Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Brittany Force, Flav-R-Pac on the Hunt for Victory at Texas FallNationals

Published

Brittany Force and the Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy Chevrolet dragster team enter this weekend’s Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex sitting within striking distance at seventh in the points standings, just 138 points back from the lead with three events left in the season.

Force and her Flav-R-Pac team are still looking for their first win of the season, but they have picked up four No. 1 qualifying positions and made four semifinal appearances while also picking up a runner-up finish in Topeka, Kansas. A solid weekend at Texas Motorplex just outside of Dallas would put the Flav-R-Pac team back in the thick of a heated points battle.

“We head to the Stampede of Speed next in Ennis, Texas and this entire Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy team is excited to get there. It’s a fun event; it’s filled from the start of the week to the end of the weekend with a fanfest, fifteen thousand dollars is on the line for being low of Friday and then raceday on Sunday,” Force said. “We are looking forward to getting this team back out there, making some good runs, chasing down some money, making up some ground to move up in the standings and having some fun while we’re doing it.”

Force is the Texas Motorplex track record holder for both time at 3.637 seconds set on Oct. 8, 2021, and speed at 336.30 mph set on Oct. 16, 2022. Force and the Flav-R-Pac team have qualified No. 1 for the Texas FallNationals in two of their last three appearances (2019 and 2021) and won the event in 2017 from the No. 5 spot. Last year, she started No. 3 and had a quarterfinal exit.

Competition at the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex begins with qualifying Friday at 5 and 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 5 p.m. Eliminations will begin Sunday at noon. Television coverage of the event will air Sunday on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with a qualifying show at 1 p.m. ET and eliminations at 3 p.m. ET.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.