News

Buddy Hull Finds Positive in Quick Vegas Exit

Published

For Buddy Hull and the Methanol Moonshine Top Fuel dragster team success is not measured in win lights and trophies, yet. The Texas-based driver has been building his Top Fuel operation with a long-term plan and this weekend’s Las Vegas NHRA Four-Wide Nationals was a positive step. In the opening round Hull, the No. 15 qualifier, was in a quad composed of four-time world champion Steve Torrence, 49-time Top Fuel winner Doug Kalitta and recent Pep Boys Top Fuel Allstar Callout winner Josh Hart.

Hull was eager to make the most of the run and try to go rounds. He made one of the quickest runs of his career, a solid 3.859 second pass at 313.80 mph. It kept pace with his competitors but did not advance him to the second round. His dragster’s engine let go just before the finish line robbing the Methanol Moonshine machine of much needed horsepower.

“We needed that run,” said Hull. “My guys work hard and (crew chief) Mike (Guger) works hard. Unfortunately, we did kick the rods out around 800-850 feet, which cost us ET and potentially cost us a round of drag racing. I do know we have some very good data now. We got the car almost all the way down the track and so with that being said, we’ve collected enough data where we can go to the next race.”

With the backing of new sponsor Methanol Moonshine as well as Renegade Fuels, Go Lithium, and local backing from Findlay Toyota and Primal Steakhouse Hull and his team made the most of the four qualifying sessions and race day. The unique format of four-wide had Hull thrilled to be part of a show that had the fans excited.

Four-wide racing is an equalizer,” said Hull. “There’s no doubt I love it because the fans love it. You know, I went up there first round with a mindset of treating it like another qualifying run and shallow staging the car to get the best incrementals and data possible. We will be ready for Joliet.”

Hull will return to the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, May 19-21 for the Gerber Collision and Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Rt. 66 Raceway. The team will have an exciting announcement in the coming weeks regarding this race outside of Chicago.

