Brandon Pesz, PJS Racing Help Produce Positive Outing for “Chuck ‘55” at Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings Season Opener

Drag racing fans and followers of the Discovery Channel’s “Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings” series saw a familiar face and a fan-favorite hot rod make a thrilling comeback at the season six opener at National Trails Raceway in Columbus, Ohio. Known for his strong presence on the track and his beloved red-and-white 1955 Chevy Bel Air, Chuck Parker, better known as “Chuck 55,” delivered a powerful performance that did not disappoint.

After a few years of relative quiet, “Chuck 55” was back in action and the show’s energy was palpable. Selected in the second round by team captain Shawn “Muder Nova” Ellington, Parker progressed through three rounds in what has been hailed as the most competitive field of cars in the history of No Prep Kings.

Parker shared his excitement and determination on social media, “I was the second round draft pick to Team Murder Nova. My program has come leaps and bounds and we are ready to show all of you keyboard warriors why we were picked so fast. We realized we fell off the map the past few years. No excuses, I own it.”

“Chuck 55” recognized the tough times he had been through, from personal life challenges to dealing with a new combo/car gremlins. “I have had a lot going on in my personal life, not to mention [wife] Amelia’s touch-and-go twin pregnancy in 2021, fighting new combo/car gremlins in 2022. We decided to suck it up and quit making excuses this season. We owe it to our fans and team to come out in 2023 locked and loaded for battle.”

This year, Parker is gearing up for a major comeback, teaming up with PJS Racing Engines to “bring the heat.” He acknowledges the hard work and dedication that’s been put into preparing for this season, from making significant power upgrades to putting the car—and himself—on a diet.

Parker’s crew chief, Brandon Pesz, is equally thrilled about the team’s promising start. “Chuck was picked second round by Murder Nova. We are excited and thrilled to be a part of his team. We’ve had a relationship with Shawn Ellington for a couple of years now, and this team of Fred Werner, Chris and Cole Pesz are jelled and ready to let No Prep Kings know we are here to kick some ass.”

Pesz is confident in the power of their 4.9-inch bore space PJS Racing Engines and believes they have a strong chance in the upcoming races. “These engines are stout, and we’re excited to see where the rest of the season goes. We believe we have a hot rod.”

This comeback story is far from over. With Parker’s evident determination and the unwavering support from his team and PJS Racing, fans are eagerly anticipating what the rest of the season will bring. As Parker himself said, “Stay tuned.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.