Buddy Hull Eager to Roll Dice at Vegas Four-Wide Nationals

Top Fuel racer Buddy Hull is not much of a gambler. The businessman from Texas has built several companies and he is applying the same process to his Top Fuel racing operation. He uses hard work, good people, savvy business opportunities and networking to take on the best of the best at over 330 mph in under four seconds. This season Hull is scheduled to race eight NHRA national events and this weekend’s Vegas Four-Wide Nationals is the first of two stops in Sin City for Hull and his Methanol Moonshine Top Fuel team. This will be Hull’s first attempt at four-wide racing at The Strip at Las Vegas Speedway and the Top Fuel racer is eager to take on the unique style of racing that is a fan favorite across the country.

“There is a lot going on when you race four-wide in addition to just the sheer power on the starting line,” said Hull. “You have over 40,000-horsepower all bunched up and the sound and vibrations just really get everyone fired up. I am glad I have a team led by Mike Guger behind me because I think we can have some fun and go some rounds. Phoenix was our first race of the season, and we learned a lot. We aren’t in the position to test in the off-season so that race was a great chance for our whole team to come together and get ready for the rest of the year.”

The Arizona Nationals three weeks ago provided Hull and his Methanol Moonshine Top Fuel dragster a great chance to make some laps and get experience under the pressures of qualifying and race day schedules. The team qualified No. 13 and drew Leah Pruett from Tony Stewart Racing in the first round. The excitement of being back in competition may have gotten the best of Hull combined with the knowledge that he knew he would have to be lights out of the Christmas Tree and he jumped the start.

“I knew I was going to have to steal as much off the starting line as I could. I have never red-lit before and now I have,” said Hull. “I learned from that run and then I put it behind me. It made the most sense to take the rig to Vegas after the Phoenix race and then we could prep this week. We will have all the parts we need to make four qualifying runs and then we will be ready for three rounds on Sunday.”

This season Hull hired veteran Top Fuel crew chief Mike Guger to lead his team and the results are starting to come together. Guger, who lives in Austin, Texas, has been at the shop helping prep the car as well as having a wealth of knowledge to assist just about everyone on the team including Hull. After the Arizona Nationals the team left the rig out west and had new parts mailed to the track. They also enlisted help from other teams to deliver parts in advance of the Vegas Four-Wide Nationals.

“I can’t thank everyone on our team and other team for rallying around us and helping us get ready for Vegas,” said Hull. “Having Mike as part of the team has really taken us to the next level. I buy the best parts and I will stack my equipment up against anyone else out here in the pits. We needed some help in the tuning department and Mike brings a ton of knowledge and experience to the table. I got my start with the help of Tim Wilkerson who I will always be appreciative of and now having Mike involved I just can’t wait to get the track in Las Vegas and start making passes.”

Hull brought on Methanol Moonshine this season as well as Renegade Racing Fuels and Go Lithium. He and his marketing director Madi Smith have also been actively working with local businesses who want to be a part of a major motorsports event. Hull’s team will be using a tow vehicle from Findlay Automotive Group and Primal Steakhouse will be feeding the team. Each of these local businesses will be branded on Hull’s Top Fuel dragster and will receive social media support.

“We try and reach out in every market to local companies to have them involved with the team,” said Hull. “It is great for everyone. We get to save some money which we can pour back into the racing program and we also get to introduce some new people to the sport and let them experience bug time racing from the sponsors perspective. I can’t thank everyone at Findlay and Primal Steakhouse for their support.”

The Methanol Moonshine Top Fuel team will have two qualifying runs on Friday followed by two more runs on Saturday. The quickest 16 Top Fuel dragsters will race for the infamous Wally trophy on Sunday beginning at noon. The Las Vegas NHRA Four-Wide Nationals will be broadcast on FS1 as well as nhra.tv.