Burnyzz Speed Shop Partners with Michalek Brothers Racing for Five Events in 2022

Published

Michalek Brothers Racing (MBR) is proud to announce a newly formed partnership with Burnyzz Speed Shop for the remainder of the 2022 NHRA racing season. MBR and Burnyzz will hit the track together for the team’s five remaining events of the season including three races in Ohio and solo stops in Indiana and Texas.

“This is such an exciting partnership for Michalek Brothers Racing,” said Corey Michalek. “Kyle and I have watched Josh and Brittanie Hart handcraft one of the most impressive automotive businesses in the country with Burnyzz Speed Shop since we first met Josh back in 2017. They have continued to push the envelope on a daily basis ever since. Burnyzz is the epitome of hot rod culture, they embrace family values, and their continued growth potential is second to none. These same core tenants that they operate with daily are what we at MBR strive for as we continue to build our team and attempt to establish ourselves as contenders within the sport.”

“Josh has been a tremendous advocate for not only NHRA Drag Racing as a whole, but also the Top Alcohol Dragster class and the competitors within it even after he has since shifted his focus to full-time racing in Top Fuel. We are extremely appreciative of his support, and we cannot wait to kick this partnership off this weekend in Norwalk,” added Michalek.

Founded by the Hart Family in 2010, Burnyzz Speed Shop is a custom automotive shop that specializes in classic and modern collector vehicle restoration, repair, performance, and sales.

The Burnyzz list of service offerings is vast and is highlighted by:

·       Full show car restoration

·       Professional detailing

·       Nationwide transport

·       Hot rod auto brokering

·       Custom tuning and dyno services

Burnyzz Speed Shop operates with the goal of making your experience with their shop, sales department, and service department one that you’ll never forget, and each member prides themselves on their workmanship and their ‘family’ style values.

“We are proud to partner with Corey and his team of whom share our professional appearance and performance,” said Josh Hart. “We put pride in our people and believe in quality over quantity every time. Much like Corey’s race schedule, they are not at every race but when they attend they are sniper caliber and everyone knows they can take home the win.”

Michalek Brothers Racing and Burnyzz Speed Shop will rocket down the track together for the first time today at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio. Tickets for the event can be purchased via the following link.

