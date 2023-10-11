Brittany Force, Flav-R-Pac on the Hunt for Victory at Texas FallNationals

Brittany Force and the Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy Chevrolet dragster team enter this weekend’s Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex sitting within striking distance at seventh in the points standings, just 138 points back from the lead with three events left in the season.

Force and her Flav-R-Pac team are still looking for their first win of the season, but they have picked up four No. 1 qualifying positions and made four semifinal appearances while also picking up a runner-up finish in Topeka, Kansas. A solid weekend at Texas Motorplex just outside of Dallas would put the Flav-R-Pac team back in the thick of a heated points battle.

“We head to the Stampede of Speed next in Ennis, Texas and this entire Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy team is excited to get there. It’s a fun event; it’s filled from the start of the week to the end of the weekend with a fanfest, fifteen thousand dollars is on the line for being low of Friday and then raceday on Sunday,” Force said. “We are looking forward to getting this team back out there, making some good runs, chasing down some money, making up some ground to move up in the standings and having some fun while we’re doing it.”

Force is the Texas Motorplex track record holder for both time at 3.637 seconds set on Oct. 8, 2021, and speed at 336.30 mph set on Oct. 16, 2022. Force and the Flav-R-Pac team have qualified No. 1 for the Texas FallNationals in two of their last three appearances (2019 and 2021) and won the event in 2017 from the No. 5 spot. Last year, she started No. 3 and had a quarterfinal exit.

Competition at the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex begins with qualifying Friday at 5 and 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 5 p.m. Eliminations will begin Sunday at noon. Television coverage of the event will air Sunday on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with a qualifying show at 1 p.m. ET and eliminations at 3 p.m. ET.