI_front

The Composite Specialties PSI Extreme Pro Mod injector is one of the fastest reacting hats in the industry. Equipped with 82-square-inch blade openings, the PSI carbon fiber injector fits a PSI screw blower. Composite Specialties is home of the original 4-blade injector. Racers have dominated the competition this year. Stevie “Fast” Jackson broke the Radial vs. the World world record with a Composite Specialties injector. We also can supply the injector lip and the throttle brackets. Located in Brownsburg, Indiana, Composite Specialties is the answer to your carbon fiber needs.

DRAGPACK SYSTEM

COOLSHIRT SYSTEMS

800-345-3176

www.Coolshirt.com

Photo: 3002-0016&0017

The COOLSHIRT Systems DragPack System is designed to help keep drivers cool and comfortable in even the hottest environments. Built specifically for drag racers, this complete kit comes with the DragPack ice-based cooler, cooling vest, an 8-foot insulated hose and a 7-hour lithium battery with charger. The Cooling Vest covers 30-40% of the body with cold water circulating through tubing designed to dissipate heat away from the body. Whether you are waiting in the staging lanes or caught behind an oil cleanup, the DragPack System will keep you cool, calm and focused to ensure that you are at the top of your game.

CUSTOM CABINETS

CTECH MANUFACTURING

715-355-8842

www.CTechManufacturing.com

Photo: Custom Cabinet – BD3-72

CTech is the only place that makes you the designer of your own space. Start by selecting from our standard cabinet modules to fill in your perfect storage solution or use that module as a starting point to customize your own. With over 9.6 billion custom variations supported, start building your dream storage cabinets today.

BEST DAMN TOOLBOX

CTECH MANUFACTURING

715-355-8842

www.CTechManufacturing.com

Photo: Best Damn Toolbox – Doorslammer

Whether you are a sportsman racer hitting the weekend events, a nostalgic good old boy with an old-school muscle car, or a professional team making a living at the track, the need for secure storage and tool organization is the same. Without the proper tools and storage for those tools, fast cars become a little slower, so purchasing a CTech cart will be the best investment you can make for whatever type of drag racing you do. Consider CTech’s “Best Damn Toolbox,” as seen at the 2020 Drag Illustrated Doorslammer Nationals presented by CTech Manufacturing.

MB5500 CRANKSHAFT BALANCING MACHINE

CWT INDUSTRIES

800-449-1849

www.CWTIndustries.com

Photo: CWT product Image

The CWT Industries MB5500 Crankshaft Balancing Machine sets the standards for all high-performance balancing applications. The 4,000 Lb. mineral base filled base sequesters all harmonics, which allows extreme accurate measurements. Industrial grade state of the art aata acquisition hardware is easily controlled via 22-inch touch screen controls, which supports cutting edge software for adding or removing metal. To support metal removal CWT is the only company that has designed and built an in-house, purpose-built HD Drill Station that uses an ER40 Collet system that easily handles large diameter drilling via a 3 HP motor and variable speed gear drive.

SPARK PLUG INDEXING TOOL

DRC RACE PRODUCTS

570-658-3515

www.DRCRaceProducts.com

Photo: plugindexer

DRC Race Products is proud to announce the availability of their Spark Plug Indexing Tool. For those looking to assure adequate spark plug clearance, indexing the plugs in an engine is a must. However, screwing plugs in and out of an engine takes time and patience. Using the DRC Spark Plug Indexing Tool, once you’ve found eight plugs which fit your cylinder heads, you simply screw them into the corresponding hole on the Tool, marking the bottom side. The next time you need new plugs, it becomes as easy as sitting on a stool using the marked Tool to find eight that fit. Manufactured from aluminum and black anodized for looks and durability, the Tool will also double to safely store a complete set of plugs. Works with both gasket and tapered seat plugs.

PRO-FLO 4 XT SEQUENTIAL PORT EFI SYSTEM

EDELBROCK

888-799-1135

www.Edelbrock.com

Photo: Edelbrock 35733

The Edelbrock Pro-Flo 4 XT Sequential Port EFI System for Chevrolet LS GEN III/IV engines are equipped with the latest in technology and features. The EFI system comes complete with a Pro-Flo XT cathedral port black finish intake manifold and 35 Lb./Hr. injectors capable of 550 HP with 58 p.s.i. fuel pressure. The new Pro-Flo 4 EFI systems feature an all-new ECU with a faster processor, a waterproof design and measures half the depth of the previous ECU. It also has an upgraded Bluetooth chip that is faster, more reliable and will not drop connection. We’ve added more features for the advanced tuner giving you control over air-fuel ratios, ignition curve, idle speed, acceleration fuel, coolant fans, Rev limiter while retaining the simplicity Pro-Flo is known for. Multiple dash displays are included to allow you to monitor engine vitals and performance from your Android smartphone or tablet.

STAGE II SUPERCHARGER

EDELBROCK

888-799-1135

www.Edelbrock.com

Photo: Edelbrock 15388

Edelbrock’s highest horsepower, supercharger system is now available for owners of late-model Ford Mustangs with the 5.0L engine. The new Edelbrock Stage II Supercharger #15388 for the 2018-2020 Mustang is a complete kit that takes full advantage of the improved Gen 3 DI/PI Coyote engine. At the heart of this system is the highly efficient R2650 TVS rotor assembly with an integrated high-capacity DP3C (dual-pass, three-core) air-to-water intercooler for lower inlet air temperatures and increased power potential. New 170-degree high-twist lobes, bigger bearings and beefier timing gears ensure unparalleled reliability with smooth acceleration throughout the power band. To support the additional Stage II power increase, the fuel system components are upgraded to include larger 50 lb./hr. direct-port fuel injectors along with a Fuel Pump Voltage Booster. This potent Stage II system for the new Mustang is backed by Edelbrock’s industry-leading 3-Year/36,000-mile Powertrain Warranty and is 50-state emissions legal.

STAINLESS STEEL VALVES

ERSON CAMS

800-641-7920

www.PBM-Erson.com

Photo: ERSON_Valves

Erson stainless steel valves are manufactured from premium forged alloys to exacting tolerances. Incorporating features like a precision machined face for consistent volume, precision ground keeper grooves to eliminate stress risers, and an undercut stem Powerflow design, Erson valves ensure dependable, long-lasting performance. Designed for compatibility with most popular engine applications with styles for street performance to professional level racing, they are ideal for upgrading your old worn or fouled valves or fitting in brand-new heads.

102MM BIG MOUTH THROTTLE BODY™

FUEL AIR SPARK TECHNOLOGY

1-877-334-8355

www.FuelAirSpark.com

Photo: FAST 5410

Designed to maximize performance upgrades on all GM Gen III and Gen IV engines with cable driven throttle bodies, the FAST® 102mm Big Mouth Throttle Body™ is now available with an anodized black finish. FAST® knows that increased airflow is a key ingredient to increasing your engine’s performance. With an opening nearly 40% larger than stock, the FAST® 102mm Big Mouth Throttle Body™ is ideal for use with the FAST® LSXR™, LSXRT™ and LSXHR™ intake manifolds, as well as any other manifold with a 102mm or larger inlet. The FAST® throttle body offers increased throttle blade thickness to eliminate deflection commonly found with other throttle bodies, especially those in boosted applications. A smoother operating offset blade pivot improves throttle response, and a beefed-up linkage with dual throttle spring mechanism ensures total throttle control. Available with or without TPS and IAC sensors.

ALTERNATOR-FRIENDLY BATTERY

FEATHER-LITE BATTERIES

978-423-5881

www.Feather-LiteBatteries.com

Photo: 1690pc

Feather-Lite Batteries® is proud to introduce the FL-1690PC. This battery takes all the amazing features you expect from FLB but with a twist. This battery was specifically designed for the customer using an alternator. We listened to our bracket racing customers wants and needs and set forth to design the most innovative battery with complete built-in battery protection. This is the smallest, lightest, most powerful battery of its kind and performance on the market. This battery was born out of a collaboration with top bracket racers looking for a battery that offered safety and reliability. It has proven itself time and time again. The 1690PC offers a staggering 1,675 cranking amps and 90ah of equivalent capacity. Weighing in at a mere 13.4 lbs., it’s enclosed in a full carbon fiber case. When properly maintained, it has an expected life span of 7-10 years.

DUAL-PURPOSE 24v BATTERY

FEATHER-LITE BATTERIES

978-423-5881

www.Feather-LiteBatteries.com

Photo: image0

This is the first-ever 24v battery designed specifically for use with CDI and FuelTech applications. Inspired by our Pro Mod customers, Feather-Lite Batteries® is proud to bring to the market this purpose-built 24v unit that replaces two of the competition’s batteries at 50% of the weight. This dual-purpose battery offers over 1,250 cranking amps of starting power and 24-amp hours of reserve capacity, enclosed in a custom in-house designed and built compact carbon-fiber battery case. Feather-Lite Batteries is in a constant pursuit to build industry-leading innovative products that are influenced by our customers’ needs. Measuring 6.400” x 3.300” x 6.100” and weighing in at 5lbs. 3oz.

