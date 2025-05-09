Brotherly Love: Bubba Greene Unveils New Scotty Cannon-Inspired Pro Mod Camaro

Take one look at Bubba Greene’s new screw-blown ’20 Camaro and there’s no doubt Greene’s brother, Pro Modified pioneer Scotty Cannon, is involved. From the striking wrap inspired by Cannon’s “Killer Red ‘Mater” paint jobs to the unique header placement, the car has Cannon’s touches from front to back. The brand-new Montana Brothers-built hot rod is the brothers’ attempt to take the next step forward in the increasingly competitive Pro Modified space.

“Hopefully we’re gonna go out here and win some races and have fun while we’re doing it,” Greene said. “That’s our main objective: go out here and team up and have fun and win some along the way. That’s what we’re planning on doing.”

For the wrap, Greene worked with Drag Illustrated Chief Operating Officer and co-owner of Victory Vinyl, Mike Carpenter, along with Scott Bathurst of Classic Graphix and artist Rod Burke to design a wrap reminiscent of Cannon’s vibrant red Pro Modifieds and Funny Cars.

“It entails part of my old car. It was black and had the green tomato on it,” Greene said. “This one here is his iconic red that he always ran in his days with my tomato on it. It’s got green stripes on it fading into the white, yellow, and orange that he used to run on his cars. Since we’re in it together, I decided to make it match my personality and part of his personality together, as far as cars go.”

The wrap was a complete surprise for Cannon, who’s tuned for Greene since he jumped into Pro Mod a few years ago. Cannon had his input in the chassis design, but the stunning red wrap was all Greene, who raced in drag radial classes before moving up to Pro Mod.

“I didn’t know they were going to wrap this car red and they did,” said Cannon, a six-time IHRA Pro Modified world champion. “It was just off the chain. The sentimental value and the brotherly love. Me and my brother never got to spend much time together when we were young. He lived his life, I lived mine. His dad raised him, my dad raised me. Now we’re making up for it. We’re two old men racing, but we want to be on top again. He’s driving good. I’m excited. My wife was like, ‘You act like you’re 18 and it’s not even your car.’”

The car might belong to Greene, but he’s the first to state that it’s a true collaboration between the two brothers. Cannon worked with the Montana brothers to incorporate some unique elements into the chassis design. The unique exit point of the zoomie headers jumps out at first, but it goes much deeper than that.

“It’s obvious we changed the header location,” Cannon said. “This car here, it’s got a lot of my stuff that I had years ago that people haven’t run yet, as far as chassis design. We’ve got four or five or six things we want to run. It has nothing to do with the engine and stuff like that. I’m talking about chassis design. If you go back to the 1990s, me and Tommy Mauney and all those guys that kind of got the class started, we took a Pro Stock car and put a double frame rail in it. Well, basically, that’s all our cars are to this day. They’re just souped-up, nice, pretty, state-of-the-art, but they still just have two frame rails on top of a Pro Stock car, basically, and you move the wheelbase and motor around. That’s outdated to me. That’s behind the times. I know that sounds funny coming from an old guy.

“I was always innovating,” continued Cannon in a bit of an understatement. “I didn’t just put those headers up there just because they look cool or they look ugly. I just think the cars are behind four or five hundredths in the chassis department. Now am I going to be able to fix it right there? Oh, absolutely not. But until somebody innovates and changes stuff, we’re all going to be stuck right there at high .50s and low .60s. That’s the way I feel about it.”

With Cannon calling the shots on his screw-blown ’19 Corvette, Greene had a breakout season in 2024. He made it to the semifinals at the inaugural PDRA Thunder Valley Throwdown at Bristol Dragway, where Cannon is in the track’s “Legends of Thunder Valley” hall of fame, and followed that up with a runner-up finish at the prestigious Yellowbullet Nationals at Cecil County Dragway a week later.

But those were hot summer races where a combination of Greene’s driving and Cannon’s ability to get down the track won rounds. Cannon realizes that combination won’t always be enough to turn on win lights. Whether it’s a PDRA Pro Boost field with 28 cars trying to get into a 16-car field or a Drag Illustrated Winter Series race with a record 32-car field whittled down from 70 or 80 cars, Cannon knows they need to be able to run in the low 3.60s consistently.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The long and short of it is, with the chip draws and the way we’re racing, you’ve got to change gears a little bit,” said Cannon, referring to the random chip draws that determine eliminations matchups at the Winter Series races. “You might be No. 16 running No. 1 or you might be No. 1 running No. 2. Everybody needs to be able to run as fast as the low qualifier every run.” Bubba Greene – Luke Nieuwhof photo

Cannon and Greene were dealt a stark reminder that Pro Modified is only getting more challenging when they sat outside the 32-car fields at the three Winter Series races. Even their series-best 3.671-second pass put Greene No. 52 of 80 in the World Series of Pro Mod qualifying order. It took a 3.647 to qualify at the Snowbirds, a 3.655 to qualify at the U.S. Street Nationals, and a 3.637 to make it into the record WSOPM field. Greene has run those numbers before, but Cannon is determined to send him on even quicker passes so they can qualify and win rounds in the biggest Pro Mod races of the year.

“I like to think that I still am able to race with most of the guys – not outrun ’em, but outrace them – before it’s over with. That’s my goal,” Cannon said. “That’s my whole thing. To outrace them going down the track and going fast, not just .65 to get in. We need to be able to have a .59 or a .60 to get in. I know everybody will ask when they read it, but I don’t care. I just know what will happen within a year or two when everybody gets their ducks in a row. It’ll be two or three more hundredths scrubbed off it. I want to be one of those guys who finds it first.”

Greene is a little more reserved when asked about his goals for the new car.

“There’s just a lot of brotherly love going into this car,” said Greene, who plans to run PDRA Pro Boost, Pro Mods at The Rock, and DIWS races, as well as the Yellowbullet Nationals and possibly a NEOPMA race or two this season. “We’re just out here having some fun, trying to make it look competitive.”

This story was originally published on May 9, 2025.