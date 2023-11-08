Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Brittany Force, Monster Energy Team Look to End Season with a Win at Home Track

Published

Brittany Force and the Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet dragster team are looking to add more accolades to their history at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Raceway at this weekend’s In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals.

Force and the Monster Energy team not only ended last season with a championship at the track located just down the highway from her hometown of Yorba Linda, California but with the No. 1 qualifying position and the Top Fuel national speed record of 338.94 mph before a semifinal finish at the hands of eventual event winner and teammate Austin Prock. Previously Force picked up a victory at the NHRA Finals in 2017 when she won her first Top Fuel championship and became the first woman in 35 years to wear the crown.

“I can’t believe we’re heading into the final race of the season at my home track in Pomona already. This track has a lot of memories and a lot of history for me personally and for John Force Racing. In-N-Out Burger Raceway at Pomona is a track I grew up at as a kid with my sisters watching our dad and since then I’ve won championships, won the event, gone No. 1, and set the national speed record on that property,” Force said. “We spent Monday testing in Vegas to really narrow in on issues we had over the weekend. We feel confident coming into Pomona that we’ll qualify top 5 and go rounds on race day. After all the history I’ve had here this Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac team is really going to push to end this season on a strong note.”

Entering their final race as the reigning world champions, the Monster Energy team is looking to extend to seven their streak of consecutive seasons with at least one win on tour. Force has had the top speed at 12 and low elapsed time at six of the 20 events as well as claimed the No. 1 position at four while reaching the final round once with a runner-up finish in Topeka, Kansas.

Competition at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip begins with four qualifying runs Friday and Saturday at 1 and 4 p.m. Eliminations will begin Sunday at 11 a.m. Television coverage of the event will air Sunday on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with a qualifying show at 2 p.m. ET and eliminations at 4 p.m. ET.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.