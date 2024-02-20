Buddy Hull to Get Back to His Roots with Vertex Funny Car at Gatornationals

Fan favorite driver Buddy Hull will make his Funny Car debut at the NHRA Gatornationals, but the Jim Dunn Racing driver will give a nod to his Top Fuel roots with a special Vertex Roofers and General Contractors livery. Hull made his professional debut at the Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals in 2021 racing the Vertex Roofers and General Contractors Top Fuel dragster. Hull has stepped away from his team ownership duties to drive full-time for the legendary Jim Dunn Racing team.

“My company, Vertex Roofers and General Contractors, was instrumental in getting my professional racing career started. I talked with Jim and Jon Dunn about this design for the first race and they gave me the green light,” said Hull, who has competed in nearly two dozen NHRA national events driving Top Fuel dragsters. “I want to thank everyone from Lescure Mechanical Services for being supportive of this design as well. I am very thankful to be driving for Jim Dunn Racing and I am looking forward to a very successful season with a strong start at the Gatornationals.”



Along with highlighting Vertex Roofers and General Contractors, Jim Dunn Racing and Hull will be introducing a new sponsor, Solid Start/True Brand Products, to the team’s marketing line-up. The Florida-based female-owned, family-operated company manufactures a full line of automotive products designed to effectively enhance performance and extend engine life, including Fuel Juels, the only time-released fuel additive in the world. Amber Kossak and Crystal Mathews started their company in 2010 in a modest 3,500 sq ft building. They have grown it to an over 78,000 sq ft manufacturing facility on over 10 acres in Lakeland, FL.



“We are excited to expand our involvement in the NHRA to Jim Dunn Racing and driver Buddy Hull,” said Amber Kossak, CEO of Solid Start/True Brand Products. “We are a family-owned business with a long legacy of excellence, and that is what we saw with Jim Dunn Racing. Their commitment to sustained excellence, plus the high energy and positive attitude of Buddy Hull and Madi Smith, was a big selling point for us at True Brand. We look forward to a busy and successful 2024 NHRA racing season.”



The family racing team returns with Jim Dunn as tuner alongside veteran crew members, including his wife Diane and granddaughter Johnna Dunn. Hull secured his crossover license earlier this month and this announcement is just one of many additional marketing opportunities with the new team.



“This is a huge honor and privilege to drive for Jim Dunn Racing and represent companies like True Brand and Lescure,” said Hull. “I started my career with the motor in front of me racing fuel altereds. I am looking forward to the challenge and I just want to make Jim, Jon, and everyone associated with the team proud.”



In addition to Vertex Roofers and General Contractors, Lescure Mechanical Services and True Brand Jim Dunn Racing will receive support from Mooneyes, Crow Safety, Blaze Exhaust Probes, KGC Construction, Powerbuilt Tools, and Wiley X. The team will turn their attention to the season opening NHRA Gatornationals, March 8-10 and the rest of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series schedule.

