Brandon Snider Qualifies No. 1 In Pro Mod For Second Straight Race At NHRA FallNationals

Brandon Snider seems to have found something significant down the stretch of the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service, earning his second straight No. 1 qualifier in his blown Corvette with a strong showing at the NHRA FallNationals at the Texas Motorplex.

Thanks to a run of 5.680 seconds at 251.77 mph, Snider broke the track record in Dallas, putting him in another strong position. Snider, who earned his first career No. 1 qualifier a month ago in Gainesville, will take on Eric Latino in the first round of the Pro Mod race in Dallas, which is presented by JBS Equipment.

Snider is also seeking his first career win in the class. Khalid alBalooshi qualified second with a 5.685 at 253.75 and defending world champ Stevie “Fast” Jackson is third after a run of 5.6945 at 248.02. Points leader Mike Janis will start race day from the 11th spot after going 5.764 at 247.88.

It marks the first of three straight races to close out the NHRA Pro Mod season, as the class will head to Houston and Las Vegas in consecutive weeks to close out the unprecedented 2020 year. Snider was one of six drivers within 50 points of Janis entering the weekend, setting the stage for another tight championship race in the class.