RACE-RITE PRO HOSE & HOSE ENDS

FRAGOLA PERFORMANCE SYSTEMS

866-337-2739

www.FragolaPerformanceSystems.com

Photo: RACE RITE 1

Fragola’s New Race-Rite Pro Hose is engineered to be the ultimate lightweight oil and fuel hose. The hose features a high-flow, Smoothbore PTFE Tube that runs true to size for increased flow and features a convoluted exterior, reinforced with a single stainless wire, making it suitable for use in high vacuum dry sump applications and giving it an unsurpassed bend radius. Hose ends are hard anodized, making them compatible with today’s exotic race fuels. They’ll endure years of abuse in racing environments and feature oversized I.D.’s to optimize flow. Available in both screw-together and crimp-on versions.

DRAG RACING EXPERIENCES

FRANK HAWLEY’S DRAG RACING SCHOOL

866-480-7223

www.FrankHawley.com

Photo: Hawley white Camaro

Learn from the best! Novice and experienced drivers will benefit from Frank Hawley’s renowned classroom sessions on how to improve personal performance. Learn how to mentally prepare, perform at the highest level, improve focus and block out distraction on the track and in your life. Invest in yourself and you’ll learn so much more than how to drive in the competition license program. Drive our cars or bring your own hot rod to class. If you’re looking for a fun day behind the wheel of a dragster, consider the Dragster Adventure. You can experience the excitement and thrill of side-by-side racing in the Dragster Adventure program. This program is great for individuals, groups or company outings. Classes are held at tracks across the country.

BUCKET LIFTER GRINDER

GOODSON TOOLS & SUPPLIES

1-800-533-8010

www.Goodson.com

Photo: BLG-1000

Goodson Tools & Supplies for Engine Builders has introduced a Bucket Lifter Grinder. This Bucket Lifter Grinder (BLG-1000) was designed and patented by Jeff Bright, president of Tachyon Automotive, Inc. and is marketed exclusively by Goodson Tools & Supplies.

Dave Monyhan, Goodson sales manager, said, “This tool is a time-saver! You can measure once then remove the material from inside the bucket lifter instead of machining stem-height and finding the right VAD or grinding the seat to meet your specs. The micrometer feed coupled with the CBN cutter makes quick work of virtually any bucket lifter.” The complete Bucket Lifter Grinder Assembly includes an air driver, CBN cutter, micrometer feed body, dial indicator and indicator based.

CUSTOM FABRICATION SERVICES

HILL DESIGN & FABRICATION LLC

972-951-0657

Photo: Drag Illustrated Add pictures

Hill Design & Fabrication is a custom fabrication shop with CNC equipment for precision work. If you are working on a custom project and need a one-off part talk to us about making it for you. We can powder coat your part if you need that service. Hill’s shop currently offers Laser cutting of steel from .020 to 1/2″, most plastics up to 7/8” and up to 1/2″ wood. Our machines can handle up to 4’X8’ sheet size. We also have a CNC 3D router that can also handle 4’X8’ sheet size. In addition to these machines we have a CNC milling machine and a CNC plasma cutting table. Give us a call to discuss your specific requirements.

DUAL FUEL INJECTOR LS LO-RAM FRONT-FEED INTAKE MANIFOLD

HOLLEY

866-464-6553

www.Holley.com

Photo: 300-625_01

Holley’s new, dual-injector intake manifolds are perfect for engines with high-volume fuel demands, flexible fuel supply strategies, and dual-fuel capability such as E85 and gasoline combinations. Also standard is a 6-1/8″ x 3-1/8″ burst panel flange. These intakes are designed to be low-profile to maximize clearance and were engineered for high-boost turbocharged or supercharged applications. A dual-injector fuel rail and brackets make packaging all 16 injectors extremely easy and accommodate both standard length and short (LS7-style) injectors). The Dual-Injector Lo-Ram is another great addition to Holley’s line of extremely popular intake manifolds.

GEN III HEMI HI-RAM EFI MANIFOLD

HOLLEY

866-464-6553

www.Holley.com

Photo: 300-650bk_05

On the heels of the success of the Holley LS Hi-Ram intake manifold line is the new Gen III Hemi Hi-Ram cast-aluminum intake. This intake is perfect for the Gen III hemi-swap crowd and racers looking to make big, high-RPM or boosted horsepower. The intake is available in satin black or natural aluminum finishes and has an aggressive, race-bred styling that’s perfect for drag race, muscle car, marine, street rod and more. Integrated factory sensor ports, injector bungs, billet oil filler, and PCV ports make the Hi-Ram plug and play for any 2009-and-up 5.7L, 2005-2010 6.1L, and 2011-and-up 6.4L Hemi engine.

SINGLE-PLANE 4500 SPLIT-DESIGN RACE LS INTAKE MANIFOLD

HOLLEY

866-464-6553

www.Holley.com

Photo: 300-294_16

For all out performance, it’s hard to beat the air-flow capacity of a 4500-flange, single plane intake. Holley’s new Single Plane 4500 Split-Design race intake manifold for LS engines is designed for naturally aspirated and forced induction applications turning 7,500-8,000 rpm and is a no-compromise race-oriented design. A two-piece, bolt-together style allows builders to access deep into the intake runners for custom porting, and captured O-rings ensure a leak-proof seal. This intake is available for carbureted and EFI applications with or without fuel injector bungs and is priced extremely competitively for the grassroots- and pro-level racer.

ADRENALINE RACING OILS

HOT SHOT’S SECRET844-311-6204

www.HotShotSecret.com

Photo: r23456_family_200603

Adrenaline Racing Oils were formulated for the toughest applications in racing. The formulas are 100% pure synthetic using only Group IV base oils. This blend of poly-α-olefin (PAO) and polyolester (POE) oils requires a very small amount of viscosity improvers to meet the weight specifications. The infusion of our patented FR3 Nano-Technology and high zinc additive package extends the performance and anti-wear protection to levels unmatched by any other high zinc oil on the market. The result is a racing engine oil that has increased oxidation and thermal stability, deposit and sludge prevention, reduced oil breakdown, longer drain intervals, high wear resistance and horsepower gains. Adrenaline Racing Oils are proven to increase horsepower by up to 3%, even in the highest horsepower vehicles, while also providing exceptional engine protection. Adrenaline Racing Oils have been tested and proven by world-class motorsports teams in endurance racing, IndyCar, truck pulling and drag racing.

FR3 FRICTION REDUCER

HOT SHOT’S SECRET

844-311-6204

www.HotShotSecret.com

Photo: fr3_1qt_200605

Hot Shot’s Secret FR3 Friction Reducer is a one-of-a-kind, 100% synthetic oil additive that improves performance and protects engines. This friction reducer is blended with three patented lubricants, including a nano lubricant, and is proven to reduce engine wear by up to 43% plus improve your vehicle’s performance by increasing horsepower and fuel economy up to 5% each. Featuring nano-technology, FR3 has been shown to drastically reduce oil operating temperatures as well as improve horsepower up to 5% when tested via third-party testing. FR3 extends the base oil performance in shear stability, oxidation stability, film strength and especially friction reduction. It also increases the oil’s film strength for added protection and efficiency. This results in more power, less wear and better efficiency.

BILLET DRYFI COMPLETE KIT

INDUCTION SOLUTIONS

352-593-5900

www.InductionSolutions.com

Photo: 4500-DryFI-CR-scaled

If you are looking for the most efficient, purpose-built, dry nitrous plate, this is it. It is race bred and makes great power, great for street cars and ET class racers. This is not a cheapened up kit. It’s built with all the quality workmanship and parts you have come to expect from I-S. It’s designed and built for racers that need a dry plate with a true 450 HP rating. This is the only dry plate on the market that comes flowed with actual pounds per hour numbers for nitrous flow.

The I-S Billet DryFI nitrous plate system is designed with great looks and strong performance in mind. What makes our plate systems a step above an average out-of-the-box plate system is the way we blueprint, assemble, and jet map the system as well as the great tech support we provide. Partial kits are also available.

VOLCANO MANIFOLDS

INNOVATE ENGINEERING LLC

262-495-8861

www.VolcanoManifolds.com

Photo: Volcano Interface

Innovate Engineering LLC introduces Volcano Manifolds, a patented tunable intake manifold system that offers increased velocity, horsepower and torque in an easy to optimize, safe, reliable interface that allows changing plenum volume and flow characteristics in minutes, even at the track or the dyno. This allows anyone to optimize their intake manifold for their entire vehicle/engine combination and type of use. It is inexpensive, has no moving parts, and works with nearly any brand of single plane intake manifold. We stock new manifolds for several different engine applications and can also machine your existing manifold with a quick turnaround.

DIGITAL AIR PRESSURE GUAGE

INTERCOMP RACING

800-328-3336

www.IntercompRacing.com

Photo: Intercomp_Digital Air Pressure Gauge_Drag Illustrated Buyer’s Guide

For decades, Intercomp’s Digital Air Gauges have set the standard in the racing world and are the preferred choice of top-level teams around the globe. The gauge includes a rugged rubberized cover to protect the gauge while being stored or in use, and features an accuracy of 0.1%. A backlit LCD display allows accurate readings to be taken almost anywhere, including outdoors or in low-light environments. The user can choose between viewing readouts to 0.1 or 0.01 PSI and can also select several units of measurement, including PSI, BAR & kg/cm2.

