Brittany Force, Flav-R-Pac Ready to Attack U.S. Nationals

Brittany Force and the Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy Chevrolet dragster team enter NHRA’s biggest drag race, the Dodge Power Brokers U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis Raceway Park, sitting fourth in the points standings and, with points and a half on the line, are looking to make a last-minute jump to better their championship chances before the points reset for the Countdown to the Championship.

Force is trying to qualify her David Grubnic-tuned Flav-R-Pac dragster No. 1 at “The Big Go” for the fourth consecutive time while looking for a breakthrough first Top Fuel victory for John Force Racing at the event. She has been to the final round of the U.S. Nationals each of the last two years and set the Indianapolis Raceway Park track record for time and speed at 3.640 seconds and 337.75 mph last season.

“Heading into the biggest race of the season, the U.S. Nationals in Indy this weekend and we’re sitting fourth in points. We’ve come very close to winning this event with two runner-up finishes but this Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy team is looking to seal the deal and end up in the winners circle this year,” Force said. “It’s the final race before points reset so our team needs to grab as many points as we can to close the gap as much as possible. It’s points and a half with an extra qualifying session so we’re going to try and really take advantage. Our goals haven’t changed, we want to qualify top five, and have clean and solid passes every run. We’re looking for a winners circle finish.”

Force and the Flav-R-Pac team’s fourth-place points standing is thanks to a runner-up finish at Heartland Motorsports Park, four No. 1 qualifying positions and four semifinal finishes throughout the 2023 season. The defending world champions are still searching for their first victory of the season and hope they are turning the corner at just the right time.

Competition at the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park kicks off with five rounds of qualifying Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 3:30 and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 1:30 and 5:00 p.m. Eliminations are slated to begin on Memorial Day Monday at 10 a.m. Television coverage of the event begins on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with qualifying shows Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. ET. Eliminations coverage will have two shows on Monday, the first at noon ET on FS1 and the second at 2 p.m. ET on FOX Broadcasting Network.