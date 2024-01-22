Button Transportation Returns to Support Zizzo Racing in 2024

Drag racing is a performance-based sport and business but now more than ever relationships are a critical element to every team’s success on and off the track. Zizzo Racing is excited to announce Button Transportation will continue as one of the major associate sponsors on the Rust-Oleum Top Fuel team heading into the 2024 Mission Food Drag Racing Series. Driver TJ Zizzo has known Button Transportation owner Bob Button since the two met at a divisional race at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway many years ago. Button also campaigns a successful Top Alcohol Dragster and has continued to build a relationship that is mutually beneficial.



“Our relationship with Button Transportation and Bob Button is more than the logo on the race car,” said Zizzo, one of the most popular drivers on the NHRA tour. “I talk with Bob on a regular basis about everything from business to racing to just the world in general. He is an amazing person and everyone at Zizzo Racing appreciates his support. Our goal with all our marketing partners is to treat them like family and make sure our relationship is beneficial for everyone involved. Button Transportation is a perfect example of that.”

Headquartered in Dixon, California, Button Transportation is a professional, timely transportation service that embraces technology and innovative thinking to find better ways of getting transportation work done faster, safer and at a lower cost for over 45 years. They utilize professional dispatch communication and keep their customers informed about the status of their delivery, using the latest tracking technologies available. Every one of the Button Transportation rigs has GPS load tracking for real-time load status and their goal is to get every job delivered on time and intact. For decades Button Transportation has been built with a lot of great drivers, solid dispatchers, talented mechanics, and the best equipment.



“When I met TJ, I was impressed everything I had seen on TV was just as genuine in person. The whole team at Zizzo Racing led by Tony (Zizzo) his dad, is just a group of good guys who are very professional,” said Bob Button, owner Button Transportation. “They only bite off what they can chew. I like that they were Top Alcohol people because I love that class. I watched how the team worked together and that is one of the things that excites me about Zizzo Racing. We talk often about my car and his car but a lot of the time we are just talking about what is going on in racing and life in general. I am a very relationship-oriented person. In business, people are your customers in the beginning but if you do a good job then they become your friends.”



Button Transportation will be featured prominently on the Rust-Oleum Top Fuel dragster throughout the 2024 NHRA season. The Zizzo Racing team and driver TJ Zizzo will open their season once again at their home track during the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals in Chicago. The team plans to tackle additional events including the Norwalk Nationals in Ohio, the historic US Nationals in Indianapolis, the Midwest Nationals in St. Louis and possibly additional events.