RFX® WIRELESS 6061-T6 BILLET ALUMINUM SCALE SYSTEMS

INTERCOMP RACING

800-328-3336

www.IntercompRacing.com

Photo: Intercomp_RFX Wireless Scale System_Drag Illustrated_Buyer’s Guide

Intercomp has enhanced each of its field-proved RFX® Wireless Scale Systems with Bluetooth® connectivity. Communication between scale pads and indicators will continue to utilize secure RFX® signals, while this new feature turns your Bluetooth®-enabled wireless device into a second remote scale indicator. This allows weight data to be shared securely with teammates and crew members at the racetrack, in real time. Data can also be stored for later recall or easily forwarded via email or text for chassis-tuning advice from a chassis builder or other specialists who may not be at your race event.

ON-BOARD AIR COMPRESSOR

JEGS

1-800-345-4545

www.JEGS.com

Photo: 555-81071_AirComressorKit-1

The JEGS Dragster On-Board Air System is a great, inexpensive add-on to pressurize throttle stops, air shifters, starting line controls, air your tires and a host of other light duty pneumatic needs. It’s small enough to mount in front of the foot box in most dragsters or in the trunk of a door car. This system provides a more than reliable air source in a cost-effective package. It measures only 12.500 in. L x 6 in. W x 9.875 in. H. The kit includes: air compressor, 1/2-gallon air holding tank, recoil hose with air chuck, tubing, fittings, wiring, quick disconnect with valve and mounting hardware.

POWERGLIDE TRANSMISSION WITH SFI CASE

JEGS

1-800-345-4545

www.JEGS.com

Photo: 555-60319_PwrGlideTrans-1

JEGS’ 1200 HP Powerglide Transmission includes an SFI-approved aftermarket case, a trans shield, a Prolite transbrake, a 300mm hardened input shaft, a new clutch hub and servo, an 8-clutch pack, stock carrier, new 9310 1.80 gears, a deep aluminum pan, a high-flow pump, high-performance gasket and seals and a turbo spline input shaft.

PREMIUM STUD ROCKERS

JESEL VALVETRAIN INNOVATION

732-901-1800

www.Jesel.com

Photo: Jesel Premium Stud Rockers

Many race classes such as NHRA and IHRA Stock Eliminator still prohibit shaft rocker conversions. However, Jesel’s Premium Stud Rockers designed for NASCAR racers back in the ‘90s hve been updated and reintroduced to provide the best stud rocker solution possible. Jesel’s Premium Stud Rockers require no stud girdles or guide plates; instead, the rockers pivot on steel stanchion posts that engage Jesel’s unique retainer plates perfectly aligning the rocker with the valve. They are securely fastened to the cylinder head using 7/16” to 3/8” stepped studs with ARP 12-point nuts. The steel stanchion post can be shimmed up or down to adjust the rocker arm height for correct valve tip geometry. Ultra-lite CNC rockers feature shot-peened 2024 aluminum bodies with Jesel’s proven 3/8-24 cup style adjusters and needle bearing nose rollers. Applications include 23° SB Chevys with standard valve splits and BB Chevy 24° conventional heads.

SPORTSMAN STEEL ROCKERS

JESEL VALVETRAIN INNOVATION

732-901-1800

www.Jesel.com

Photo: Jesel Sportsman Steel Kit

Jesel Sportsman Steel Shaft Rockers are an affordable upgrade to the Jesel Pro Series Aluminum rocker kits. Jesel’s Sportsman Steel Rockers are stiffer, have a lower moment of inertia and extended fatigue life over its Pro Aluminum rocker kits. Also, you can reduce costs by ordering your new Sportsman Steel rocker kit with a mix of Pro Aluminum intakes and steel exhausts where they are needed most. And since they are a direct replacement for certain Jesel Pro Aluminum Rockers, you can upgrade your existing rocker kit with steel rockers.

For now, applications are limited to the most popular engines/heads including 23° SB Chevys with standard and 60/40 valve splits, Gen 3 LS1/LS2/LS3/LS7, GM SB2.2, Brodix GB2000, All Pro 13˚, BB Chevy 18°/20°/24° conventional heads and SB Ford 20° inline valve, SC1, D3, TFS high port. More applications will come online as demand dictates.

FUELMAX® KIT

JMS CHIP & PERFORMANCE

601-766-9424

www.JMSChip.com

Photo: PowerMAX_FuelMax_1

FuelMAX® features exclusive JMS digital technology that provides up to an 85% increase in fuel delivery from your OEM fuel pump. FuelMAX® provides the highest continuous voltage and amperage output without the noise, safely supporting up to 1000hp. Plug and play installation connects directly to your fuel pump driver module and activates via monitoring the pedal position sensor, minimizing install time. User-adjustable voltage ramp-in/ramp-out rate allows elimination of fuel pressure spikes for maximum control. FuelMAX® kits are shipped complete with everything you need for installation and are compatible with all 12- and 16-volt battery systems. FuelMAX® units are backed by a lifetime warranty and made in the USA.

PEDALMAX®

JMS CHIP & PERFORMANCE

601-766-9424

www.JMSChip.com

Photo: PedalMAX-26pin

PedalMAX® was designed to improve the throttle response and driving characteristics of modern vehicles equipped with electronic throttle control systems. Throttle response and acceleration are improved, turbo applications see a big lag reduction, all leading to more power and torque. Taking only minutes to install, the unit plugs in-line between your vehicle’s pedal position sensor and vehicle harness, utilizing OEM- connectors with a control knob making performance adjustable on-the-fly. PedalMAX® units are fully waterproof, backed by a lifetime warranty, and made in the USA.

MONSTER MESH FILTER

KINSLER FUEL INJECTION

248-362-1145

www.kinsler.com

Photo: MM_H_Ano_W_10_3_element_8_12_2020 copy

EFI injectors, all makes of pressure relief valves and Lucas Mechanical Metering Units, need 3-micron protection, but a 3-micron filter plugs up too quickly, so most racers use 10-micron, which is too coarse. Kinsler made this new element for NASCAR Cup cars: 10-micron premium paper top layer to take out 95% of the dirt, with a 3-micron precision fiberglass lower layer. The filter is packaged in a billet aluminum housing, which has a burst rating of 400 PSI. The housing is available in three finishes: true hard-anodized for protection from methanol, ethanol, E85, and exotic gasolines; also, black or blue anodized.

TOUGH PUMP SERIES 2

KINSLER FUEL INJECTION

248-362-1145

www.kinsler.com

Photo: TP_V2_1600_Crop_2620

Kinsler’s Tough Pump Series 2 features a one-piece gear shaft design. It’s made using high alloy steel, case hardened, precision ground, then proprietary coated. It does not allow any radial movement of the gear on the shaft, thus, maintaining correct clearance between the gear teeth tips and the housing. It features rock solid housing design, strongest in the industry. Twelve 1/4-28 high alloy studs super secure the extra rigid cover. MIL-spec hard coated to +/- .0001” tolerance for consistent flow over a very long life. Good to 400 PSI; higher available. Available in four sizes: 900 (8.8 gpm); 1100 (10.8 gpm); 1300 (12.7 gpm); 1600 (15.8 gpm)

MOTORSPORTS ART

LEVONAS MOTORSPORTS ART

www.LevonasArt.com

Photo: VenturaT

Artist Matt Levonas offers everything from motorsports illustrations and paint renderings to logo and T-shirt design. Prints of his illustrations can be found and purchased on his website, where you can also inquire about T-shirt design or paint rendering services.

ABRADABLE POWDER COATINGS

LINE2LINE COATINGS

248-625-3052

www.Line2LineCoatings.com

Photo: 160830 L2L Piston Skirt

Line2Line Coatings’ Abradable Powder CoatingsTM (APCTM) improve the performance of pistons, pumps, turbochargers and superchargers. These self-fitting graphite coatings safely reduce operating clearances and friction. The coating can be applied thick so that during the initial operation the coated component wears in until its ideal geometry is reached under temperature and load. Pistons with APC coatings lap in to permanently improve piston-to-bore fit for better ring seal and decreased secondary motion and noise due to a stabilized oil film. Turbos and superchargers can be assembled with a “zero clearance-zero friction” fit for better sealing and greater efficiency. Oil pumps display increased pressure and flow at idle and low RPM even with hot, thin oil. For race, restoration, production and product development applications, Abradable Powder Coatings provide the perfect fit every time.

LAPPING PLATE

LITTLEFIELD BLOWERS

714-992-9292

www.LittlefieldBlowers.com

Photo: Littlefield Blowers_Lapping Plate

Don’t compromise a fresh blower by mounting it on an uneven surface. 18-by-11-inch manifold lapping plates and replacement self-adhesive 50-grit sandpaper sheets are available at Littlefield Blowers. When a blower that turns fine on the workbench no longer wants to spin over after bolting it atop the manifold, it is a sign that the top surface of the manifold is not flat once it is bolted to the top of the engine. Removing the studs, placing rags in the plenum for debris, and sanding with a lapping plate to a flat finish will cure this problem. For only $159 and $15 per extra sandpaper sheet, a lapping plate is a must-have item for the shop of anyone who races with a blown configuration.

