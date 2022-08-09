Brett Young to Headline ‘Stars Over Texas’ Festival at Texas Motorplex

The second annual Stampede of Speed will once again feature an amazing stable of country music artists headlined by multi-platinum country music star Brett Young during the Stars Over Texas Festival, Sunday, October 9, at Texas Motorplex. In addition to Young, Wade Bowen, Shane Smith and the Saints, Elvie Shane, and Kylie Frey will take the stage to entertain country music and racing fans throughout the afternoon and evening.

The Stars Over Texas Festival will also feature the return of the Jambo sponsored BBQ contest, bull riding, beer expo and racing from the Funny Car Chaos champions. Additionally, the track has partnered with Night Lights to provide a once in a lifetime lantern release experience as part of the Stars Over Texas Festival.

“We are thrilled to bring Brett Young to the Stars Over Texas Festival as well as a host of talented country music stars,” said Christie Meyer Johnson, co-owner Texas Motorplex. “Sunday will be a jam-packed day of everything Texas from bull riding to BBQ capped off with a beautiful lantern release to light up the Texas sky. We’ll have some racing action between the artists to show off what Texas Motorplex has been known for over three decades. I can’t think of a better way to wrap up the opening weekend of the Stampede of Speed.”

Tickets for the Stars Over Texas Festival are on sales now as well as tickets for all the Stampede of Speed events through TicketSmarter which has joined Texas Motorplex as the primary ticketing partner of the facility to provide spectators, racers, vendors, and track management with a dependable ticket-buying experience.

“Becoming the primary ticketing partner for Texas Motorplex and especially the Stampede of Speed is an exciting addition for us. Our number one goal is to provide fans a safe and secure ticketing experience for events all year round. The diversity of ticketing option during the Stampede of Speed is exactly the kind of event we are used to providing exceptional customer service and security for,” said TicketSmarter founder and CEO Jeff Goodman.

The Stampede of Speed, October 7-16, will once again be a ten-day Texas themed motorsports entertainment extravaganza. A detailed schedule is available at www.stampedeofspeed.com. Highlights of the event include an opening day cattle drive through historic downtown Waxahachie (October 7, noon), Funny Car Chaos Series finale (October 7-8, all-day), Stars Over Texas Festival (October 9, noon-10pm), Scott Palmer Nitro Circus (October 10, 7-9 pm), Pro Mod Shootout (October 11, 7-10 pm), NHRA Fall Nationals professional testing (October 12, 10am-6pm), Champions’ Dinner (October 12, 6pm), NHRA FanFest downtown Waxahachie (October 13, 6 pm), and NHRA Texas Fall Nationals (October 14-16).

“Fans from all over the country are excited about the return of the Stampede of Speed and ticket sales for the NHRA Fall Nationals are on a record pace,” said Johnson. “Hosting concerts, racing events, fan events and the new addition of the Champions’ Dinner will only continue to make the Stampede of Speed one of the ‘can’t miss’ sporting events of the year.”

To purchase tickets click here. For information about all the events encompassing the Stampede of Speed click here, for information on the Texas Motorplex click here, and for information about the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals click here.

