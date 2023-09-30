Connect with us

Buddy Hull Ready to Roll with Race Star Wheels

Buddy Hull will be rolling with new wheels from Race Star Wheels beginning at the NHRA Midwest Nationals, September 30-October 1. The business owner from Dallas who owns and drives the Methanol Moonshine/Renegade Race Fuels Top Fuel dragster will be sporting the latest Top Fuel front and rear wheels from Kansas City-based Race Star Wheels, part of Race Star Industries.  The high-performance alloy wheels have been in development for several years, but Hull will be the first Top Fuel driver to introduce them in competition.

“I am excited to see what these Race Star Wheels can do for our Methanol Moonshine/Renegade Race Fuels Top Fuel dragster in St. Louis,” said Hull. “We’ll be running a special HULL’K car design for the race and with new front and rear Pro Forged Wheels we are looking to improve our performance and turn some heads. The guys at Race Star Wheels have been great to work with and once they explained the positive attributes of these wheels I was all in and ready to get them on our race car.”


The Race Star Wheels team has been working for two years to bring these wheels to market and they feel the design and structure of these Top Fuel wheels is superior to any product on the market. The quality of the metal and the construction should minimize metal fatigue and allow for much longer wear in competition. Buddy Hull connected to Race Star Wheels by a lifelong friend Rod Brogdon, who connected Hull with Mike Kent, one of the lead engineers at Race Star Wheels. Hull, Kent and Race Star Industries owner LB Davis quickly realized they would work well together and get the Pro Forged Wheels on track at the Midwest Nationals. 