LB-22 SUPERCHARGER

LITTLEFIELD BLOWERS

714-992-9292

www.LittlefieldBlowers.com

Photo: Littlefield Blowers_LB-22 Supercharger

The LB-22 supercharger features inset bearing plates with a top inlet that allows more air in the rotor cavity per revolution. The top-of-the-line competition supercharger from Littlefield Blowers is available in 6-71, 8-71, and 14-71 configurations and fits on a standard manifold location without a setback plate. The 6-71 LB22 with standard 60-degree rotors is the blower of choice in nostalgia nitro drag racing. The 14-71 LB22 with 120-degree high-helix rotors is a popular item on high-horsepower big-block- and Hemi-powered entries in Top Dragster and Top Sportsman, enabling competitors to get the boost they need along with cooler manifold temperatures and durability for consistency throughout the season. All necessary drive components needed for a supercharged application are manufactured in-house.

BILLET GRAB HANDLES

LOKAR PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS

1-877-469-7440

www.Lokar.com

Photo: 1151254

Get a grip with Lokar’s new billet aluminum grab handles. Featuring a unique clamp that allows for 3 different positions in 30 degree increments, they allow for the perfect location and angle. Designed to fit most popular sized roll bars from 1.25” up to 2” diameter with a simple bolt-on installation. All mounting hardware is included, and they are available in brushed, polished and black anodized finishes. As with all Lokar products, they are made in America and come with a lifetime warranty.

RV-100 DOUBLE-WIDE STACKER ROD VISE

LSM RACING PRODUCTS

916-632-2692

www.LSMproducts.com

Photo: LSM RV-100 Rod Vise

The RV-100 Double-Wide Stacker Rod Vise is a must-have for engine builders. Vise opening is 7.685″ wide and opens vertically from 0.00″ to 2.250″ high. It can accommodate two rods wide by two rods high so you can get the job done fast. Jaws are manufactured from 6061 aluminum so they won’t mar your rods and can also be purchased separately. Bench vise mount is included, or our tool can be permanently bolted to your bench top. The RV-100 is perfect for torqueing rods prior to checking them for sizing and roundness, and is ideal for removing or installing rod bolts, beam polishing, measuring, or machining. Speed Handle from top of tool can also be used with LSM’s on head valve spring compressors. Quality designed and manufactured in the USA.

COMPLETE ENGINE TREATMENT

LUCAS OIL PRODUCTS

800-342-2512

www.LucasOil.com

Photo: 10016 Complete Engine Treatment 16oz (4) (1)

Everyday car owners know how important it is to take good care of their prized possession. Lucas Complete Engine Treatment is a multifunction cleaner plus lubricant from the labs at Lucas Oil Products. It is designed for use in both crankcase and fuel system and works in both gasoline and diesel engines for all engines and oil types. When added to fuel, it cleans and lubricates the entire fuel system from the tank to injectors, removes harmful deposits on intake valves and cylinder heads, and lubricates the upper cylinder walls as well as the compression rings and oil rings. It contains special Lucas additives that cause the fuel to burn thoroughly for fewer exhaust emissions and more MPG. It counteracts the corrosive effect of ethanol in fuel. When added to engine oil, the treatment improves engine cleanliness reduces gum and varnish, especially in oil burners. It also reduces friction and wear, improves cold temperature fluidity, and helps extend oil life.

SLICK MIST DETAILING KIT

LUCAS OIL PRODUCTS

800-342-2512

www.LucasOil.com

Photo: 10558 Slick Mist Detailing Kit (2) (1)

Lucas Oil’s Slick Mist Detailing Kit is a complete car detailing package, exclusively formulated by Lucas Oil Products. The kit includes all of your favorite Slick Mist products to make your vehicle showroom ready. With the Slick Mist Interior Detailer, just spray as needed onto your vehicle’s interior surfaces such as plastic, vinyl, leather, rubber and metal. It’s designed to clean and protect doors, dashboards, consoles, seats, steering wheels and trims. The Slick Mist Tire & Trim Shine removes dull, grey oxidation from tires, bumpers, rims, rubber plastic and vinyl trims. Slick Mist Speed Wax is a polymer paint gloss intensifier, which can be used on various surfaces such as chrome, vinyl decals and glass. Use as a traditional wax, quick detail spray or between rinsing and drying for the easiest polish application. Apply Speed Wax on wet or dry surfaces and wipe off for the best results and long-lasting protection.

BILLET SHIFTER

M&M TRANSMISSION

573-636-4136

www.MandMTransmission.com

Photo: M&M Orange Kyla

M&M Transmission has perfected the automatic racing shifter. The full billet design is available in custom colors to match your race car. Shifter patterns include Turbo 400 reverse, 2-speed, clean neutral, and Powerglide, as well as Overdrive for 4L60E & 4L80E. The shifter cable and air solenoid are included on all shifters except OD.

TRANSMISSION PIT COOLER

M&M TRANSMISSION

573-636-4136

www.MandMTransmission.com

Photo: Copy of Front Cooler.png

M&M Transmission’s Transmission Pit Cooler is designed to be connected to the transmission roller at the end of a run, keeping excessively hot fluid from sitting in the convertor. It allows for quick turnaround time and can keep the transmission cool in the staging lanes. Its lightweight 12-pound design has the ability to run for one hour on a Milwaukee 18- 9.0 volt battery.

PIVOT ARTICULATED ENGINE LIFT PLATE

MAC’S TIE DOWNS

800-666-1586

www.macstiedowns.com

Photo: PiVOT Collage_v2

The Mac’s Tie Downs PiVOT Articulated Engine Lift Plate is the easiest way to remove and install your vehicle’s engine and transmission. No more chains, cables, ineffective cranks or firewall interference. The PiVOT mounts easily to most 2 and 4 bbl. carburetor intake manifolds and tilts up to 35 degrees with the turn of the lead screw. With a wide selection of PiVOT Adapter Plates, Mac’s has you covered. There is an adapter plate available for most engines, from a Ford Flathead V8 to the modern-day GM LT4. MSRP for the PiVOT is $174.95. MSRP for the PiVOT adapters starts at $84.95.

12” MODULAR REAR END

MARK WILLIAMS ENTERPRISES

1-866-508-6394

www.MarkWilliams.com

Photo: 93012

Engineered to perform flawlessly with the high-powered engines found in Pro Mod, Alcohol Funny Car and Nostalgia Top Fuel and Funny Car applications, this proprietary modular aluminum rear end from Mark Williams Enterprises features 12” pitch diameter gears that are warranted against breakage for two years. The ring gear actually measures 11” diameter, but retains the advantage of a 12” pitch diameter for torque multiplication while reducing the rotating mass. It’s the best of both worlds. There are case histories of racers with over 600 runs on the units with no gear breakage, which prompted issuing the industry-exclusive warranty. Available for both solid-mount and 4-link applications, the housings are available in a variety of widths, with its modular design allowing it to be adapted to multiple vehicles. Link centers can be as narrow as 18 inches. Nine popular gear ratios are offered from 2.91 to 5.83 and custom ratios are an available option.

CV-JOINT DRIVESHAFTS

MARK WILLIAMS ENTERPRISES

1-866-508-6394

www.MarkWilliams.com

Photo: CV SHAFT 1Bsm

This latest product from the driveline experts at Mark Williams Enterprises is a special driveshaft designed for cars with the engine positioned near the rear end, like dragsters and altereds, that features constant velocity (CV) joints. The primary advantage of CV joints is that they are designed to perform at higher operating angles than conventional U-joints, which can bind in cars with 4-link suspensions. It is also less prone to vibration. The CV driveshaft assembly is designed to work in conjunction with a “shorty” Powerglide transmission (with 27- or 32-spline output shaft) and features a CNC-machined billet aluminum tail housing, special CV joints that have been micro-polished to reduce friction and improve surface strength. The shaft is manufactured of high-strength 300M steel and a pinion yoke is also included. It’s perfect for high-horsepower cars like Top Dragsters, and an effective preventative for potential driveline failures.

MAGNUM-F 6-SPEED TRANSMISSION

McLEOD RACING

714-630-2764

www.McLeodRacing.com

Photo: TREMECMagnum

McLeod Racing, a premier distributor of TREMEC, welcomes the new Magnum-F 6-Speed transmission. The new 6-Speed is designed to replace the T-56 transmissions in 1998-2002 GM F-bodies. The Magnum-F fills a longstanding void in the overall Magnum line with regard to shifter locations; addressing not only LS1-powered ’98-02 F-bodies, but several other applications that utilize a similar shifter position. Where the original Magnum shifter locations may prove too far forward and the extended length Magnum XL’s too far back, the Magnum-F’s in-between position often proves to be just right. The Magnum-F leverages TREMEC’s pervasive TR-6060/Magnum architecture in order to provide fourth-gen enthusiasts significantly improved performance and relief from a shrinking pool of T-56 replacement parts. It increased face width on all gears, a robust combination of double and triple cone synchronizers, enhanced webbing in the main case, provisions for a cooler circuit and upgraded the shifter to an isolator type unit.

