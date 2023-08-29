Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Buddy Hull Looking for Inspired Weekend at U.S. Nationals

Published

The 69th Dodge Power Brokers U.S. Nationals, August 31-September 4, will have a prize purse of $2 million, hundreds and hundreds of competitors from all over the globe and one passionate, high-energy HULL’K themed Top Fuel dragster driven by Dallas entrepreneur Buddy Hull. The businessman from Texas has turned his Methanol Moonshine/Renegade Race Fuels 11,000-horsepower land rocket into an eye-catching homage to one of the biggest superheroes in the known universe. The idea came to Hull as an effort to attract young kids and bring more casual fans into the sport.

“I just love doing cool things and trying to introduce new people to NHRA drag racing,” said Hull. “We are going to run this design a couple races and hopefully have some fun and put some smiles on some faces. I can’t thank all my sponsors for supporting this idea. Indy is the biggest race of the year and we wanted to make a bit of a splash.”
 
Hull has been working on growing his program since the 2021 season and every year the third generation drag racer had made progress. The biggest leap he took was adding veteran crew chief Mike Guger to his program at the beginning of this season. With Guger’s wealth of experience and keen eye Hull’s operation has been steadily improving and this weekend he feels as confident as ever that the team could turn a corner with improved performance and success on race day.
 
“We got off to a rough start at the beginning of the season and had to sort a few things out,” said Hull. “In Topeka we made some really good runs and most importantly we didn’t hurt anything. These race cars can do a lot of internal damage to themselves because we run them right on the ragged edge. Mike has a great handle on how hard he can push to get great times. With five qualifying runs we are planning on making the most of the weekend and get into the show for Monday.”

In addition to the season-long sponsors backing Hull his marketing team has put together a handful of regional deals for the U.S. Nationals. This weekend the team is getting support from Fletcher Chrysler, Rush on Main, and Green Street Pub. The team will be supporting each of these businesses with decals on the race car, social media promotion and additional appearances throughout the weekend. They will also be included in the team’s PA script that is used over the weekend.
 
“We have sponsors that want national and regional exposure, but I think it is important to also reach out to the local companies and give them a chance to participate,” said Hull, who owns several businesses. “These small companies get the same treatment and opportunities at the U.S. Nationals and we appreciate their support. This is an expensive endeavor so every area we can save money just makes our team stronger. We can invest in other areas if we can get a sponsorship deal for a tow vehicle or get our meals catered. I am thankful for the support from Fletcher Chrysler, Green Street Pub and Rush on Main.”
 
In 2021 Hull made his first appearance at the Dodge Power Brokers U.S. Nationals and it was an experience the driver will not forget. He qualified No. 13 and lost in the first round to Josh Hart but he took away a lot of positives and it motivated him to come back. This season Hull has been working towards a successful weekend at Indy.
 
“My rookie season we learned so much and racing Indy that year was so cool,” said Hull. “This place has so much history and you have so many teams competing for 16 spots. Honestly just making the field that year was a big deal. This year the competition will be even more fierce, but I love the challenge.”
 
Leading up to the race Hull will be attending several free fan events including the Cruz Pedregon Open House on Thursday, August 31 at 7 p.m. and the DSR Open House benefiting Riley Children’s Hospital on Friday, September 1 at noon. Hull and a number of other NHRA professional drivers will be signing autographs and posing for photos with fans.
 
“The fans are why we are out here so getting to spend time with them leading up to the race is awesome,” said Hull. “I want to meet as many fans as possible and let them know how much we appreciate their support. At the track I work on the car, but I always try and sign for anyone and we give away a pretty good number of used parts. There is nothing better than putting a smile on someone’s face at the racetrack.”
 
Hull and the Methanol Moonshine/Renegade Race Fuel HULL’K Top Fuel dragster will be on track for the first time Friday night at 7:00 p.m. ET. The team will get two qualifying runs on Saturday and two more on Sunday to grab one of the 16 spots in the field. Final eliminations will start at 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday with the race being broadcast on FS1 and FOX.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.