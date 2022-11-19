Bret Williamson Drops Pro Mod Gauntlet During Day 1 at Street Car SuperNationals in Las Vegas

At the completion of Day 1 of the 18th Annual COMP Cams Street Car Super Nationals presented by FuelTech and Summit Racing Equipment, Bret Williamson stood atop the Precision Turbo Pro Mod standings. After two rounds of qualifying, the Gilroy, Calif-native earned the provisional pole with a pass of 5.696 seconds at 260.61 mph.
Fellow Californian John Durden had the next-best qualifying pass with a lap of 5.826 seconds at 252.90 mph.
Action continued at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday under near-perfect conditions: cool, mostly cloudy, and fast. Day 2 of qualifying for drag racing’s marathon kicked off at 8 a.m. PST and will run through the evening. Results, photos, videos, and updates can be found at the official page on Facebook, Street Car Super Nationals Las Vegas
.
“We couldn’t ask for better conditions,” said event promoter Mel Roth. “Jeff Foster and his crew here at The Strip have provided us with an incredible racing surface, as always. That, along with the weather, we’re already seeing some impressive runs and with the hundreds of cars we have on property, I think we’ve got another record-breaking weekend ahead of us.”
Day 1 provisional top qualifiers:
MagnaFuel Outlaw 10.5: Rian Hayward (3.841 seconds at 193.21 mph)
SMC Race Cars Outlaw 8.5: Tim Orello (4.584 seconds at 164.91 mph)
MagnaFuel XDR: Peter Campbell (4.258 seconds at 179.14 mph)
Racing Junk Electronics: Brian Weber (7.535 seconds)
Calvert Non-Elecronics: Mark Eheler (10.666 seconds)
Red Tide Canopies Triple Index: Rocky Nelson (11.608 seconds)
Hughes Performance Big Tire: Mike Dowling
Holder AC Small Tire: Justin Gallant
Speed Society Open Comp: Kevin Stokesberry
Nitrous Outlet Super Index: James Knight (9.607 seconds)
Morrow Mustang Maddness: Steven Erickson
ProCharger Pro 275 NT: DJ Reid
Racing resumes at 8 a.m. with spectator gates opening at the same time.
For more information on the COMP Cams Street Car Super Nationals 18 Presented by FuelTech and Summit Racing Equipment, head to the official website by clicking HERE
. Tickets can be ordered online by clicking HERE
. For fans unable to attend the event live, FloRacing is streaming the race
.