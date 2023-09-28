Brittany Force, Monster Energy Team Confident Heading to NHRA Midwest Nationals

Brittany Force and the Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet dragster team enter this weekend’s NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway sitting sixth in the championship points standings and are determined to make a splash through the last four races of the season.

While Force and her Monster Energy team are still looking for their first win of the season, they have been on a hot streak qualifying in the top five for the last four consecutive races. While they’ve been consistent through qualifying, they haven’t been able to translate that performance to race day. In the first two races of the Countdown, they’ve had second-round exits.

“The Midwest Nationals is race three of six in this Countdown. It’s easy to stay motivated when you’re coming right out of one event into another. We competed in Reading, Pennsylvania then Charlotte and now St. Louis for three back-to-back races. This Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac team enters this event sitting sixth and we still have complete confidence we can make some big moves to get us closer to the top,” Force said. “Our qualifying has improved the last several weekends, we’ve been more consistent and earning bonus points to put us higher in the field. With three attempts this weekend, we want to take full avenge of those small points with some solid runs to put us at least in the top five. We need to go rounds on race day, we set the track record speed last year, but this year, we need to bring home a St. Louis win.”

Although Force and the Monster Energy team have yet to pick up a win or No. 1 qualifying position at World Wide Technology Raceway they do hold the track speed record at 338.43 mph that they set last season. They finished the 2022 Midwest Nationals with a No. 5 qualifying position and second-round exit.

The NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway starts with three qualifying sessions Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Eliminations will begin Sunday at 11 a.m. Television coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with qualifying shows Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET. Eliminations will air Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET.