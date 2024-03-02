Butner Runs to Provisional No. 1 in Debut Mountain Motor Pro Stock Race

Pro Stock standout Bo Butner raced to the provisional No. 1 spot behind the wheel of the JHG Mountain Motor Pro Stock entry today at the World Series of Pro Mod event. Butner posted two runs in the 4.090 range racing to the eighth-mile before a final qualifying pass of 4.060 seconds at 178.15 mph secured the top spot in the 16-car field.

“It’s good to have a great team and great car behind you,” said Butner. “You have a lot of confidence when you’re capable of showing up and winning. It’s not always that way. I drove a lot of stuff for a lot of other people and didn’t have that feeling. It’s still new to me. That was my fourth hit ever. It’s different than driving my 500-inch Pro Stock Camaro but this is a lot of fun too. I can’t wait to get on a quarter mile next week.”

Heading into the last session Butner was No. 1 with a 4.094 second pass at 177.09 mph and during the final session Daryl Stewart of Jupiter, Florida, ran 4.076 seconds at 177.30 mph to move around him. Butner rolled up to the starting line and launched hard, but his car made a quick move to the center line and he was able to keep it under power and in his lane to move back to the top spot.

“It was a little left but I don’t know we are just having fun,” said Butner, at the end of the day. “I was pretty close to the center line. You just want to go just quick and fast enough. Right? That’s how it is.”

Butner and the rest of the Mountain Motor Pro Stock class will have two more qualifying runs tomorrow before a chip draw to determine first round match-ups on Sunday. Butner’s wife Randi Lyn is also in competition in the Mountain Motor Pro Stock class and he is looking forward to a strong showing from the JHG team.

“The guys at this race have all been awesome,” said Butner. “They’ve really welcomed us. They really welcome Randi Lyn and she’s done a very good job. I’m very proud of her. We’ll have two JHG cars in the show that are going to be running pretty good and that’s badass. We will get a couple runs during the day tomorrow which will help us for race day. Runs at night are fantasy land and they are fun but tomorrow is when we will get ready to race.”

Tickets for the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by JHG and J&A Service are on sale now and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/wsopm2024. Fans watching from home can tune in to the official event livestream on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3uYLot3.