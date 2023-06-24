Connect with us

News

Brittany Force Leads JFR Qualifying Effort Friday In Norwalk

Published

After rain cut qualifying to just one session, Brittany Force and the Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet dragster team ended the night in the provisional No. 6 qualifying position Friday at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park. John Force has the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevy Camaro SS sitting No. 9 while Robert Hight and the AAA Ohio Chevy Camaro SS are No. 12 and Austin Prock in the Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist dragster is No. 11.

Looking for her first victory at the fan-favorite racetrack, Brittany Force and the Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac team had a solid 3.709-second run at 329.75 mph to land in the No. 6 qualifying position. Force will attempt to improve on Saturday, hoping for a repeat of her No. 1 qualifying position from 2022.

“Another weekend, and we come right into the rain. It was unfortunate because we lost one of our qualifying runs. So, we started Friday, 9 p.m., and got a good solid run, a 3.70 that put us at No. 6,” Brittany Force said. “Good start to this Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac team’s weekend, it’s exactly what we wanted. We’re safe in the show, and we get two more tomorrow to see if we can step it up any. I want to thank Bill Bader Jr. for keeping the fans here, keeping the show alive all into the night, and thanks to the fans for sticking around.”

Debuting the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS, a change from the BlueDEF PLATINUM livery, John Force would have a clean 3.957-second pass at 323.19 mph in his first qualifying try. Force would finish the night in the No. 9 qualifying spot.

Defending event winner Robert Hight and the AAA Ohio Camaro ran into tire smoke mid-track on Friday night. They would coast to 7.860 seconds at 85.44 mph to end up in the No. 12 spot.

Austin Prock and the Montana Brand / RMT dragster ran into similar trouble shutting off half-track to go only 6.932 seconds at 146.83 mph.

Racing at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park will continue Saturday with qualifying at 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. Eliminations for the event are slated for Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Television coverage of race weekend action begins with a qualifying show Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Eliminations will air on FOX Broadcasting Network Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