LARGE DISPLACEMENT VACUUM PUMP

MOROSO PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS

203-453-6571

www.Moroso.com

Photo: 22655

Since ProCharger supercharger front drives will spin a vacuum pump at 50%, a higher flow vacuum pump is needed. That is why Moroso came out with this large displacement vacuum pump that flows up to 150% more than Original Design pumps. It is capable of flowing 100CFM with the included -16AN fittings. This pump features a V-Band mounting flange so that it can mount to ProCharger supercharger front drives with the included V-Band mounting clamp. Designed to have a long service life it features sealed maintenance free bearings.

RACING RUBBER REMOVER

MOTHERS POLISHES

714-891-3364

www.Mothers.com

Photo: 09224

Mothers® R3 is a spray-on, wipe-off cleaner formulated to quickly and safely remove rubber scuffmarks, dirt, soil and grime from paint, glass, vinyl wrap and just about any other exterior surface. Modern chemistry ensures that R3 is tough on tenacious rubber and grime, but gentle and safe for surrounding surfaces.

SMART COIL BIG WIRE KITS

MSD IGNITION

1-888-258-3835

www.Holley.com/brands/msd

Photo: 8289-kit_01

MSD’s new Smart Coil Big Wire Kits allow you to run dwell time over 5 milliseconds to help produce a more powerful, longer spark and 50,000 peak volts with a peak energy of 190 millijoules. This hotter spark at the plug burns more fuel in each cylinder and delivers maximum horsepower. The new, MSD Smart Coil Big Wire Kits offer more spark energy than any other IGN-1A smart coil on the market and are another way Holley can take your race car or street machine to the next level. This is the perfect addition to your Holley EFI system, but is also compatible with a host of other aftermarket ECUs.

ASSASSIN NITROUS PLATE SYSTEM

NITROUS EXPRESS

940-767-7694

www.NitrousExpress.com

Photo: Assassin

The Assassin is the most technically advanced single-stage plate ever designed. The CNC-machined design integrates the nitrous and fuel discharge ports into the outer perimeter. The Assassin offers a unique perimeter spray pattern that assures perfect nitrous-fuel distribution, which in turn solves the problems commonly found on single-plane manifolds, particularly small- and big-block Fords. This new innovation provides superior distribution and outstanding atomization. With no spray bars to sag, split, block airflow, or damage this is the next generation in nitrous plate technology.

STAND-UP BILLET BOTTLE BRACKET

NITROUS EXPRESS

940-767-7694

www.NitrousExpress.com

Photo: 11108sb

These billet aluminum bottle brackets look great and are easy to use. The base area that holds the bottle is lined with nylon so your nitrous bottles do not get scratched and slide in place with ease. At the top of the bracket is a rubber O-ring style gasket to hold the bottle in place and prevent damage from occurring while mounting. The large knurled knob allows you to quickly secure or remove the bottle without tools. These brackets are light weight and come in at just over 3 pounds. The flat mount version (part # 11108S-10) is designed to mount to a flat plate or fabricated tabs on your roll bar.

THE KRAKEN NITROUS PLATE

NITROUS OUTLET

254-848-4300

www.NitrousOutlet.com

Photo: N20 Kraken System

The Kraken, capable of a max flow of 1032 hp (3715pph) is designed with class and grudge racers in mind. It is a single-entry, 4500 flange nitrous plate that provides the superior tuneability of a direct port nitrous system with a less intimidating look. The Kraken weighs less than a traditional direct port system and gains a weight break in X275. Manufactured in the USA from 6061 billet aluminum, this 3/4” thick plate feeds a discharge cone that protrudes down in the intake plenum with tunable discharge tubes flowing directly into each intake runner. The Kraken is available in many options, from plate only to a system with bottle, wet or dry, gas/E85 or alcohol, and in our standard race or upgraded competition configurations. The Kraken is a game changer.

WEEKEND WARRIOR PLATES

NITROUS OUTLET

254-848-4300

www.NitrousOutlet.com

Photo: N2O Weekend Warrior Plate System w10LB

The Weekend Warrior is designed for 4150 and 4500 flange intakes with either a dual or single-plane design. Both are single-entry nitrous plates providing max flow of 350hp. The two-piece design allows the most even distribution angles possible in a billet spray-bar style plate. This is the best attempt to date at eliminating the infamous “Christmas tree” spray pattern seen in other spray-bar plates on the market today. Manufactured in the USA from 6061 billet aluminum, the plates are 3/4” thick. The spray bar features 10 nitrous and 10 fuel discharge holes per side. The Weekend Warrior is available in many options, from the plate only to a complete system with bottle. The X-Series version is budget-friendly and comes with everything needed to spray 200hp. The Nitrous Outlet version upgrades to larger solenoids capable of spraying 350hp. It is also available for tunnel ram setups requiring two plates.

SMALL-BLOCK CHEVY CRANKSHAFT

OHIO CRANKSHAFT

937-548-7113

www.OhioCrank.com

Photo: OC_sb-bbsnout_crank_lg

Performance and motorsports enthusiasts alike can reap the benefits of a new small-block Chevy crank design with a big-block Chevy front snout design from Ohio Crankshaft. This crank is especially useful for extra strength in use with forced induction or additional drives, which add stress to the front of a performance/racing crankshaft. The BBC Snout-SB Crank is an aircraft-quality nitrided 4340 forging designed with profiled aero-wing counterweights, straight shot oiling passages, and an extra 1/4-inch keyway. The target bob weight is 1,900 grams. At this time, shafts are available in 3.48-, 3.75-, 3.875- and 4-inch stroke.

UNIVERSAL GOLD ANTIFREEZE

ONGUARD ENGINE OIL PRODUCTS

928-237-9597

www.OnGuardEngineOil.com

Photo: Universal Gold Gal Front

Universal Gold Antifreeze is a truly universal antifreeze/coolant that can be used as a top-off or a complete system flush. It’s good for virtually any engine coolant application. It was chemistry designed for automotive and heavy-duty diesel engine uses. Onguard Universal Gold is a premium ethylene glycol-based product. This product provides state of the art superior heavy-duty protection against: freeze-up/boil over, scale build-up, sludge/clogging, wet sleeve liner pitting, and rust corrosion. It meets both the Light Duty ASTM D-3306 and the Heavy-Duty ASTM D-6210 standards, making it a fully universal product for light duty and heavy-duty applications. It’s a perfect choice for mixed fleets. No need to add SCA’s. It’s blended with pure de-Ionized water for quality, and it’s phosphate free and low silicate.

4-LINK CALCULATOR

PERFORMANCE TRENDS

248-473-9230

www.PerformanceTrends.com

Photo: 4-Link-Adjust-Bars

The 4-Link Calculator from Performance Trends lets you input, view, save, analyze and compare your 4-link, ladder bar, or torque arm rear suspension geometry. You enter measurements for all four brackets for your car, or any number of cars. All these measurements are saved in the library for retrieval, analysis or modification in the future. You can also enter other measurements like wheelbase or pinion angle for more detailed calculations performed by the program. Once entered, the program will display calculated parameters like Instant Center Length and Height, Anti-Squat %, and changes in Pinion Angle, Driveshaft Angle and Yoke Movement (splines sliding into or out of the transmission yoke) if you have the suspension go through squat, rise or pitch. The 4-Link Calculator will let you sort out your rear suspension to optimize your launch.

BILLET FUEL CELL CAP

PHILADELPHIA RACING PRODUCTS

215-969-3550

www.PRPRacingProducts.com

Photo: group Fuel Cell PNG

Philadelphia Racing Products’ fuel cell cap and bung assemblies are a unique answer to replacing your existing plastic cap. Our fuel cell cap kits are designed as a direct replacement for any Jaz, Harwood, or RCI fuel cell with a 4.438” 6 hole or 5.343” 12-hole bolt circle. Made from 6061 aluminum and anodized for corrosion protection, each cap is O-ring sealed and comes complete with stainless hardware.

BILLET WHEELIE BAR WHEELS

PHILADELPHIA RACING PRODUCTS

215-969-3550

www.PRPRacingProducts.com

Photo: Wheelie Bar Wheels group 1L

Philadelphia Racing Products’ Billet Wheelie Bar Wheels are made from solid billet 6061-T6 aircraft grade material, and designed to replicate the front wheels of any race car. Each wheel is molded with a polyurethane material that won’t dent or give like a rubber wheel can. These wheels have over a 10,000 lbs./ft. load capacity when your typical Pro Stock car will produce a load rating of 600-800 lbs./ft. These wheels are 4” in O.D. and have a 3/8” through hole for mounting. All designs have been track tested, and run on vehicles that make over 1,500 HP. Wheels are sold individually.

WALL ORGANIZER

PIT PAL PRODUCTS

1-888-748-7257

www.pitpal.com

Photo: 320A(3)

Pit Pal Products is the leader in outfitting shops, garages and trailers with quality aluminum storage solutions to fulfill your organization needs. Pit Pal gets you organized with cabinets, shelves, brackets, storage racks, tables and more. All products are manufactured and hand welded in Zion, Illinois. Our first product – and best seller – the Wall Organizer, is a perfect addition to any shop, providing storage for aerosols, oil and spray bottles. It also includes a fold-down work tray and paper towel holders.

