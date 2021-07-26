Brandon Welch, Beal Racing to Make Top Fuel Return in Pomona with Primary Sponsorship from Max Mileage, Pittsburgh Power

Beal Racing, an NHRA Top Fuel dragster team driven by Brandon Welch, will make its 2021 competition debut July 30, 2021 in Pomona at the rescheduled Winternationals with primary sponsorship from Pittsburgh Power, a national leader in diesel performance engineering, to promote its Max Mileage™ Fuel Borne Catalyst. The sponsorship will rebrand the team’s dragster as the Max Mileage™ Top Fuel Dragster beginning at the Winternationals and continue in Las Vegas and Pomona in the fall.

The Pittsburgh Power brand is known by over-the-road truckers nationwide for being at the forefront of diesel performance. Founder Bruce Mallinson is a popular voice in the trucking industry due to his prolific authorship of technical articles in truck magazines, and his weekly radio show on Sirius XM. Max Mileage™ is Pittsburgh Power’s proprietary liquid fuel additive that’s proven to increase horsepower and fuel mileage in diesel engines both on- and off-road.

For Mallinson, the opportunity to showcase the Pittsburgh Power and Max Mileage™ brands to NHRA fans was too good to pass up.

“It was my passion for road and drag racing early in my life that led me to devote my life to diesel performance,” said Mallinson. “We chose to sponsor Beal Racing because they share that same passion for performance.”

After the COVID-19 pandemic derailed their 2020 plans, team co-owner and driver Brandon Welch is eager to build on his promising early results in Top Fuel.

“We were really encouraged by the car’s performance right out of the box at our first two events,” said Welch. “We ran low 3.80s right away, and the car showed it had the legs to run even better before the pandemic shut everything down. From a business perspective, we had to put all of our progress last year on hold, which was a major setback for an independent team like ours. Thanks to the guys at Pittsburgh Power and their Max Mileage™ brand, we’re back.”

In Pomona, the San Diego-based team will focus on continuing to develop its baseline tune-up with veteran tuner, Scott Graham, and putting on a great show at their home race.

“Being from San Diego, we have an army of friends, family and fans that will be there to support us,” Welch added. “The goal will be to re-establish a solid baseline tune-up and to put on a great show to celebrate our return to racing.”

Welch believes the sponsorship from Max Mileage will be a great fit for NHRA fans.

“We know that among NHRA fans there are a lot of over-the-road truckers, construction professionals, and farmers that rely on maximizing the performance and fuel economy of their diesel engines,” said Welch. “Max Mileage is a fantastic product with growing sales because it works, and I’m excited to bring it to NHRA fans.”

For 2021, Beal Racing has also added support from Restomods.com and Red Line Oil, and brings back sponsorship from Reilly Financial Advisors, Air & Gas Tech, Inc., CP-Carrillo, Darton Sleeves, and ProThings Apparel as associate sponsors.

