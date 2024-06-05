Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Brittany Force Aims for Improvement at Bristol

Published

Gary Nastase/Auto Imagery photo

On a weekend during which three-time NHRA Top Fuel World Champion Shirley Muldowney will be enshrined as one of the Legends of Thunder Valley, the only other woman to have won that championship is hoping to do something Muldowney never did – and that is hoist a winner’s trophy at Bristol Dragway.

Brittany Force, the two-time World Champion for John Force Racing, will try to add a victory in the 23rd Super Grip Thunder Valley Nationals to her resume driving a sometimes problematic Monster Energy dragster. After an early exit last week in Epping, N.H., she is anxious to get back in the cockpit at her favorite venue in the entire Mission Foods series.

“This is my favorite track on the circuit,” she said. “There is nothing like Thunder Valley and there would be nothing better than to win here.”

Force and crew chief David Grubnic both relish the fact that they can get the car quickly back on the racetrack after a frustrating outing last week in which they qualified third and re-set their own New England Dragway speed record only to bow out early.

“I love these back-to-back races,” Force said. “We have a plan coming into the weekend for some changes we want to make and we are excited about the potential for this Monster Energy Chevrolet. We are expecting to qualify well again and our main focus is four solid runs in qualifying to prepare us for race day.”

Meanwhile, while acknowledging a degree of frustration, Grubnic said he and batterymate John Collins have made progress in returning their Monster to the form it displayed in qualifying No. 1 earlier this year at Pomona, Calif., and in setting the existing NHRA national records of 3.623 seconds, 338.94 miles per hour. He’s pretty sure now that the light at the end of the tunnel is not an oncoming train.

“We’re still sorting out some issues and getting the car back into sync with the engine power levels and clutch,” said the man who, as a driver, won three times on the tour and who, as crew chief to Clay Millican, won the 2017 Thunder Valley Nationals, “but we believe we’re heading in the right direction.  

“Hopefully, within the next two or three races, you’ll see this team back on top. That is our goal; that is our plan; that is what we’re going to strive for,” he said.

This story was originally published on June 5, 2024. Drag Illustrated

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.