PRACTICE TREES

PORTATREE

(800) 541-7613

www.Portatree.com

Photo: PortatreePocketL

Portatree is the leading manufacturer of drag race practice trees, test tracks, simulators, and professional drag race timing systems. Looking for a fun quarantine activity? Check out the Portatree Pocket handheld tree or the Eliminator Next Gen dual-lane tabletop tree for the most realistic practice experience available.

TABS, BRACKETS & FLANGES

PRO-WERKS

231-873-9252

www.pro-werks.com

Photo: Tabs-2

Building a chassis is a big job. The average car needs dozens of tabs, gussets, flanges, and brackets. Why make them one at a time when you can buy pre-made precision parts at a reasonable price? Pro-Werks™ offers over 100 varieties of die-stamped and laser cut mild steel or chromoly tabs, brackets, and flanges for chassis building, race car components, and equipment fabrication. These handy time savers can be purchased in small quantities or conveniently packaged in bulk bags of 20. Volume discounts are available. Proudly made in the USA.

PROCHARGER F3X-140 SUPERCHARGER

PROCHARGER

913-338-2886

www.ProCharger.com

Photo: DSC08157

ProCharger offers the only centrifugal supercharger legal for the NHRA’s Pro Mod class, and the supercharger of choice for that plus a host of other high-end drag racing classes is the F3X-140 that is capable of over 3,500 horsepower. The F-Series superchargers are easy to install, operate, and maintain, and have an efficient internal oil/self-contained design so there are no hassles when it comes to racing. Compared to turbos, no violent staging or bumping your car is required. Just roll in, set your transbrake, rev it up, and cut a great light. When compared to nitrous, there is no more flirting with disaster, just predictable, consistent performance round-after-round with a ProCharger supercharger. ProCharger superchargers are made from the strongest materials – high-strength, aircraft-grade billet aluminum is what makes our superchargers hold up pass-after-pass, letting you concentrate on getting the most out of your race engine/chassis combo. And they are 100% engineered, manufactured and built in the U.S.A. ProCharger superchargers are also backed by the industry’s best service and support.

12MM-BOLT HEMI RODS

R&R RACING PRODUCTS

941-621-8143

www.RRConnectingRods.com

Photo: Hemi 12mm (Marks Picture)

R&R is the inventor of the oversize 12mm bolt Hemi rods that does not come loose. This tried and proven design comes with an oversize 12mm diameter, and longer than most 2.2” long ARP L19 bolts that were designed by R&R’s engineers, and custom made by ARP. These also include Tee washers and radial serrations. R&R can make these in any length with as little as 1-week delivery times. These bolts will obtain the proper stretch at 125 lbs.

PRO20 CARBON FIBER HELMET

RACEQUIP

1-813-642-6644

www.RaceQuip.com

Photo: 927690X9-PRIMARY

The RaceQuip PRO20 Carbon Fiber helmet is a Snell SA2020 rated full-face helmet that incorporates contemporary styling with advanced composite production techniques. The shell is built using pre-preg Carbon Fiber and Kevlar® materials to achieve the best combination of light weight and strength. HANS or other Head and Neck Restraint device anchor posts (not included) can be easily attached to the outside of the helmet using the installed M6 threaded inserts. The distortion-free 3mm polycarbonate face shield features a red anodized aluminum pivot kit and a silicone eyeport gasket. A wide eyeport provides good peripheral vision and allows the use of personal eyewear. The comfort fit blended Nomex® interior helps keep your scalp cool. All these features are wrapped in a stylish aero design with a medium-sized chin spoiler. Available in sizes Small – 2XL. The Racer Net price is $459.95.

NITRO HELMET SPEAKERS

RH 2-WAY

609-876-9530

www.RH2Way.com

Photo: 20200820_152541

RH 2-Way’s Nitro Helmet Speakers are the ultimate hearing tool with 125% more volume than any inner piece. They block 34-36db of outside noise, 25% more than custom ear molds. They can be retro-fitted to most quality helmets. In more than 20 years of involvement in the sport, we have yet to find a driver who liked to put anything in his ear to hear the crew. We have tested these speakers in the loudest settings we could find – Top Fuel dragsters, World of Outlaws, PDRA and Whelen Tour Modifieds. All these cars have headers dumping 150+ DB of damaging noise straight for the driver’s head. These speakers can be installed by the racer. However, for no additional charge, our certified helmet technicians will tackle this task for you. Imagine, instead of losing a pair of ear buds each week, you never have to replace the speakers. Simply send us your old helmet and new one and we’ll transfer them for $40. This is to cover the labor only.

SPORTSMAN DIGITAL RADIO KIT

RH 2-WAY

609-876-9530

www.RH2Way.com

Photo: 20190502_100313

Here is an alternative that racers have been waiting for: Top-notch digital communications at huge savings. The Sportsman is a great entry-level kit offering many of the same quality parts from some of our premium kits. The kit includes everything needed for one driver, one car and one crew: For the driver: 1-RH2 Blackbox GO Digital UHF 4 watt 16 channel radio, 1-RH2 Extreme Helmet Microphone Kit and 1-Pair RH2 Inner Ear Pieces. For the car: 1-RH2 Extreme Duty Car Harness, 1-RH2 Heavy Duty Push To Talk Switch, and 1-RBV Heavy Duty Radio Mounting Box. For the crew: 1-RH2 Sportsman Headset, 1-Heavy Duty Headset Cord, and 1-RH2 Blackbox GO Digital UHF 4 watt 16 channel radio.

PRO ELITE CNC-PORT 6-BOLT CYLINDER HEADS

RACING HEAD SERVICE

1-877-776-4323

www.RacingHeadService.com

Photo: RHS 54550_5

RHS® Pro Elite™ CNC-Port 6-Bolt Cylinder Heads for GM LS3 engines utilize the popular LS 6-bolt head design, making them compatible with the RHS® LS Race Block, GM LSX Block and OEM 4-bolt blocks. The 6-bolt design offers increased clamping capacity over the standard factory 4-bolt configuration and greatly improves head gasket retention, ideal for boosted and high compression engines. These heads are manufactured with premium materials and machined to the industry’s tightest tolerances. Features include an 11° valve angle and fully CNC-machined ports and chambers for increase airflow. The premium .500” bronze valve guides withstand long wear with particular emphasis placed on holding precision tolerances on valve seat concentricity, allowing the valves to seal securely for more power. Finally, the .700” thick deck and reinforced rocker rails make these cylinder heads ideal for high horsepower and boosted LS3 applications.

ROGUEFAB MODEL 600 BENDER

ROGUE FABRICATION

503-389-5413

www.RogueFab.com

Photo: Roguefab-M600-hydraulic-tube-and-pipe-bender.jpg

The RogueFab model 600 bender is the best value on the market. It competes in price with machines that have nowhere near this bending capacity, versatility, and technical support. Our bender is easy to use, accurate, and portable. We have the most affordable dies in the industry, and all of them bend 180+ degrees. Our bender can do 94 in one shot, and then it can continue and go past 180. Our M600 can also make S-Bends, it can bend carbon steel, stainless, brass, copper, and aluminum (round/square tube and pipe). It can even bend thin walled Titanium for turbo manifold work and tubular Titanium frames. While this machine can bend super-thick DOM tubing, it also bends thin 4130 chromoly for roll cages. This option is for a weld-together kit with a 1.50 x 4.50 die. The prices for this bender vary based on options.

3-D DOME PISTON PROFILING

ROSS RACING PISTONS

310-536-0100

www.RossPistons.com

Photo: Ross pisto

Ross now offers 3-D dome profiling for exact fit, great for someone looking for max compression ratio. Using cmm technology to digitize molds and cylinder head, along with ultra-accurate CNC machining centers, allows us to produce a perfect piston to head fit. Couple that with our 3-D profile milling and you have the optimum strength-to-weight ratio. If you are looking for max compression or simply a no-touch, drop-in piston set, Ross Racing Pistons can help you get into the winning circle.

CONVERTER BOSS

ROSSLER TRANSMISSIONS

330-530-5000

www.RosslerTrans.com

Photo: converter boss smaller301x332

Rossler Transmissions’ all-new, patent-pending Converter Boss has two nobs. The solenoid knob has six settings to adjust the amount of fluid the solenoid will dump when activated. The converter control knob Has six settings to adjust the converter pressure. To change the settings, push the knobs in and turn. No more jets to change and no fluid loss. A limited quantity of these units is available to the general public via the Rossler Transmissions Online Store.

FORD-STYLE 9-INCH REAR END HOUSING

S&W RACE CARS

800-523-3353

www.SWRaceCars.com

Photo: 45-469B SW 9in Housing with Back Brace 3

The most popularly used rear end housing today is the Ford-style 9-inch. The strength of its center section makes it a must-have in almost all race car applications. S&W’s custom-built 9-inch housings include all of the bracketry and back bracing necessary for any performance build. A special order form allows the customer to fill in the necessary measurements, after which the engineers and fabricators at S&W go about providing you with the housing you need all to exacting measurements. Available bare or complete with components from Strange, Mark Williams or Moser. Made in the USA.

