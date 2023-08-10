Brittany Force, Flav-R-Pac Looking To Solidify Position At Heartland Motorsports Park

Brittany Force and the Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy Chevrolet dragster team sit third in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series points standings as they head to the Menards NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park, still looking for their first win of the season.

Force sits 199 points behind the lead, 167 behind second place on the efforts of four No. 1 qualifying positions, including the final event at Bandimere Speedway, the Mile High Nationals, where she set her 14th NHRA track speed record.

“Headed to the final national event at Heartland Motorsports Park. I’m really sad to see it go away. That’s a racetrack I raced A-Fuel in the sportsman divisions and I had my first ever double up with my dad in 2021 there. It’s a very special track with a lot of memories,” Force said. “Our game plan going in with this Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy team is to go out on a strong note. We want to qualify top five and go some rounds on race day.”

Force picked up her first victory at Heartland Motorsports Park in 2021 when she doubled up with her father, John Force, for the first parent-child victory in the professional categories. She qualified No. 1 in three of her nine appearances at Heartland Motorsports Park, in 2014, 2016 and 2021. In 2014 she and her sister Courtney Force shared No. 1 qualifying status with Courtney taking the Funny Car top spot. Last year, Brittany Force qualified sixth but had a first-round exit.

The Menards NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park begins with three rounds of qualifying Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 3 and 5:30 p.m. Eliminations will begin Sunday at 11 a.m. Television coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with qualifying shows Saturday at 7 p.m. ET and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Eliminations will be airing on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.