Brittany Force, Flav-R-Pac Dragster Have Growing Confidence Heading into Pomona

Brittany Force and the Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy Chevrolet dragster team have taken every advantage of testing as they opened the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. At this weekend’s Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at the newly named In-N-Out Raceway at Pomona, they’ll look to capitalize on what they’ve developed.

Although Force has not picked up a win at the NHRA Winternationals, the two-time and reigning series champion had the best outing of her career a year ago when she qualified her Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy dragster No. 1 for the third straight time at the event (2020, 2021 and 2022) before losing a semifinal showdown with teammate Austin Prock. Force’s only win at In-N-Out Raceway was one of the more memorable of her career as it came in her first championship season (2017) when she won the In-N-Out Finals.

In her most recent visit to In-N-Out Raceway, Force set the NHRA Top Fuel national speed record last November at 338.94 mph. She also holds the speed record at the Winternationals when she ran 336.23 mph in 2020 before parking her car for the year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Force and the Flav-R-Pac team enter the weekend sitting No. 5 in the points standings after a quarterfinal exit in at the NHRA Arizona Nationals.

“Heading to race number three on our circuit at my home track in Pomona. This Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy team is coming out of Phoenix with a better understanding of our car after a post-event test session,” Force said. “Our goal is to improve on last weekend. We plan to qualify in the top three and advance on race day. We made some big changes to this car coming into the season, so we knew it was going to take a handful of races to get our stride back. I’m excited to be back in Pomona and hunting down the first win of our season surrounded by friends and family.”

The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals starts with qualifying on Friday at 3:30 p.m. and Saturday at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. and continues Sunday with eliminations slated to begin at 11 a.m. Television coverage of the event begins with qualifying shows Saturday at 7 p.m. ET and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Eliminations will begin on FS1 Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