FRONT MOTOR PLATE

S&W RACE CARS

800-523-3353

www.SWRaceCars.com

Photo: SW Motor Plates DI 2020

S&W’s front motor plates help to eliminate frame flex and rotational engine movement, while providing additional header clearance. They are used on performance street cars, dragsters, Funny Cars, door cars, off-road and monster trucks. Our direct fit 6061-T6 aluminum and steel plates are precision waterjet cut in-house and ready to bolt-in. If your needs are unique, custom shapes can be produced. Mid plates are also available to provide additional stiffness when used with a front motor plate. Styles are listed on catalog pages 60, 61, 93 & 95. Made in the USA.

PADDLE WHEEL OIL PUMP IDLER GEAR

SCHUMANN’S SALES & SERVICE

563-381-2416

www.schumannssalesandservice.com

Photo: 3679891c-4404-4682-88cb-0039924b3ef0

Verne Schumann, owner Schumann’s Sales & Service, a technology leader of high performance oil pumps, built on numerous patents held in our industry. His newest “Paddle Wheel” design is patent applied for, the first updated technology of gear/gear oil pumps since 1960. Gear/gear is available for small-block Chevy, big-block Chevy, Pontiac and Oldsmobile. All O.E.M. engine designs use gear/rotor oil pump designs. Gear/gear oil pump designs have slow exit speed in discharge to the engine, but gear/rotor exit speeds are 50% to 100% faster. Paddle Wheel (P/W) oil pump idler gear features machined cup cavity on each gear tooth. The machined contact oil stream of gear/gear slow exit is fed to the cup cavities, which accelerates the slow exit oil into high speed oil flow to the engine. Drag strip applications for Stock, Super Stock and open competition classes are available.

4L60E HEAVY DUTY REACTION SHAFT KIT

SONNAX

800-843-2600

www.sonnax.com

Photo: Sonnax 74602-01K

High-horsepower 4L60E street/strip builds are everywhere these days thanks to the cutting-edge innovation and unrivaled quality of Sonnax shaft, clutch, servo and valve body upgrades. The newest addition to the company’s robust lineup of performance parts is the heavy duty reaction shaft 74602-01K. To eliminate spline twist and wear issues common to OE and other aftermarket shafts, the Sonnax shaft is made from a high-strength, chromoly alloy to guarantee the ultimate in performance and durability. Its unique design – plus the bearings and shim included in the kit – allow quick assembly with any style input carrier. This includes all four- and five-pinion carriers found in the 700-R4/4L60, 4L60-E, 4L65-E, 4L70-E or 4L75-E, as well as the Sonnax 2.84 ratio, six-pinion carrier. This one-of-a-kind shaft is recommended for new performance builds or when pulling a tranny out for refresh/rework and is a critical upgrade for vehicles above 400HP.

ADAPTER FLANGE YOKES

SONNAX

800-843-2600

www.sonnax.com

Photo: Sonnax Adapter Flange Yokes

Sonnax adapter flange yokes are an ideal upgrade for a wide range of modified performance vehicles. Each high-performance yoke is precision machined from 6061-T6 aluminum for excellent fit and balance, stronger than the OE cast steel yokes and lighter in weight. Combined with Sonnax tubing and weld yokes, their custom design make it easy to convert a two-piece driveline to a one-piece, U-joint style driveline. For drivers struggling with the troublesome guibo and/or CV joint(s) in modern muscle cars, this is a great way to dramatically increase driveline strength and durability while reducing future maintenance costs. These unique flanges are also ideal for drivetrain swaps and retrofits in custom street rod/hot rod applications. Available in multiple styles and bolt configurations, adapter flange yokes are the latest driveline innovation from Sonnax, America’s #1 source of performance aluminum driveshaft components.

CARBURETOR SCREENS

SOUTHERN RODS & PARTS

800-787-8763

www.SouthernRods.com

Photo: CarbScreens

Protect your investment. These screens fit Holley, Barry Grant or Quick Fuel 4500 Dominator carbs, featuring polished stainless steel with a fine mesh screen to keep stones and dirt out of your engine. Simply put it on with a 5/16 stud and double nut it so it won’t vibrate loose and you’re ready to race. The units come ready to bolt on. The others on the market have no provision for installation but we offer an install kit for an additional $6. This is an air filter, so some restriction is possible as with any filter. Dominator carb screens with or without the spill tube measure 7 3/4″in diameter x 2 1/8″ tall. 4150 units measure 5 1/4″ wide x 2 3/8″ tall. Pricing starts at $29 for 4150 carb screens, Dominator units for $39, and Dominator with Spill Tube units for $45. We offer a dual carb deal for an additional $20. Free shipping to the lower 48 U.S. states.

DRAGSTER TIE DOWNS

SOUTHERN RODS & PARTS

800-787-8763

www.SouthernRods.com

Photo: Drag ties

Safety is the first priority when hauling your vehicles. According to Southern Rods & Parts, these are the only racing application tie downs on the market today that are DOT stress tested to 10,000 pounds. They’re made from 6061 Billet aluminum and 100% made in the USA. Priced per pair for only $145.

TURBO 400 CHROME MOLY TRANSMISSION YOKES

STRANGE ENGINEERING

847-663-1701

www.StrangeEng.net

Photo: U1678-combo

The all-new Turbo 400 transmission yokes from Strange Engineering include removable caps for quick driveline changes and special case hardening heat treat for roller bearing tail housings. Strange Engineering’s superior line of Chrome Moly Transmission yokes are manufactured from high quality forgings and fully heat treated to achieve maximum tensile strength. The transmission yokes are CNC machined to assure concentricity and balance for ideal driveshaft operation. Chrome Moly cap features include ETD 150 Steel Studs, 12-point ARP thread locking nuts and consistent U-joint clamping force.

PREMIUM V-BAND CLAMPS

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT

1-800-230-3030

www.SummitRacing.com

Photo: sum-697300

The last thing you need to worry about is your race car’s exhaust system coming apart. Summit Racing’s Premium V-Band Exhaust Clamps give you peace of mind. They’re made from stainless steel with an interlocking design that ensures proper pipe alignment during assembly. The quick-release clamp provides for easy system disassembly. The clamps provide a tighter seal than U- and flat-band clamps. The clamps are ideal for turbocharger and intercooler plumbing. Available in several pipe diameters from 2” to 5”.

PRO LS TURBO CAMSHAFTS

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT

800-230-3030

www.SummitRacing.com

Photo: sum-8706

Made in the USA from American-made bearing steel, Summit Racing Pro LS Turbo cams are designed to optimize cam timing with turbochargers. The lobes provide stable valve timing at 7,000-plus RPM with the spring pressures found in commonly available quality spring packs. The exhaust lobes open softly against high cylinder pressure for reduced stress on the valve train. Overlap has also been reduced in order to prevent reversion, which is typically seen with higher turbine inlet pressures. Summit Racing Pro LS Turbo Camshafts are available in patterns with idle, spool, and power characteristics to match many engine and turbocharger combinations.

10-MICRON FUEL FILTER

SYSTEM 1 FILTERS

559-689-1955

www.System1Filters.com

Photo: System 1 filter assembly

System 1 Filters has added a compact, high-flow 10-micron fuel filter to its arsenal of premium quality fuel and oil filtration products. Engineered for use with high-output competition fuel systems, it’s capable of maintaining a 40 GPM flow rate and ideally suited for use in highly-boosted EFI applications. The compact housing, which is CNC machined from billet aluminum in System 1’s Tulare, California, facility, measures five inches in length and is black anodized. Inside is a pleated stainless steel mesh element that provides 10-micron filtration at high volumes and pressures. Designed for spin-on attachment to a 1” -12 nipple, the new p/n 209-510B filter housing can be easily installed on any vehicle using System 1’s companion remote mounts. The remote mounts are available in red or black anodized finishes, with a choice of AN fitting sizes.

HEMI WET SUMP OIL PUMP

SYSTEM 1 FILTERS

559-689-1955

www.System1Filters.com

Photo: Sys 1 Hemi wet sump

In addition to manufacturing a wide variety of fuel and oil filters, System 1 Filters has long produced high performance wet sump and dry sump oil pumps for second-generation Hemi (426) engines. Engineered for high volume racing applications, System 1’s billet aluminum Hemi pumps are available with 1.8, 2.1, 2.4, 2.7 and 3-inch tall gears to provide the desired volume (up to 50 GPM) and pressure (available with adjustable 80-125 psi and 125-250 psi ranges) for virtually every application from normally aspirated engines to supercharged nitro-burning “Big Show” cars. The pump features four apertures; AN-16, AN-20 or special AN-16 quick-disconnect fitting for use with System 1’s special scavenging hose, an AN-12 IN/OUT for the filter, plus an AN-8 ORB (O-Ring Boss) port. They are black anodized and machined for AN-20 fitting on scavenge side of pump (AN-16 to AN-20 fittings available). Each pump is custom-built to the customer’s requirements.

