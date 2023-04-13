Brittany Force Looking For Continued Success At The Strip At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Brittany Force and the Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet dragster team have luck on their side at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Heading into this weekend’s NHRA Four-Wide Nationals they’ll be hoping to cash in on their lucky streak for their first win of the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

When they swept the two tour events at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2022, Force and the Monster-Energy team became just the fifth pro team to win four-wide races on both coasts and the first John Force Racing driver to do so. She also became the first JFR driver to win the spring race at Vegas since it went four-wide in 2018. She is the 10th driver to sweep the spring and fall events at LVMS but just the third to do so in Top Fuel, along with Torrence and Larry Dixon.

“Heading to the first Four-Wide event of the season at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and we’re looking forward to returning to a track we’ve been successful in the past. We had a strong performance last season sweeping both events, the Four-Wide in the Spring and the Arizona nationals in the fall during the Countdown to the Championship,” said Force. “We’re back in our Monster Energy colors this weekend and are excited to turn things up with some exciting four-wide racing. There are more challenges, but it’s definitely worth it when you end the day in the winner’s circle. The Strip at LVMS is one of my favorite tracks on the circuit and after a week off, I’m ready to chase down a Sin City win.”

Force also won the fall NHRA Nevada Nationals in 2019 when she also qualified No. 1 and drove the Flav-R-Pac/Monster Energy dragster to track records of 3.652 seconds and 338.17 mph. Force and the Monster Energy team enter the weekend sitting No. 4 in the points standings after a semifinal finish at the Winternationals and a quarterfinal exit in at the NHRA Arizona Nationals.

The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway begins with four rounds of qualifying with sessions on Friday and Saturday at noon and 2:30 p.m. Eliminations are scheduled for Sunday at noon. Television coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) begins with qualifying shows Friday and Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET. Eliminations will air on FS1 Sunday at 9:30 p.m.