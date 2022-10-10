Buddy Hull Proving Real Men Drive Pink with Vertex Top Fuel

Buddy Hull and the Vertex Roofing and General Contractors Top Fuel dragster will sport a new look for the 37th NHRA Texas Fall Nationals racing a pink entry promoting breast cancer awareness and the theme that Real Men Drive Pink. In addition to updating the look of his 11,000-horsepower Top Fuel dragster Hull will be accepting donations of a minimum of $100 to add a name to his race car for the NHRA Countdown playoff national event that will be broadcast nationally on FS1. This will be the fifth national event for the second year professional Top Fuel driver who opened his season qualifying for the historic Winternationals in Pomona, California, and then made the field at the Spring Nationals in Houston, Texas, the NHRA Topeka Nationals and the Midwest Nationals in St. Louis, Missouri, two weeks ago. Hull will continue to pursue his dream in one of the most extreme and exciting categories in all of motorsports with support from associate sponsors Gates Belts, DFW RV Center, Lucky’s Diesel Shop, CamperLife Superstore, Roof 4 Vets and 1st Class Graphics.

“We are out here building our program and I saw the chance to do some good while we were racing at our home track the Texas Motorplex,” said Hull, who also match races across the country between NHRA national events. “We designed the race car to support breast cancer awareness and to honor the mother of one of my crew guys. She lost her fight with breast cancer and we wanted to do something special to recognize her and hopefully make a difference in other people’s lives.”

Every penny donated to add a name to Hull’s race car will go to Baylor Scott & White of North Texas for breast cancer research after the event. Fans and supporters interested in donating for a spot on the race car can email [email protected] with the donation amount, name for the car and contact information. A Buddy Hull Racing representative will reach out for payment information.

This season Hull has qualified for every national event he has entered this season. The aspiring full-time Top Fuel driver is taking his time building his program with quality parts and a skilled crew. Over the course of the season Hull has improved his elapsed times and speeds and will be looking to keep his qualifying streak alive at the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals.

“This will be a big test for our team because we know there will be a ton of quality Top Fuel dragsters racing at the Stampede of Speed and NHRA Texas Fall Nationals,” said Hull. “We qualified for the race last season and we definitely want to make the show this year. We come to every race with the mindset we can compete with these full-time teams, but we are not going to get ahead of ourselves. This is one of the toughest sports to get started in and we want to positively represent all our sponsors and put on a good show.”

Hull will get his first crack at qualifying on Friday night, October 14, with two qualifying sessions scheduled and then two more for Saturday. Final eliminations are set to begin on Sunday at noon CT with the race scheduled to be broadcast nationally on FS1.