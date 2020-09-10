BRODIX Introduces IK®215 Small-Block Chevy Heads

The new BRODIX IK215 small-block Chevy compatible head offers the only two things that matter…performance and price! New features for the IK215 include a revolutionary casting, versatile 215 cc intake port specifically designed for optimum versatility, and 64 cc or 70 cc combustion chambers that allow the use of several types of fuels. Standard features are A-356 virgin aluminum alloy, phosphorous bronze valve guides, valve seats for use with unleaded fuel, ends milled and drilled for accessories, and a straight spark plug angle. CNC ported combustion chambers are available as large as 74 cc.

Best Balance Between Performance and Price

Uses All Standard Components

Toughest Castings in the Business

Perfect for Cast Iron Replacement

100% CNC Machined

215 cc Intake Port Flows Over 279 cfm

A-356 Virgin Aluminum, Easily Repaired

For more information: Phone (479)394-1075 / Fax (479)394-1996

Brodix, Inc., 301 Maple Ave., P.O. Box 1347, Mena, AR 71953

www.brodix.com

Comments