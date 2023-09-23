Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Brittany Force, Flav-R-Pac Sit No. 2 at NHRA Carolina Nationals

Published

Brittany Force and the Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy Chevrolet dragster team earned the provisional No. 2 qualifying spot Friday at the betway NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway. John Force in the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS are sitting No. 6 with Austin Prock in the Montanan Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist dragster is No. 9. Robert Hight and the Cornwell Tools / AAA Chevy Camaro SS team had an engine explosion and didn’t record a time.

Force and the Flav-R-Pac team, who are looking for their third No. 1 qualifying position at the Carolina Nationals, laid down a stout 3.686-second pass at 332.75 mph in the first qualifying session. Their performance would be the second quickest of the night earning two bonus qualifying points for the reigning world champions.

“We are in the second race of the Countdown to the Champions and we currently sitting No. 2 after our 3.686 run. It’s a great start for this Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy team,” Force said. “We need to grab as many bonus points as we can and we grabbed two in our first pass. We hopefully get two more tries tomorrow under cool conditions. So, we are going to see if we can push it a little bit and take advantage of points and qualifying.”

John Force and the PEAK Chevy team got off to a solid start Friday night running a 3.915-second pass at 325.30 mph. Force will start day two of qualifying from the No. 6 spot.

Austin Prock and the Montana Brand team, who are looking to double up victories at zMAX Dragway after winning the four-wide in the spring, had a clean pass at 3.742 seconds and 328.30 mph to start the Carolina Nationals and put them in the No. 9 qualifying spot.

Robert Hight and the Cornwell Tools Chevy team had an eventful first qualifying session. Sitting 15th with no time, the Camaro Funny Car was up in flames right at the hit with an engine explosion.

“I’m all good. Maybe some hurt feelings. We were trying to go out there and make a good run. I don’t think we had anything for the No. 1 spot. Maybe something in the 3.85 range which would have been respectable,” Hight said. “Right after we did the burnout, and put the body on it, I heard it, it sounded like it had a hot cylinder. I told myself I’d drive it and lift if I had to, but I didn’t think it would be something like that, to blow up like that, that fast. We found out there was an oiling issue. Putting a new body on it and we’ll be ready for tomorrow.”

Competition at the betway NHRA Carolina Nationals will continue with qualifying Saturday at 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. Eliminations will be run Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Television coverage of the second of six races in the Countdown to the Championship will air on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and include two qualifying shows on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET and Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET. Eliminations coverage will be on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.