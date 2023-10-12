Buddy Hull Racing for DSFNT, Texas Fans at Texas FallNationals

Honorary Texan Buddy Hull is building his Top Fuel program on determination, humility and fun. The Illinois transplant has spent decades in the Dallas area building a number of successful businesses putting himself in a position to chase his dream of Top Fuel stardom and success in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. The former professional powerlifter harbors no illusions that the road to success would be paved with roses, but he also was not expecting as many thorns as he has experienced this season heading into the 38th annual NHRA Texas Fall Nationals, the final four-day event of the wildly popular Stampede of Speed. Hull who opened the 10-day motorsports and music extravaganza as one of the four professional drivers racing in the inaugural Texas Invitational match race last Saturday and Sunday.

“I am a very positive person, but my patience is really being tested this season,” said Hull. “We have such high expectations I sometimes forget we are a part-time team that is learning every race. I have the mentality that we can race with anyone and if you are going to be successful at this level you must have that mindset. Unfortunately, we aren’t there yet and we just have to keep our heads down and do the work. I have all the confidence in my team led by Mike Guger we will get there.”



Hull has raced in a handful of NHRA national events this season all across the country. He has had highs and lows but throughout the season he has kept a smile on his face and continued to grow his fan base and engage with fans of all ages. The previous two races he swapped out his traditional black and white Methanol Moonshine and Vertex Roofing Top Fuel dragster for a wild green and purple HULL’K Top Fuel dragster to wow young fans and feed is passion for the Incredible Hulk. At the U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis over Labor Day and two weeks ago at the Midwest Nationals in St. Louis Hull’s HULL’K Top Fuel dragster was the hit of the pits.



“I wanted to do something kids would get excited about in an effort to make them drag racing fans,” said Hull. “We had so many people coming up and getting photos with the dragster they didn’t care how fast we ran. They just wanted to see the car and talk about why I love the Hulk. We are doing a great deal with the Down Syndrome Foundation of North Texas for the Texas Fall Nationals just because we saw the chance to help the organizations.”



Hull will be racing to raise awareness and donations for the Down Syndrome Partnership of North Texas during the Stampede of Speed and the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals at Texas Motorplex, October 6-15. The ultimate goal is to raise $50,000 for the organization through corporate and fan donations. Hull is confident that the support and funds will make an immediate difference.

“I met with the folks from Down Syndrome Partnership of North Texas and I immediately knew we needed to get involved with them,” said Hull, who has also supported breast cancer charities as well as anti-bully initiatives. “This organization has been working with families and caregivers for almost two decades and I just really felt the need to get involved. Fans that make a donation through the Buddy Hull Racing Fund Raising landing page will get their name on my race car for the Stampede of Speed and I would love to see the car covered.”



The Buddy Hull Racing Fund Raising page can be found here and several groups and companies have come together to make this possible. Fralicks Warehouse Solutions and Chick-Fil-A Mansfield have been instrumental in designing the look of Hull’s Top Fuel dragster as well as outfitting the team in Down Syndrome Partnership of North Texas uniforms.



The Down Syndrome Partnership of North Texas supports individuals with Down syndrome, their families and caregivers in achieving the universally desired goals of self-fulfillment, pride in one’s achievements, inclusion in the community, and reaching one’s fullest potential through social and educational activities. DSPNT has been serving families in North Texas (Tarrant, Johnson, Hood, Parker, and Wise counties) since 1995. Their programs serve families and individuals with Down syndrome through all stages of life – from diagnosis through adulthood.



Hull will be on track looking to put his Down Syndrome Foundation of North Texas Top Fuel dragster in the sixteen-car field starting on Friday at 5 p.m. with his first qualifying run followed by a second run at 8 p.m. On Saturday Hart will take to the track at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The final eliminations for the quickest 16 Top Fuel teams will commence at noon on Sunday with the race broadcast airing nationally on FS1.