Bryan LaFlam Joins BIGSTUFF Total Power Management as New Co-Owner

BIGSTUFF Total Power Management, acquired by Ben Davidow in 2021, has a new co-owner as successful Top Sportsman racer and business development specialist Bryan LaFlam joined the team in April of 2024 by taking a stake in the company.

Since transferring ownership from founder John Meaney, Davidow has made tremendous progress in advancing BigStuff’s product offerings and customer

service. Now, with LaFlam on board as a co-owner and Director of Operations, BigStuff is set to grow even more.

While Davidow will continue his steadfast focus on BigStuff’s innovative product development and on enhancing technical support, LaFlam’s role will be to enhance the overall business, optimize operations, streamline manufacturing, and strengthen BigStuff’s supply chain.

The synergy between the two men will ultimately benefit BigStuff’s customers, as Davidow is extremely knowledgeable in heads-up racing and LaFlam is a longtime bracket racer. Additionally, Davidow’s West Coast location in California and LaFlam’s East Coast home base in North Carolina means BigStuff’s customers will benefit from an expanded inventory footprint and reduced lead times on delivery.

LaFlam currently pilots his 1967 Ford Mustang, built by Jerry Bickel Race Cars and powered by a supercharged WYO Motorsports engine, in Top Sportsman with his wife, Michelle, always by his side. “I’ve been with BigStuff since I converted over to EFI in 2017, and BigStuff was instrumental in us getting our new car and combination lined out so quickly. Ben really revolutionized the company,” stated LaFlam, who won in Top Sportsman at the 31st annual NHRA Northwest Nationals in 2018, finished third in PDRA Elite Top Sportsman competition in 2023 in his first season with his new car, and qualified in the number one spot at the elite, exclusive 2024 World Series of Pro Mod in a field of more than forty of the world’s toughest Top Sportsman contenders.

In addition to his racing endeavors, LaFlam’s professional career centered around the semiconductor industry and included owning a successful manufacturing and analytical technology business that supported the semiconductor manufacturing process for over 25 years; his extensive experience with both fabrication and operations/manufacturing management will certainly translate well to BigStuff’s technology-centric total power management products as LaFlam transitions from the semiconductor industry to the automotive electronics industry.

Together, the co-owners will usher in a new era of BigStuff “Total Power Management” for its drag race customers all around the globe with improved customer support, greater access to technical training and relevant resources, and even more powerful products. To learn more about BigStuff Total Power Management or to order, visit BigStuff3EFI.com or call (248) 786-7012.

This story was originally published on May 6, 2024.