BLUEPRINTED MSD MAGNETOS

SYSTEM 1 PRO IGNITION

559-687-0288

www.System1Filters.com

Photo: Sys. 1 Pro Mags jp

System 1 Pro Ignition, headed by noted drag racing ignition specialist Bob Wyman, is your go-to resource for precision blueprinted MSD magnetos that are optimized for performance and durability. System 1 makes a good thing even better. Many of drag racing’s leading professional teams rely on System 1’s blueprinted Pro Mag 44 magnetos. They are available new, or racers can send existing units to System 1 for upgrading. Additionally, System 1 offers blueprinted Pro Mag 12 magneto and points box packages that are accepted by NHRA for Nostalgia Funny Car competition. Service is an important part of System 1’s operations, and the firm can test most any brand ignition box and coil to determine its output potential and repair circuit boards. System 1 also has a huge inventory of Mallory components and is a factory-authorized repair facility.

TRUNNION BUSHING

T&D Machine Products

775-884-2297

www.TDMach.com

Photo: steel w_bushing

T&D is offering an extremely popular option to its line of steel roller rocker arms that adds significantly to longevity in high performance applications that see constant contamination – trunnion bushings that replace standard needle bearings. Outlaw street racers have been at the forefront of taking advantage of this not-so-secret innovation. Made from a bronze-based, propriety material, these trunnion bushings have given T&D shaft-mount steel roller rocker users an even higher degree of security.

EFI INJECTOR BILLET CASE

THE BLOWER SHOP

208-985-7650

www.TheBlowerShop.com

Photo: Blowershop image

This is the first-ever supercharger that we’ve tailored directly for EFI. Traditionally, you would run EFI with an injector plate on top of the supercharger. Where this works, we have found increased performance by bringing the fuel injectors down into the side of the blower case. Air flows better and easier when it is dry. By injecting fuel mid-way in the case, it allows dry air to more efficiently fill the rotor cavity at a higher velocity. This increase in air velocity equates to more volume, which ultimately means more boost. We are also taking advantage of the cooling effects of the fuel. The blower needs the fuel to help cool and lubricate the rotors. This new location injects the fuel right where the blower is starting to heat the air. After being subjected to Drag Week in 2019, we’ve seen that this increased volume with a cooler air charge is a “win-win” situation in the blower world resulting in a more efficient supercharger.

CLAMP-ON HEAT SHIELDS

THERMO-TEC

419-962-4556

www.ThermoTec.com

Photo: clamp-on heat shield full

Clamp-On Heat Shields incorporate Thermo-Tec’s proprietary coating technology developed by Thermo-Tec, Thermal Conduction Technology. The new and improved flexible Clamp-On Heat Shield blocks over 95 percent of the damaging radiant heat of the exhaust. The high-tech composite construction of this heat shield provides the ultimate in protection. The kits come complete with all clamps and new stainless stand offs and installs in minutes. Clamp-On Heat Shields are available in one-, two- and three-foot lengths.

GENERATION II COPPER HEADER WRAP

THERMO-TEC

419-962-4556

www.ThermoTec.com

Photo: 11032 Copper Exhaust Wrap-SM

Generation II Copper Header Wrap improves heat resistance up to 30 percent more than current technology by utilizing a new proprietary coating developed by Thermo-Tec: improved Thermal-Conduction-Technology (T-C-T). Generation II Copper Exhaust Wrap creates more horsepower and reduces under-hood temperatures, increases exhaust scavenging, withstands continuous heat up to 2000-degree F, contains no asbestos. Generation II Copper Exhaust Wrap is sold in one or two-inch-wide, 50-foot rolls with a low-profile 1/16-inch thickness.

TRACK METER

TRACK METER

312-617-1823

www.TrackMeterOnline.com

Photo: Trackmeter_Black

The Track Meter is a simple to use tool that when used correctly provides consistently accurate measurements of the racetrack’s surface. By standing on the Track Meter’s machined aluminum foot tabs, an internal spring applies a determined amount of pressure to the Track Meter’s bottom rubber pad. This rubber pad has a durometer hardness similar to most drag racing tires. The user then turns the Track Meter’s included torque wrench attachment to a specified number of degrees. It’s recommended to measure several key spots along the track’s surface. The Track Meter includes simple to use Data Tracking software to store your measurements and aid in track surface analytics. You’ll be able to store traction measurements at key points of the racetrack’s surface, along with current air temperature, time of day and lane side. These measurement data points can be collected and stored for multiple runs during qualifying and eliminations. Data Tracking software allows you to build a library of data for multiple racetracks over multiple runs for years of comparison data to aid in car set-up and tune.

VOODOO BOOSTER

TRUE MOTORSPORTS

www.TrueMotorsports.com

Photo: IMG_7582

Utilizing the scientific theory behind dual phase power supply design, the VooDoo Booster is a voltage booster designed to increase the voltage and power to your fuel pump to deliver more fuel under high-demand situations. True Motorsports offers multiple Fuel Pump Voltage Boosting solutions to overcome the fuel demand needs of high horsepower applications. By increasing the voltage delivered to the fuel pump from 14V to 18.2V with the VooDoo Booster allows high horsepower applications the ability to have a stable air to fuel ratio without having to break the bank. The VooDoo Booster comes in multiple configurations, which includes a Plug and Play Harness for Ford Mustang GTs, as well as a dual fuel pump delivery system known as the VooDeux Booster Plus. The VooDeux Booster Plus can drive two fuel pumps at 18.0V, which can also be installed with our custom design Plug and Play harness for ‘11-‘19 Ford Mustang GT350/GT500 vehicles. Selecting this fuel pump voltage boosting approach is the most cost-effective way to overcome fuel deficiency without having to purchase an expensive and larger fuel pump system.

DYNAPRO SUPER ALLOY LUG-DRIVE REAR BRAKE KITS

WILWOOD ENGINEERING

805-388-1188

www.Wilwood.com

Photo: Wilwood_140-14147-D.ti

Wilwood has announced the release of new rear brake kits for drag racing, or other prevailing rear brake high-speed cars generating high heat. Complete bolt-on kits feature single or dual four-piston Dynapro calipers, plus a new lug-drive ring mounting system connecting an aluminum hat to the stainless super-alloy 11.25″ diameter drilled rotors. Twelve kits are currently offered in a hard anodize finish for popular rear axle flanges and offsets and include race-only Composite Metallic compound high-friction, high-temperature brake pads.

DRAG RACE LOG APP

WOFAST LTD.

289-668-7179

www.WoFast.ca

Photo: drag log book icon from app store

WoFast Ltd., a small company located in Niagara Falls, Canada, and home to the “world’s fastest line striper” (it paints lines on the highway) is proud to release their first app for iOS devices, Drag Race Log. This is really a simple, digital replacement for your paper log book that you record your race statistics in. At a cost of only $3.99 USD, it provides you with years of data collection at a price point lower than a paper edition. The beauty of the app is its ability to allow you to compare two races, with delta points calculated showing the differences in all categories. It also allows you to export six races at a time to view as a .pdf file, or export as a .csv file for integration into a spreadsheet. It is designed for the iPad, iPhone and iPod exclusively. None of the data is collected by us, there are no advertisements, and no recurring fees or monthly subscriptions. Available in the app store now.

MAN O’WAR BLOCK FOR FORDS

WORLD PRODUCTS

877-630-6651

www.WorldProducts.net

Photo: ManOWar Blocks

World Products’ Man O’War Ford small block is designed to withstand maximum effort and power adder applications. Cast with high-strength schedule 40 iron alloy, and with added thickness in the main webs and 7/16″ ARP fasteners, which leave more material in the webs, the block features greatly increased strength. Thick cylinder walls promote good ring sealing with the high cylinder pressures associated with power adders. The cylinder barrels are extended into the crankcase at the bottom by 1/2″ to provide superior piston support with long stroke crankshafts, and the block comes already machined with clearance for a 4.125″ stroke crankshaft. The Man O’War accommodates any standard SBF cylinder heads, and it is the only production block with six head bolts per cylinder capability. World Products blocks and heads are 100% American made and are subject to stringent quality assurance procedures to ensure superior performance.

REMOTE ELECTRIC WATER PUMPS

ZEKE’S ENGINEERING

208-863-8503

www.ZekesEngineering.com

Photo: IMG_20200215_142819234

The Zeke’s Performance ZL20 water pump is designed for limited duration events. Often called a “dragster pump,” it is ideal for drag racing, tractor pulling, and other limited duration events. We also offer the ZP20 which is designed for continuous operation. Specifics are as follows: Free Flow: 20 gpm, Current Draw: About 8 amps (max), 12 VDC, Inlet Size: 1” FPT (Female Tapered Pipe Thread), Outlet Size: -12 ORB (O-Ring Boss), Weight: ZL20 – 4 Lb. 2 oz.; ZP20 – 5 Lb. Overall Size: ZL20 – 4 x 4 x 5-3/4 inches; ZP20 – 4 x 4 x 6 inches. Both come with a 6-ft. long wire harness. The pumps are designed, manufactured, and assembled in the USA. Adapter fittings are available for both inlet and outlet, and can be included with the pump shipment for no additional shipping charge.

