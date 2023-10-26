Brittany Force, Flav-R-Pac Putting Their Cards on the Table at the Strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

With the end of the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season in sight, Brittany Force and her Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy Chevrolet dragster team are holding nothing back as they look to repeat as NHRA Nevada Nationals champions when they head to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend.

Entering the season as the two-time and reigning world champions after a dominating 2022, Force and the Flav-R-Pac team are still looking for their first win of 2023. The David Grubnic-led team has earned four No. 1 qualifying positions and managed a runner-up finish at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kansas. They are coming off a No. 4 qualifying position and a first-round loss at the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex just outside of Dallas.

“Heading into the final two events of this 2023 NHRA season this weekend in Las Vegas. I drove out early to do some local media which always gets me back in race mode after a weekend off. This Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy team has had quite a year,” Force said. “We went from our strongest season in 2022, to our hardest season this year. I believe it’s in the hard times where you see your team’s true strength. “We have stayed pushing forward and motivated to close the season out strong.”

Force and her Flav-R-Pac team have three wins at The Strip, a track Force has gone on record to say is one of her favorites on tour. Force’s first victory in the city that never sleeps came in 2019 when she set both ends of the track record with a 3,652-second pass at 338.17 mph. Her second was a victory at the spring Four-Wide Nationals in 2022 before picking her third victory last fall. Force is also looking to secure her third consecutive No. 1 qualifying position at the Nevada Nationals.

“We have two races left in this 2023 season and we aren’t finished yet. This Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy team will aim to qualify top 5 and needs four solid runs before heading into race day. Pushing for a No. 1 qualifier doesn’t help us if it’s our only good run, so our focus will be consistency, over going low,” Force said. “We’ve been very successful in Vegas in the past. This team is fighting for our first win of the season and is looking for four win-lights on race day. We need to do well this weekend and are confident that we can accomplish that. ”

Competition at the Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway begins with four qualifying runs Friday and Saturday both at 1 and 4 pm Eliminations will begin Sunday at 11 am Television coverage of the event will air on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with two qualifying shows on Friday at 7 pm ET and Sunday at 3 pm ET and an eliminations show on Sunday at 5 pm ET.