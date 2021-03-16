BRODIX® Introduces New Valve Covers

With the addition of our new sheet metal valve covers, BRODIX® puts the finishing touch on your engine combination. These new valve covers feature an ultra thick .500” rail for excellent sealing and maximum clearance to fit most stud girdles and shaft rockers. These aluminum covers are fully weldable for use with additional fittings and include installation hardware. BRODIX also offers an additional laser engraving option for a customer’s logo. These new valve covers are available for either BRODIX’s big-block or small-block Chevy compatible cylinder heads. Call your local dealer to inquire about this exciting new product.

Comments