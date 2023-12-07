Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Buddy Hull Named Driver for the Jim Dunn Racing Funny Car in 2024

Published

Top Fuel driver Buddy Hull will be getting back to his front engine roots following the announcement today by Jim Dunn Racing at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) show that he will be the new Funny Car driver for the legendary team. Hull will climb into a Funny Car that qualified for every race under the tuning expertise of drag racing legend Jim Dunn and an experienced crew led by his son Jon. In the NHRA Countdown the Jim Dunn Racing Funny Car was especially tough picking up a semifinal finish and three quarterfinal finishes to wrap up the season in tenth place in a very tough Funny Car category. Hull will be behind the wheel for the full 21-race Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.
 
“We are thrilled to have Buddy as our new Funny Car driver,” said Jon Dunn. “I have had my eye on him for a while. The way he runs his program and his personality will be a great fit for our race team. I can’t wait to get him in the Funny Car and see what we can do together.”

Hull has campaigned a Top Fuel dragster since 2021 on a limited schedule. Over the past three seasons he has brought Renegade Race Fuels, Methanol Moonshine, Go Lithium, and a host of other sponsors onboard with Buddy Hull Racing. He has also promoted the North Texas Down Syndrome Foundation as well as a variety of other charitable endeavors with his race program.
 
“This is a huge honor and privilege to be asked to drive for Jim Dunn Racing,” said Hull, from the NHRA stage at the PRI show. “I started my career with the motor in front of me racing fuel altereds. I am looking forward to the challenge and I just want to make Jim, Jon, and everyone associated with the team proud. We will have more announcements in the coming weeks, but I am looking forward to earning my crossover license and getting some seat time going into the 2024 Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.”
 
For over 60 years Jim Dunn and Jim Dunn Racing have been proving that they can run with anyone. His hall of fame career includes a Top Fuel win at the 1969 March Meet over a field of 125 drivers. His innovative Barracuda captured the 1972 Supernationals, it was the first and still-only win by a rear-engined Funny Car. In the ‘90s, Dunn transitioned to team ownership, where his smaller budgeted Funny Cars nevertheless won races and posted high finishes with drivers including Frank Pedregon and Al Hofmann. Most recently Alex Laughlin drove for the Hall of Fame team owner.
 
The family racing team returns with Jim Dunn as tuner alongside veteran crew members, including his wife Diane and granddaughter Johnna Dunn. Hull will begin working on his crossover license as well as additional marketing opportunities with the new team. Hull and the Jim Dunn Racing Funny Car team will make their on-track debut at the historic Gatornationals, March 8-10, 2024, at Gainesville Raceway.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.