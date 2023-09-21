Brittany Force, Flav-R-Pac Chasing Breakthrough Win at Carolina Nationals

Brittany Force and the Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy Chevrolet dragster team sit only 71 points back from the points lead as they head to the betway NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway looking for a win to set them up for a run at their third Top Fuel championship.

Force and the Flav-R-Pac team have reached the Carolina Nationals finals twice in 2018 and 2021 both times they were also the No 1 qualifiers for the event. The two-time championship team has qualified no worse than third in their last four starts at the fall event at zMAX and they also have three No. 1 starts at the Four-Wide spring event. Last year, as the No. 2 qualifiers for the Carolina Nationals, Force had a quarterfinal exit.

“This Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy team is looking forward to getting to Charlotte. We’ve been making progress and I know we’re all eager to keep it going. Having these three races back-to-back to start the Countdown allows you to build momentum and that’s exactly what we’re looking to do,” Force said. “We’ve had success at zMAX, a couple wins and setting the track record earlier this year, we’re hoping to add to that. Nothing has changed in our game plan, we need to qualify well, get some of those small bonus points and then go rounds on Sunday. A lot can change with one good weekend. Excited to see what this Flav-R-Pac team can do.”

The Flav-R-Pac team is looking for their first win of the season despite not falling below seventh in the point standings and sitting as high as third for four weekends. The performance has been there for the reigning world champions with four No. 1 qualifying positions at Gainesville Raceway, both Four-Wide events in Las Vegas and Charlotte and Bandimere Speedway in Denver, a recent final-round appearance at the event in Topeka, Kansas and four semifinal finishes. They’ll look to capitalize on that performance this weekend for Force’s 17th career victory.

Competition at the Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals will begin with three rounds of qualifying Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. Eliminations will be run Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Television coverage of the second of six races in the Countdown to the Championship will air on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and include two qualifying shows on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET and Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET. Eliminations coverage will be on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET.