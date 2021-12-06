Brett Underwood Joins Drag Illustrated Team as Vice President of Sales & Business Development

Brett Underwood, a veteran ad sales executive in the drag racing publishing industry, has been named the vice president of sales & business development at Drag Illustrated, the magazine announced today. Underwood will lead ad sales initiatives for Drag Illustrated’s efforts across print and digital platforms.

“Brett brings to the table a wealth of knowledge and experience in this industry,” said Wes Buck, founder and editorial director, Drag Illustrated. “Not only that, he’s a super passionate guy who loves the sport, which fits right in with our group. We’re proud to add another star to our team. We’ve been around for 16 years, but we believe there’s a lot left to accomplish. Adding someone like Brett to the team empowers us to reach our goals and accomplish what we want to do, which is to leave the sport better than we found it.”

Underwood’s sales initiatives will cover all of Drag Illustrated’s properties, from the print magazine and DragIllustrated.com to audio and video podcasts like the Wes Buck Show and the DI Ride Along, which are both available on the Drag Illustrated Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“What sold me on Brett was his no-nonsense approach to his work,” said Nancy Koeppen, CFO and controller, Drag Illustrated. “Brett is very trusted in this industry and we are very fortunate to have him join the DI team. I have no doubt he will be instrumental in helping the DI brand as we innovate and grow.”

Underwood has a long history in the publishing industry, specifically in advertising sales roles. He’s also a passionate drag racing enthusiast who attends over 20 races each year.

“I’m excited to join Wes Buck and the talented team he’s put together at Drag Illustrated,” said Underwood, who will attend the 2021 Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show with the rest of the Drag Illustrated staff this week. “I started out in 1984 and I’ve built a lot of relationships along the way. Between what DI has already established and the relationships I’ll bring to the table, I think we’re going to have all aspects of drag racing covered, from Top Fuel and sportsman racing to Pro Mod and the radial classes. It’s already a well-rounded publication, and we’re just going to add to that.”

Underwood can be reached via email at brett@dragillustrated.com.

