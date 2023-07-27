Brittany Force Looking For Back-To-Back Wins At Sonoma Nationals

Brittany Force and the Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy Chevrolet dragster team enter this weekend’s DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway as the defending event champions. Still looking for their first win of the season, they’ll hope to repeat their dominating performance from last year.

En route to her breakthrough 2022 win, Force and the Flav-R-Pac team improved their performance each run, ultimately leaving the weekend having set both ends of the track record. They would set the track elapsed-time record at 3.662 seconds against teammate Austin Prock in the first round. For three consecutive runs, Force would better the track speed record from 336.07 mph in the first round to 336.49 in the second round and finally the standing track record 337.75 in the semifinals. In addition to her win in 2022, Force also has two No. 1 qualifier starts in 2014 and 2021.

“Heading into our final race of the Western Swing in Sonoma, California this season. This Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy team is excited to get there just because of how we dominated on Sunday last season. We set records and had four solid runs running in the 3.60s, which was just unbelievable. We got to bring home a win and the specialty wine goblet. It was probably one of our best wins of the season last year,” Force said. “Our game plan going into Sonoma Raceway this season is we want to repeat, we want to do that again. We want back-to-back Sonoma Nationals victories. So we’re looking forward to getting the weekend started.”

Force enters the final race in the Western Swing in fourth place in the Camping World Drag Racing Series points standings, just one point behind third. Already this season, she’s secured four No. 1 qualifying positions, including the final event at Bandimere Speedway, the Mile-High Nationals, where she set her 14th NHRA track speed record.

The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway starts with qualifying Friday at 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. and Saturday at 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. Eliminations will begin Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Television coverage of the event begins with two qualifying shows Saturday at 12:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Eliminations will be on FOX Broadcasting Network Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET.