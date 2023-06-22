Brittany Force, Monster Energy Narrowing In On Victory Heading To Norwalk

Brittany Force and the Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet dragster team enter this weekend’s Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park, looking for their first win and a jump up in the points standings.

Currently sitting tied for third with teammate Austin Prock, Force owes her positioning to three No. 1 qualifying starts at the season-opening Gatornationals and both Four-Wide events in Las Vegas and Charlotte. She has also had four semifinal points finishes in the last six events, including one at the return of the Route 66 Nationals at Route 66 Raceway, where Force and her team made a jump from fifth to second in points. Most recently in Bristol, Tennessee, the Monster Energy team had a quarterfinal exit at the postponed New England Nationals and a first-round exit at the Thunder Valley Nationals.

“Norwalk is next for our Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac team. With four qualifying runs, we have a better shot at getting qualified in the top three and figuring the track out with a little less pressure. You change your game plan with fewer qualifying runs and debate pushing for the top spot. With fewer runs, it’s riskier so it’s nice to have an extra run this weekend,” Brittany Force said. “This team is staying positive, we are narrowing in on this car and its performance. In the past at Summit Motorsports Park we’ve qualified well, and last year we were No. 1, set the track record and had a semifinal exit. Our history gives us some good data to pull from and get set up for the weekend. We are still on the hunt for the first win of the season and looking forward to getting back to Norwalk.”

A win at Summit Motorsports Park this weekend would not only be her first of the 2023 Camping World Drag Racing Series season but Force’s first at the venue. Despite not having raised a Wally at the Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Force has had success in the event. In her last six starts at the event, she qualified her Monster Energy dragster in the top three with No. 1s in 2019 and 2022, when she set the current track record at 3.666 seconds. Her best finish was runner-up in 2021.

The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park begins with qualifying on Friday at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. Eliminations for the event are slated for Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Television coverage of race weekend action begins with a qualifying show Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Eliminations will air on FOX Broadcasting Network Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET.