Bret Williamson Drops Pro Mod Gauntlet During Day 1 at Street Car SuperNationals in Las Vegas

At the completion of Day 1 of the 18th Annual COMP Cams Street Car Super Nationals presented by FuelTech and Summit Racing Equipment, Bret Williamson stood atop the Precision Turbo Pro Mod standings. After two rounds of qualifying, the Gilroy, Calif-native earned the provisional pole with a pass of 5.696 seconds at 260.61 mph.

Fellow Californian John Durden had the next-best qualifying pass with a lap of 5.826 seconds at 252.90 mph.

Action continued at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday under near-perfect conditions: cool, mostly cloudy, and fast. Day 2 of qualifying for drag racing’s marathon kicked off at 8 a.m. PST and will run through the evening. Results, photos, videos, and updates can be found at the official page on Facebook, Street Car Super Nationals Las Vegas

“We couldn’t ask for better conditions,” said event promoter Mel Roth. “Jeff Foster and his crew here at The Strip have provided us with an incredible racing surface, as always. That, along with the weather, we’re already seeing some impressive runs and with the hundreds of cars we have on property, I think we’ve got another record-breaking weekend ahead of us.”