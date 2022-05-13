Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NHRA

Brittany Force Looks to Extend Top Fuel Points Lead in Virginia
Advertisement

News NHRA

FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod World Champ Jose Gonzalez Chasing Win at Virginia Race Powered by LAT Racing Oils

News NHRA

Mountain Motor Pro Stock Signs Grade A Quality Energy Shots as Title Sponsor for NHRA Virginia Nationals

NHRA

NHRA Bringing Plenty of Action, Excitement in Return to Virginia Motorsports Park

News NHRA Sportsman

Heading to Richmond, Michael Handras Finds Redemption, First Wally in Super Comp at Charlotte

News NHRA

D-Wagon NHRA Pro Mod Shootout Specialty Race Added to Brainerd Race

News NHRA

Stellar Marine Pass for the Cash to Kick Off at NHRA Virginia Nationals

News NHRA

Capps, Schumacher Help Raise Funds for A Soldier's Child Charity

News NHRA Race Coverage Sportsman

Michalek Brothers Racing Edges Out Competition for 2022 Four-Wide Nationals Event Win

NHRA Race Coverage

John Force Conquers NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at Charlotte

NHRA

Brittany Force Looks to Extend Top Fuel Points Lead in Virginia

Published

Sitting at the top of the NHRA points standings, Brittany Force and the Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy team are looking to continue their early season success at the Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park with a third victory at just the seventh event on the Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule.

Force and the Flav-R-Pac team capitalized on their consistency at the first four-wide event of the season, the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with a dominant victory. It was her first win at the spring Vegas race and set her up to enter the SpringNationals sitting a measly four points out of the lead. With a close to flawless performance at Houston Raceway Park, Force took the points lead and despite a second-quad exit at zMAX Dragway for it’s Four-Wide Nationals, Force maintains the lead by 17 points.

“Richmond is next on the list and after a couple of years away, our Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy team is excited to return,” Force said. “We head into the Virginia Motorsports Park in the points lead after back-to-back wins and are looking to leave in the same position. Our goals are to qualify in the top three, make three consistent qualifying runs and have a long race day so we can grow that points lead.”

Force has made two starts at the Virginia Nationals, No. 2 in 2018 and a No. 3 in 2019, the last time the event was contested. Virginia Motorsports Park is one of only five tracks at which Force and her Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy dragster don’t own either the track ET or speed record. She currently is the ET record holder at 10 of the 17 tracks that host events in the series and the speed record holder at eight.

Qualifying at the Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park begins Friday with a night session at 8:10 p.m. and continues Saturday at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Eliminations are slated for Sunday at noon. The Virginia NHRA Nationals will be televised on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) beginning with a qualifying show Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET and a second qualifying show Sunday at 9:00 a.m. ET. Finals coverage will air Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

In this article:

You May Also Like

Race Coverage

Movers & Shakers: The People Who Make Lights Out

Scotty G and Paul from Induction Solutions talk a little laughing gas in the staging lanes.

February 23, 2014

News

History-Making Houston Raceway Park to Close Following 2022 NHRA National Event

NHRA and Houston Raceway Park have teamed up to announce the final NHRA SpringNationals as the historic track will close following the 2022 event....

July 14, 2021

News

Lizzy Musi to Debut New ’69 Camaro at Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings in Epping

A plan that started more than a year ago will come to fruition as the Musi Racing team is set to debut its new Edelbrock-equipped...

July 9, 2021

News

World Doorslammer Nationals – Pro Stock Qualifying Sheets

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

March 8, 2020
Advertisement

Drag Illustrated is not affiliated with, nor is it bound by any sanctioning body or association.
From groundbreaking stories on underground grudge and outlaw racing to in-depth interviews
with world-renowned racers and exclusive event coverage, Drag Illustrated shines the spotlight
on the hottest stories in drag racing.
When drivers, builders, and hardcore fans want the unbiased truth, Drag Illustrated is where they turn.

Copyright © 2022 Drag Illustrated Media, LLC.