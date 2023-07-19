Brittany Force Looking To Take Flav-R-Pac To Winners Circle At Northwest Nationals

Brittany Force and the Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy Chevrolet dragster team are looking for their first victory of the 2023 season at this weekend’s Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals. Still fourth in points, victory at Pacific Raceways would solidify their championship defense as well as be the icing on the cake for their sponsor’s title event.

In 2022 Force started race at the Northwest Nationals from the No. 1 qualifying position and set a track speed record of 332.43 mph on the way to a runner-up finish. It was her best performance at Pacific Raceways where previously she had qualified No. 2 and had three quarterfinal finishes. The two-time and reigning NHRA Top Fuel champion is trying to become the seventh different John Force Racing driver to hoist the winner’s trophy at Pacific Raceways.

“Seattle is next on the list for the Western Swing and this Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy team is excited to get there with Flav-R-Pac being the title sponsor of the event. Our boss Frank Tiegs is going to be there along with a bunch of Flav-R-Pac employees and family are going to be there so we’re looking forward to it,” Force said. “I’m getting to go in a little early on Thursday and do some media around Seattle and really get to talk up this race to hopefully get as many fans out to the track as possible. I’m also really looking forward to getting to meet some of the Seattle Storm WNBA players. I’ll be going to their game on Thursday, and they’ll be out at the track on Friday.

“Most importantly this weekend, we need to turn our luck around,” Force continued. “We struggled a little bit in Denver on race day. We went out early in the first round. So we’ll be looking for some good qualifying runs and going rounds on race day.”

Thanks to four semifinal appearances and four No. 1 qualifiers, including at the most recent event, the final running of the Mile-High Nationals in Denver, Force is only 21 points outside of the top three and 126 points away from the top spot with four regular season races left until the NHRA Countdown to the Championship, NHRA’s six-race playoffs.

The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways begins with qualifying Friday at 4:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:15 and 4:45 p.m. Eliminations are slated to begin Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Television coverage of the event begins with qualifying shows Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Eliminations will be aired Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET on FOX Broadcasting Network.